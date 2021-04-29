High school sports roundup for April 28, 2021

Baseball

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 6-3

Highlights

Mountlake Terrace Pitching:

Cody Snow 3 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

Mountlake Terrace Hitting:

Ryan Cacatian 1-3, 1 R, 1 RBI

Rominic Quiban 1-2, 2B, 1 R, 1 RBI

Records: Shorewood 3-6; Mountlake Terrace 5-3

Mountlake Terrace next game; at Shorecrest; Friday April 30; 4:30 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 11-5

WP- Dalton Long

Highlights

Meadowdale Pitching:

Dalton Long 5 IP, 3 R, 5 K

Meadowdale Hitting:

Brandon Brunnette 3B, 3 RBI

Brady Bluhm 3-4, 2B, 3 RBI

Cole Duncan 2 H, 5 SB

Sean Colunga 2 RBI

Parker Cumberland 2 H, 3B

Shorecrest Hitting:

Jake Lockwood 3-3, 1 RBI

Records: Meadowdale 5-4; Shorecrest 2-7

Meadowdale next game: vs Shorewood; Friday April 30; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Cascade defeated Lynnwood 4-3

WP- Chase Halvorson

Highlights

Lynnwood Hitting:

Eli Stephenson 2-3, 2B, 1 RBI

Jace Hampson 2-4, 2B

Keenan Masters 1-3

Blake Tablazon 2 BB, 2 SB

Cascade Pitching:

Chase Halvorson 1 ER, 6 H, 8 K

Cascade Hitting:

Zach Lopez 1-2, 2 SB, RBI

Hunter Smith 1-3, SB, RBI

Records: Cascade 2-7; Lynnwood 5-4

Lynnwood next game: at Cedarcrest; Friday April 30; 4 p.m.

Cedarcrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 4-2

WP- Sheldon Egger

Save- Cole Linder

Highlights

Edmonds-Woodway Pitching:

Jonah Brower 2 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

Liam Merrill 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 1 K

Edmonds-Woodway Hitting:

Grant Oliver 1-1, 1 RBI

Lane Corsi 1-1, 1 RBI

Jack Beers 1-1, 1 R

Jacob Gabler 1-3, 2B

Cedarcrest Pitching:

Sheldon Egger 6 1/3 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

Cole Linder 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Cedarcrest Hitting:

Kobe Alves 1-2, 1 BB, 2 R

Records: Cedarcrest 3-6; Edmonds-Woodway 7-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Lake Stevens; Friday April 30; 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 6-1

Singles:

Sidney Wright (MD) defeated Vivian Sou (L) 6-0, 6-0

Maya Nikolic (MD) defeated Leanne Vo (L) 6-2, 6-4

Sabrina Reonal (MD) defeated Haylee Davis (L) 6-0, 6-2

Sarah Davis (MD) won via forfeit

Doubles:

Anneza Barrias/Nikki Gossler (L) defeated Catherine Ton/Hailey Neri (MD) 6-3, 6-0

Rachel Lee/Isabella Marossa (MD) defeated Sydney Navarro/Cassidy Johnson (L) 6-4, 4-6, (10-6)

McKenna Leith/Bella Tang (MD) defeated Molly Blacker/Kokomi Mott (L) 6-4, 6-4

Meadowdale next match: at Edmonds-Woodway; Friday April 30; 3:30 p.m.

Lynnwood next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Thursday April 29; 3:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Edmonds-Woodway/Meadowdale/Mountlake Terrace/Shorecrest/Shorewood

Nile Golf Course, Seattle

Team Scores:

Shorewood 135

Edmonds-Woodway 164

Mountlake Terrace 166

Shorecrest 190

Meadowdale 206

Individual Scores:

1- Ben Borgida (SW) 30

2- Issey Tanimura (SW) 32

T3- David Lin (SW) 36

T3- Dominick Farley (EW) 36

5- Tysey Tanimura (SW) 37

6- Jaxon Dubiel (MT) 38

7- Ethan Dumo (MT) 40

8- Bjorn Whitelaw (EW) 41

9- Finley Hill (SW) 42

T10- Evan Clugston (EW) 43

T10- Eric Gallagher (MT) 43

Next Week’s Tournament:

Edmonds-Woodway/Lynnwood/Meadowdale/Mountlake Terrace/Shorecrest/Shorewood; Wednesday May 5; 1:15 p.m. at Jackson Golf Course, Seattle

Girls Golf

Edmonds-Woodway/Lynnwood/Shorewood

Jackson Golf Course, Seattle

Team Scores:

Edmonds-Woodway 263

Shorewood 289

Lynnwood 290

Individual Scores:

1- Susanna Lee (L) 54

2- Courtney Sadoski (EW) 59

3- Jennifer Suh (S) 61

4- Anna Ertsgaard (S) 62

5- Ali Serafini (EW) 63

6- Allison Richards (EW) 69

7- Peyton Mingo (L) 70

8- Anna Berge (EW) 72

Next Week’s Tournament:

Edmonds-Woodway/Lynnwood/Shorecrest; Tuesday May 4; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course, Seattle

— Compiled by Steve Willits