High school sports roundup for April 29, 2025

Boys Soccer

Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 1-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 6-3-1, 8-4-2; Mountlake Terrace 2-7-2, 3-9-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Jackson; Friday, May 2; 7:30 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 2-1

Meadowdale goals:

C.J. Obieze (assisted by Maximo Falagan)

Caleb Waddel (assisted by Abdou Fatty)

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-8-0, 3-10-1; Lynnwood 2-7-1, 3-10-1

Meadowdale next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, May 2; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Lynnwood next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday, May 2; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls Golf

Meadowdale defeated Edmonds-Woodway 189-192

at Lynnwood Golf Course

Top individual scores:

T1. Kari Petterson (M) 40

T1. Lindsay Curtis (EW) 40

3. Sophia Brownell (EW) 45

4. Samarra Smith (M) 47

Girls Tennis

Lynnwood vs Shorecrest – postponed due to weather