High school sports roundup for April 3, 2024

Baseball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Glacier Peak 2-0
Edmonds-Woodway pitching:
Grafton Marshall-Inman: 4 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 K
Declan Crawford: 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 4 K
Edmonds-Woodway hitting:
Diego Escandon: 1 for 2, BB, 2 R, 2 SB
Cruz Escandon: 1 for 2, RBI
Thomas Shults: RBI
Glacier Peak pitching:
Karsten Sweum: 5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, ER, 3 BB, 9 K
Khristian Prom: IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, 2 K
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 8-3; Glacier Peak 6-3
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Lake Stevens; Thursday April 4; 4 p.m.
———
Mountlake Terrace defeated Cedarcrest 3-2
Ethan Swenson hit a walk-off double, scoring Talan Zenk as the Hawks defeated the Red Wolves in a Wesco 3A/2A showdown. Swenson was also credited as the winning pitcher after taking the mound in relief in the top of the seventh inning.
Mountlake Terrace pitching:
Ryan Sturgill: 5.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, K
Ethan Swenson: IP, 0 H, 0 R, winning pitcher
Mountlake Terrace hitting:
Ethan Swenson: 1 for 2, 2 HBP, walk off 2B
Jeremy Perrault: 2 for 4
Griffin Potter: 1 for 3, RBI, SB
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 4-1, 8-2; Cedarcrest 1-4, 4-6
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Cedarcrest; Friday April 5; 4 p.m.
Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 3-2
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 3-2, 8-3; Meadowdale 3-2, 6-5
Meadowdale next game: at Shorecrest; Friday April 5; 4 p.m.
———
Boys Soccer
Lynnwood defeated Meadowdale 3-1
Lynnwood goals: Kai Ahumada, Alexis Villasenor, Henry Torres
Lynnwood assists: Jonathan Andrade (2), Amaru Sialer
Meadowdale goal: Kellen Pack
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 5-2-1, 5-3-1; Meadowdale 2-4-2, 2-5-2
Lynnwood next game: vs Shorecrest; Monday, April 8; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Meadowdale next game: vs Cascade; Monday, April 8; 7:30 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium
Edmonds-Woodway tied Mountlake Terrace 1-1
Edmonds-Woodway goal: Andrew Montero
Edmonds-Woodway assist: Alexander Bryan
Mountlake Terrace goal: Ash Jeffers
Mountlake assist: Nicholas Burushka
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 5-0-3, 6-0-3; Mountlake Terrace 4-2-2, 4-3-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Snohomish; Monday, April 8; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Cedarcrest; Monday, April 8; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Softball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 12-4
Mountlake Terrace pitching: Ellie Gilbert, CG 7 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 16 K
Mountlake Terrace hitting:
Delia Glover: 2 for 5, 3B, R
Alyssa Brown: 1 for 4, BB, 3 R, 2 RBI
Evie Snow: 2 for 3, 2 BB, 2B, R, RBI
Charlotte Snook: 2 for 4, BB, 2B, R, RBI
Natalie Cardin: 1 for 4, R, RBI, SB
Hailey Taron: 2 BB, 2 R
Kyleigh Smith: BB, 2 R, RBI
Jordyn Stokes: BB, RBI
Ellie Gilbert: HBP, R
Lynnwood hitting:
Nyree Johnson: 2 for 3, 2B, 3B, R
Briar Knoth: 1 for 2, BB, R, SB
Lanah Palumbo: 1 for 2, RBI
Ashara Taylor: 1 for 3, RBI
Olivia Michaels: 2 R, SB
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-3, 1-7; Lynnwood 1-4, 2-7
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Snohomish; Monday April 8; 6:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Lynnwood next game: at Glacier Peak; Monday April 8; 4 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.