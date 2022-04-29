High school sports roundup for April 27, 2022

Softball
Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 18-16 (10 innings)
Meadowdale highlights:
Mia Cantu: 3 for 4, 3 BB, 2B, 2 HR, 4 R, 4 RBI
Sophia Ward: 5 for 6, 2B, 2 R, 4 RBI
Analise Griffiths: 4 for 6, BB, 3 R, RBI
Katherine Willis: 3 for 5, BB, 2B, 3 R
Jaeden Sajec: 2 for 6, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI
Mountlake Terrace highlights:
Cameron Dunn: 1 for 1, 5 BB, HR, 4 R, 2 RBI, SB
Kaylee Mitchell: 2 for 4, 2 BB, 2B, 4 R
Ellie Gilbert: 3 for 6, 2 R, 2 RBI
Kyleigh Smith: 2 for 5, BB, 3 RBI
Delia Glover: 2 for 5, BB, 2 R, BB
Natalie Cardin: 2 for 4, 2B, R, RBI
Records (conference and overall): Meadowdale 5-5, 5-9; Mountlake Terrace 4-6, 6-8
Meadowdale next game: vs Arlington; Friday April 29; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Cascade; Friday April 29; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Lynnwood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 15-13
Lynnwood hitting highlights:
Grace DeSota: 5 for 6, 4 2B, 5 RBI
Kendra Avila: 4 for 6, 3 RBI
A Taylor: 3 for 6, 3 RBI
Edmonds-Woodway highlights:
Taylor Pastega: 4 for 5, 3B, RBI
Ella Campbell: 3 for 5, 2 RBI
Maggie Duffy: 3 for 6, 2 2B, 3 RBI
Mallory Melin: 3 for 6, HR, 4 RBI
Records (conference and overall): Lynnwood 3-7, 4-9; Edmonds-Woodway 0-8, 1-12
Lynnwood next game: vs Everett; Friday April 29; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Thursday April 28; 4 p.m.
Baseball
Lynnwood defeated Meadowdale 2-0
Leyon Camantigue threw a three-hit shutout as the Royals moved into sole position of first place of the Wesco 3A Division. The two teams meet again on Friday in the final game of the regular season.
Lynnwood pitching:
Leyon Camantigue: 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 8 K
Lynnwood hitting:
Eli Stephenson: 1 for 2, RBI
Tommy McMahon 2 for 2, BB
Meadowdale pitching:
Brandon Brunette: 5.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 5 K
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 11-2, 12-6; Meadowdale 10-3, 11-7
Next game: Lynnwood at Meadowdale; Friday April 29; 4 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cascade 6-0
Jacob Gabler pitched a 14 strikeout no hitter on the mound and also contributed at the plate with a two for four, three-RBI performance.
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 9-4, 10-9; Cascade 3-9, 4-13
Next game: Cascade at Edmonds-Woodway; Friday April 29; 4 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 3-0
Mountlake Terrace pitching:
Cody Snow: CG shutout, 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 6 K
Mountlake Terrace hitting:
Rominic Quiban: 2 H
Riley Norton: 2 H
Talan Zenk: RBI
Ethen Swensen: RBI
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 6-6, 7-10; Shorecrest 3-10, 4-15
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Cascade; Thursday April 28; 4:00 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Girls Golf
Archbishop Murphy/Edmonds-Woodway/Lynnwood
at Lynnwood Golf Course, Par 33
Team Scores:
Lynnwood 214
Edmonds-Woodway 231
Archbishop Murphy 239
Top Five Individual Scores:
1. Susanna Lee (L) 41
T2. Courtney Sadoski (EW) 55
T2. Miranda Song (EW) 55
4. Chih Ling Chao (L) 56
5. Peyton Mingo (L) 57
Lynnwood next match: vs Cedarcrest and Shorewood; Tuesday May 3; 3 p.m. at Jackson Park Golf Course
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Mountlake Terrace and Shorecrest; Wednesday May 4; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course
Boys Golf
Meadowdale vs Mountlake Terrace
Nile Golf Course, Par 33
Team Scores:
Mountlake Terrace 170
Meadowdale 209
Top Individual Scores:
T1. Jaxon Dubiel (MT) 37
T1. Seraphim Treperinas (MT) 37
3. Ethan Dumo (MT) 40
4. IanNgethe (Mead) 41
5. Oliver Miller (Mead) 53
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorewood; Wednesday May 4; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course
Meadowdale next match: vs Cedarcrest; Tuesday May 3; 3 p.m. at Blue Heron Golf Course, Carnation
Girls Tennis
Stanwood defeated Lynnwood 7-0
Singles:
Alyson Dahl (S) defeated Kokomi Mott (L) 6-0, 6-1
Audrey Medina (S) defeated Vy Bui (L) 6-1, 6-0
Jolene Henrikson (S) defeated Cecilia Chinyani (L) 6-0, 6-0 (S)
Avery Rochon (S) defeated Carolina Serna-Badillo (L) 6-0, 6-0
Doubles:
Tessi Mumbuluma/Alyssa Carlson (S) defeated Odgerel Attangerel/Hannah Douglas (L) 6-3, 4-6, 10-5
Karli Niegemann/Mischa Kessler (S) defeated Cassidy Johnson/Sydney Navarro (L) 6-3, 7-5
Makenna Lacomb/Roslyn Woolman (S) defeated Lia Addisu/Semhal Beyene (L) 6-1, 6-0
Lynnwood next match: vs Meadowdale; Thursday April 28; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
