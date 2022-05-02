High school sports roundup for April 29, 2022

Girls Tennis

Meadowdale defeated Archbishop Murphy 5-2

Singles:

Sidney Wright (M) defeated Bella Villarreal (AM) 6-1, 6-3

Katelynne Wyckoff (M) defeated Meiweya Amazona (A) 6-4, 6-1

Hannah Humphrey (A) defeated Sabrina Reonal (M) 6-4, 6-3

Aasha Lee (M) defeated Shan Camarillo (A) 6-1, 5-7, 6-3

Doubles:

Grace Longoria/Natalie Grannum (A) defeated Ella Ray /Rachael Lee (M) 7-5, 6-2

Catherine Ton/Hailey Neri (M) defeated Kari Lone/Kira Schwetz (A) 6-3, 6-2

Bella Tang/Emie Shepherd (M) defeated Lani Evans/Allie Williams (A) 6-1, 6-0

Meadowdale next match: at Stanwood; Tuesday May 3; 3:30 p.m.

Glacier Peak at Mountlake Terrace

No details reported

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Cascade; Tuesday May 3; 3:30 p.m.

Baseball

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 5-0

No details reported

The Mavericks defeated Lynnwood in the final game of the regular season and both teams finished as co-champions of the Wesco 3A South regular season.

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 11-3, 12-7; Lynnwood 11-3, 12-7

Both teams qualified for the District playoffs and will more than likely play on Friday, May 7 against opponents to be determined.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cascade 11-1 (6 innings)

Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:

Gibby Marshall-Inman: 3 IP, H, 0 R, 3 K

Drew Warner: 2 IP, 2 H, ER, BB, 2 K

Thomas Schults: 1 IP, H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:

Gibby Marshall-Inman: 3 for 4, 2 R, 2 RBI

Liam Merrill: 2 for 4, 2B, R, 3 RBI

Lane Corsi: 1 for 3, BB, 2B, 3 R, SB

Jack Beers: 1 for 3, BB, 2 R, 2B, 3 SB

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 10-4, 11-9; Cascade 3-10, 4-14

Edmonds-Woodway qualified for the District playoffs and will more than likely play an opponent to be determined on Wednesday, May 5.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 2-1

Mountlake Terrace pitching:

Adison Mattix: 6.2 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 9 K

Robert Sawn: 0.1 IP, Save

Mountlake Terrace hitting:

Mateo Cantu: 1 for 1, 2B, R, 2 SB

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 7-7, 8-11; Shorecrest 3-11, 4-16

Mountlake Terrace qualified for the District playoffs and will more than likely play an opponent to be determined on Wednesday, May 5.

Softball

Cascade defeated Mountlake Terrace 8-6

The Bruins overcame a three-run deficit to defeat the Hawks.

Mountlake Terrace highlights:

Cameron Dunn: 1 for 3, BB, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI

Kaylee Mitchell: 1 for 4, 2 R

Ellie Gilbert: 1 for 3, BB, R, 2 RBI

Kyleigh Smith: 2 for 4, 2B, RBI

Records (conference and overall): Cascade 10-1, 12-4; Mountlake Terrace 4-7, 6-9

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Arlington; Tuesday May 3; 4:00 p.m.

Everett defeated Lynnwood 7-2

Everett hitting highlights:

Maddie Pewitt: 2 2B, HR

Isa Davis: HR

Hanna Jones: 3 for 4, 2 2B, 2 RBI

Lynnwood hitting highlights:

Grace DeSota: 2B, HR

Records (conference and overall): Everett 9-1, 12-1; Lynnwood 3-8, 4-10

Lynnwood next game: at Lake Washington; Monday May 2; 5:30 p.m.

Stanwood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 14-7

No details reported

Records (conference and overall): Stanwood 2-8, 4-11; Edmonds-Woodway 1-9, 2-13

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Arlington; Monday May 2; 4 p.m.

Arlington defeated Meadowdale 17-1

No details reported

Records (conference and overall): Arlington 5-4, 8-5; Meadowdale 5-6, 5-10

Meadowdale next game: vs Cascade; Tuesday May 3; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Boys Soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cedarcrest 5-0

Edmonds-Woodway goal scorers:

Ben Hanson

Eddy Olson

Jacob Sanchez

Victor Ibarra

Isaac Parreno

Edmonds-Woodway assists:

Eddy Olson

Jacob Sanchez

Edmonds-Woodway shutout goalkeeper:

Cooper McCarthy

Records (conference and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 11-2-1, 11-2-2; Cedarcrest 3-10-1, 3-11-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday May 3; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Archbishop Murphy defeated Meadowdale 1-0

Archbishop Murphy goalscorer:

Ryan Hall- assisted by Sean Balen

Archbishop Murphy shutout goalkeeper:

Cris Keenan

Records (conference and overall): Archbishop Murphy 9-4-1, 9-4-1; Meadowdale 3-9-2, 3-10-2

Meadowdale next game: vs Shorewood; Tuesday May 3; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 3-0

No details reported

Records (conference and overall): Shorecrest 14-0, 15-0; Lynnwood 6-7-1, 6-8-1

Lynnwood next game: at Cedarcrest; Tuesday May 3; 7 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits