High school sports roundup for April 29, 2025

Boys Soccer
Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 1-0
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 6-3-1, 8-4-2; Mountlake Terrace 2-7-2, 3-9-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Jackson; Friday, May 2; 7:30 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium
Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 2-1
Meadowdale goals:
C.J. Obieze (assisted by Maximo Falagan)
Caleb Waddel (assisted by Abdou Fatty)
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-8-0, 3-10-1; Lynnwood 2-7-1, 3-10-1
Meadowdale next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, May 2; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Lynnwood next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday, May 2; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Girls Golf
Meadowdale defeated Edmonds-Woodway 189-192
at Lynnwood Golf Course
Top individual scores:
T1. Kari Petterson (M) 40
T1. Lindsay Curtis (EW) 40
3. Sophia Brownell (EW) 45
4. Samarra Smith (M) 47
Girls Tennis
Lynnwood vs Shorecrest – postponed due to weather
