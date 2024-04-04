High school sports roundup for April 3, 2024

Baseball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Glacier Peak 2-0

Edmonds-Woodway pitching:

Grafton Marshall-Inman: 4 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 K

Declan Crawford: 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 4 K

Edmonds-Woodway hitting:

Diego Escandon: 1 for 2, BB, 2 R, 2 SB

Cruz Escandon: 1 for 2, RBI

Thomas Shults: RBI

Glacier Peak pitching:

Karsten Sweum: 5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, ER, 3 BB, 9 K

Khristian Prom: IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, 2 K

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 8-3; Glacier Peak 6-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Lake Stevens; Thursday April 4; 4 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Cedarcrest 3-2

Ethan Swenson hit a walk-off double, scoring Talan Zenk as the Hawks defeated the Red Wolves in a Wesco 3A/2A showdown. Swenson was also credited as the winning pitcher after taking the mound in relief in the top of the seventh inning.

Mountlake Terrace pitching:

Ryan Sturgill: 5.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, K

Ethan Swenson: IP, 0 H, 0 R, winning pitcher

Mountlake Terrace hitting:

Ethan Swenson: 1 for 2, 2 HBP, walk off 2B

Jeremy Perrault: 2 for 4

Griffin Potter: 1 for 3, RBI, SB

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 4-1, 8-2; Cedarcrest 1-4, 4-6

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Cedarcrest; Friday April 5; 4 p.m.

Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 3-2

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 3-2, 8-3; Meadowdale 3-2, 6-5

Meadowdale next game: at Shorecrest; Friday April 5; 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Lynnwood defeated Meadowdale 3-1

Lynnwood goals: Kai Ahumada, Alexis Villasenor, Henry Torres

Lynnwood assists: Jonathan Andrade (2), Amaru Sialer

Meadowdale goal: Kellen Pack

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 5-2-1, 5-3-1; Meadowdale 2-4-2, 2-5-2

Lynnwood next game: vs Shorecrest; Monday, April 8; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Meadowdale next game: vs Cascade; Monday, April 8; 7:30 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium

Edmonds-Woodway tied Mountlake Terrace 1-1

Edmonds-Woodway goal: Andrew Montero

Edmonds-Woodway assist: Alexander Bryan

Mountlake Terrace goal: Ash Jeffers

Mountlake assist: Nicholas Burushka

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 5-0-3, 6-0-3; Mountlake Terrace 4-2-2, 4-3-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Snohomish; Monday, April 8; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Cedarcrest; Monday, April 8; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Softball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 12-4

Mountlake Terrace pitching: Ellie Gilbert, CG 7 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 16 K

Mountlake Terrace hitting:

Delia Glover: 2 for 5, 3B, R

Alyssa Brown: 1 for 4, BB, 3 R, 2 RBI

Evie Snow: 2 for 3, 2 BB, 2B, R, RBI

Charlotte Snook: 2 for 4, BB, 2B, R, RBI

Natalie Cardin: 1 for 4, R, RBI, SB

Hailey Taron: 2 BB, 2 R

Kyleigh Smith: BB, 2 R, RBI

Jordyn Stokes: BB, RBI

Ellie Gilbert: HBP, R

Lynnwood hitting:

Nyree Johnson: 2 for 3, 2B, 3B, R

Briar Knoth: 1 for 2, BB, R, SB

Lanah Palumbo: 1 for 2, RBI

Ashara Taylor: 1 for 3, RBI

Olivia Michaels: 2 R, SB

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-3, 1-7; Lynnwood 1-4, 2-7

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Snohomish; Monday April 8; 6:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Lynnwood next game: at Glacier Peak; Monday April 8; 4 p.m.

