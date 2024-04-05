High school sports roundup for April 4, 2024

Baseball

Lynnwood defeated Cascade 2-0

Senior Jace Hampson pitched a complete game two-hit shutout and also scored one of the game’s two runs as the Royals picked up their first Wesco South league victory of the season.

Hampson only walked one batter and struck out 12 Bruins.

Lynnwood pitching: Jace Hampson: 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, BB, 12 K

Lynnwood hitting:

Gavin Harrington: 2 for 4, SB

DJ McGuire: 2 for 3

Ryder Bowman: 1 for 2, 2 BB, SB

Sergio Navaro: 1 for 2, BB, SB

Jaxon Kaulfuss: 2 BB, R, RBI, SB

Jace Hampson: R, SB

Quinn DeSota: 1 for 3

Jacob McClellan: BB

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 1-4, 2-8; Cascade 1-4, 2-8

Next game: Cascade vs Lynnwood; Friday, April 5; 7:p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Upcoming game: Lynnwood at Cedarcrest; Tuesday, April 9; 4 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lake Stevens 5-1

Edmonds-Woodway pitching:

Finn Crawford: 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 3 K, winning pitcher

Will Alseth: 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K

Edmonds-Woodway hitting:

Cruz Escandon: 2 for 4, 2 R, RBI, 3 SB

Diego Escandon: 1 for 3, BB, 2B, R

Andreas Simonsen: 2 for 3, 2 RBI, SB

Kohl Gruender: 2 for 3, 2B

Trevelyan Podawiltz: 1 for 1, 2 BB

Toshi Gilginas: R

Luke Boland: R, SB

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 9-3; Lake Stevens 5-4

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Mountlake Terrace, Tuesday, April 9; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits