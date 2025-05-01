High school sports roundup for April 29, 2025

by Steve Willits Posted: April 30, 2025 15

Boys Soccer

Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 1-0

Terrace sophomore Tyki Kobayashi races a Shorecrest opponent to the ball during a soccer match Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (Photos by David Cardwell)
Terrace’s Abdalaziz Alhaj Mussa kicks to a teammate.
Mountlake Terrace junior Charles Bode prepares for a kick.
Hawks’ junior Andrew Seyler runs downfield.
MTHS senior and goalkeeper Lowell Wilkins takes aim.

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 6-3-1, 8-4-2; Mountlake Terrace 2-7-2, 3-9-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Jackson; Friday, May 2; 7:30 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 2-1

Meadowdale goals:
C.J. Obieze (assisted by Maximo Falagan)
Caleb Waddel (assisted by Abdou Fatty)

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-8-0, 3-10-1; Lynnwood 2-7-1, 3-10-1
Meadowdale next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, May 2; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Lynnwood next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday, May 2; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls Golf

Meadowdale defeated Edmonds-Woodway 189-192
at Lynnwood Golf Course

Top individual scores:
T1. Kari Petterson (M) 40
T1. Lindsay Curtis (EW) 40
3. Sophia Brownell (EW) 45
4. Samarra Smith (M) 47

Girls Tennis

Lynnwood vs Shorecrest – postponed due to weather

