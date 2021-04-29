High school sports roundup for April 27, 2021

Boys Soccer

Archbishop Murphy defeated Mountlake Terrace 2-0

Goalkeeper Shutout: Sulli Hupp

Archbishop Murphy goal scorers

– Sean Balen 2 goals

Records: Archbishop Murphy 3-2-2; Mountlake Terrace 0-5

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Lynnwood; Friday April 30; 7:30 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cascade 8-4

Edmonds-Woodway goal scorers:

– Ben Hanson 5 goals

– Sebastian Sanchez Ortega

– Edgar Cabrera

– Isaac Parreno

Edmonds-Woodway Assists:

– Sebastian Sanchez Ortega

– Eddy Olson

– Aaron Diaz 2 assists

– Logan Pocius

Cascade goal scorers:

– Kaden Somers

– Caleb Bonilla Stevenson

– Carter Gay

– Joseph Kpoto

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 2-0-1; Cascade 1-6

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Meadowdale; Friday April 30; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Meadowdale defeated Marysville Getchell 7-1

Meadowdale goal scorers:

– River Stewart 4

– Theo Uherk-Hartman

– Cole Sargent

Records: Meadowdale 4-2-1; Marysville Getchell 1-6

Meadowdale next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Friday April 30; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Cedarcrest vs. Lynnwood

No details reported

Lynnwood next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Friday April 30; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls Tennis

Mountlake Terrace vs. Archbishop Murphy

No details reported

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Lynnwood; Thursday April 29; 3:30 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cascade 7-0

Singles:

Natalie Paulson (EW) defeated Rukia Yosif (C) 6-0, 6-1

Paige Oliver (EW) defeated Esther Martinez (C) 6-0, 6-0

Isis Liaw (EW) defeated Aumnia Alissa (C) 6-2, 6-3

Maia Ali (EW) defeated Olivia Long (C) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles:

Maggie McGinness/Kristina Tran (EW) defeated Ai-me Le/Somathra Sophan (C) 6-2, 7-5

Kyla Druxman/Amanda Ly (EW) defeated Danya Allsh/Sierra Poland (C) 7-5, 3-6, (10-8)

Natalie Colobong/Kaylee Meyers (EW) defeated Fatau Manneh/ Ryenn Stark (C) 6-4, 6-3

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Meadowdale; Friday April 30; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale defeated Marysville Getchell 6-1

Singles:

Sidney Wright (MD) defeated Gabby Maddock (MG) 6-1, 6-0

Maya Nikolic (MD) defeated Kathy Ramirez (MG) 7-5, 6-2

Sabrina Reonal (MD) defeated Heather Warner (MG) 6-2, 6-2

Sarah Davis (MD) defeated Lizzie Wagertaff (MG) 6-2, 6-3

Doubles:

Brenna Dunston/Sydney Huestis (MG) defeated Catherine Ton/Hailey Neri (MD) 6-3, 7-6

Rachel Lee/Isabella Marossa (MD) defeated Emma Zeutennorsh/Kyndall Bayley (MG) 7-6, 6-3

McKenna Leith/Bella Tang (MD) defeated Emma Butler/Karla Garcia (MG) 6-2, 6-4

Meadowdale next match: vs Lynnwood; Wednesday April 28; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Softball

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 11-5

Lynnwood Hitting:

Hailey Johnson solo home run

Nyree Johnson 2-run home run

Records: Mountlake Terrace 5-3; Lynnwood 2-6

Meadowdale next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Thursday April 29; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Lynnwood next game: vs Shorecrest; Thursday April 29; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits