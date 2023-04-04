High school sports roundup for April 3, 2023

Baseball

Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 9-0

Meadowdale pitching highlights:

Isaiah Kepoo-Sebate: Complete game two-hit shutout, 6 K

Meadowdale hitting highlights:

Copper Kim: 2 for 4, BB, 3 RBI

Malikai Emery: 2 for 5, 2 R, 2 RBI

Jacob Armstrong-George: 2 for 3, 2 HBP, R, 2 RBI

Jayden Costa: 2 for 3, BB, HBP, 3B, R, RBI

Broderick Bluhm: 2 for 3, 2 BB, 2 R, 2 SB

Andrew Wells: 1 for 3, BB, R

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 3-1, 7-4; Mountlake Terrace 2-2, 5-4

Meadowdale next game: at Shorecrest; Wednesday, April 5; 4 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Cedarcrest; Wednesday, April 5; 4 p.m.

Doubleheader, Game 1: Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cedarcrest 10-5

Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:

Thomas Shults: 3 H, RBI

Jens Simonsen: 2 H, 4 RBI

Grant Oliver: 2 H, 3B, 3 R, RBI

Diego Escandon: 2 RBI

Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:

Drew Warner: 6 IP, winning pitcher

Doubleheader, Game 2: Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cedarcrest 11-0 (5 innings)

Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:

Dylan Schlenger: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 10 K, 4-0 this season with 3 shutouts

Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:

Grant Oliver: 3B, 2 RBI

Thomas Shults: 3 H, 3B

Diego Escandon: 2 for 2, 2 RBI, 2 SB

Trevelyan Podawiltz: 2 for 2, BB, 2 RBI

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 5-1, 7-2; Cedarcrest 2-2, 3-5

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Jackson; Wednesday, April 5; 6:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 8-1

Shorewood pitching highlights:

Logan Armstrong: 6 IP, 1 R, 14 K

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 4-2, 6-4; Lynnwood 0-4, 1-9

Lynnwood next game: vs Cascade; Wednesday, April 5; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Softball

Lynnwood defeated Shorecrest 10-7

Lynnwood hitting highlights:

Sydney Weitkamp: 4 for 4, 2B, 2 HR (one was an inside the park HR)

Ashara Taylor: 3 for 4, 2B

Malina Holden: 2B

Lynnwood pitching highlights:

Sydney Weitkamp: Complete game, 7 K

Shorecrest hitting highlights:

Lyla Ann Taing: 3 for 4

Kyah Easton: 3 for 4, HR

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 1-2, 2-4; Shorecrest 0-2, 4-3

Lynnwood next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday, April 5; 4 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy defeated Edmonds-Woodway 10-5

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 1-2, 4-4; Edmonds-Woodway 2-3, 4-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Mariner; Wednesday, April 5; 4:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Cascade defeated Mountlake Terrace 11-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Cascade 4-0, 6-3; Mountlake Terrace 2-1, 4-3

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lynnwood; Wednesday, April 5; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Snohomish vs Meadowdale; postponed

Meadowdale next game: vs Kamiak; Wednesday, April 5; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits