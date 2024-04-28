High school sports roundup for April 25-27, 2024

Thursday April 25

Baseball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Cascade 7-6

Mountlake Terrace hitting:

Griffin Potter: 2 for 3, BB, 2 R, 2 SB

Ethan Jacobson: 2 for 4, R

Ryan Sturgill: 1 for 3, BB, R

Talan Zenk: 1 for 3, BB, 2 RBI

Ethan Swenson: 1 for 2, BB, 2 RBI, SF

Matthew Meadows: 1 for 3, HBP

Tyler Shankle: 2 BB, HBP, R, RBI, SB

Robert Swan: 1 for 3, R, RBI, SF

Austin McCurdy: 2 BB, R

Mountlake Terrace pitching:

Dayton Nickolson: 2.1 IP, 0 H, ER, BB, K

Braden Thompson: 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, 4 K

Ryan Sturgill: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 2 R, ER, 2 BB, 4 K

Layton Rongholt: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, 0 K

Ethan Swenson: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, K

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 11-3, 15-4; Cascade 1-13, 2-17

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorecrest, District 1 playoff game (double elimination); Saturday, May 4; 2 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 2-1

Lukas Wanke was hit by a pitch with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning, forcing in the game-winning run as the Warriors closed out their regular season with a 13-1 Wesco 3A/2A league record.

Edmonds-Woodway pitching:

Grafton Marshall-Inman: 5 IP, 3 H, ER, 4 BB, 4 K

Declan Crawford: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K, winning pitcher

Edmonds-Woodway hitting:

Pablo Ferreira-Hernandez: 2 for 3, BB, 2B, R

Diego Escandon: 2 BB, R, SB

Thomas Shults: 1 for 3, BB, 3B, RBI

Cruz Escandon: BB, SB

Luke Boland: 2 for 2, HBP

Lukas Wanke: HBP, RBI

Kohl Gruender: BB

Andreas Simonsen: BB

Meadowdale pitching:

Andrew Wells: 5 IP, 4 H, ER, 5 BB, 5 K

Anthony Scholl: 1.2 IP, H, R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

Meadowdale hitting:

Nicholas Zardis: 1 for 1 BB, HBP, RBI, SB

Andrew Wells: 1 for 1, BB

Andre Titus: 1 for 2, BB

Kealoha Kepoo-Sabate: BB, R, SB

Nolan Webster: BB, SB

Cooper Kim: BB

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 13-1, 16-4; Meadowdale 7-7, 10-10

Edmonds-Woodway next game: District 1 playoff game (double elimination), opponent to be determined; Saturday, May 4 at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale next game: at Snohomish, District 1 tournament elimination play-in game; Tuesday, April 30; 4 p.m.

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 8-0

Shorecrest pitchers Hudson Cunningham (4 innings) and Dillon Carrell (3 innings) combined to throw a 15-strikeout no-hitter as the Scots finished out their season with a 10-4 league record and 15-5 overall record. The Royals closed out their season with a record of 5-9 in league play and 6-14 overall.

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 10-4, 15-5; Lynnwood 5-9, 6-14

Softball

Edmonds-Woodway vs Arlington (postponed)

Rescheduled; Friday April 26

Track and Field

Edmonds-Woodway/Everett/Lynnwood

Click below for event results:

https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/534238/results/all

Edmonds-Woodway and Lynnwood next meet: Edmonds School District Championship; Friday, May 3; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Cascade/Cedarcrest/Mountlake Terrace

Click below for event results:

https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/521610/results/all

Mountlake Terrace next meet: Edmonds School District Championship; Friday, May 3; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Jackson/Kamiak/Meadowdale

Click below for event results:

https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/530736/results/all

Meadowdale next meet: Edmonds School District Championship; Friday, May 3; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Girls Golf

Meadowdale defeated Cedarcrest 198-208

at Blue Heron Golf Course

Top individual finishers:

1. Hadley McDonough (C) 38

2. Rachel Reitz (M) 42

3. Katie Linder (C) 44

4. Kari Petterson (M) 46

5. Gwen Farrow (M) 54

Meadowdale next match: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, May 2; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course

Mountlake Terrace defeated Archbishop Murphy 227-257

at Walter Hall Golf Course

Top individual scores:

1. Allison Dumo (MT) 44

2. Sadie Parker (MT) 55

3. Stella Teply (AM) 56

4. Megan Cisneros (AM) 58

5. Morgan Damschen (MT) 60

6. Faith Taylor (MT) 68

7. Sophia Johnson (MT) 69

8. Regi Smith (AM) 71

9. Elaine Li (AM) 72

10. JoJo Graddon (MT) 78

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Cedarcrest; Wednesday, May 1; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course

Boys Golf

Edmonds Cup- Edmonds-Woodway/Lynnwood/Meadowdale/Mountlake Terrace

at Legion Memorial Golf Course

No details reported

Friday April 26

Softball

Stanwood defeated Meadowdale 7-5

Meadowdale hitting:

Mackenzie Mitchell: 1 for 3, BB, 2B, 2 R

Peyton Fry: 1 for 3, R, RBI

Analise Griffiths: 3 BB, R

Jaeden Sajec: R, RBI

Olivia Feistel: 1 for 3, RBI

Mackenzie Kim 1 for 3

Hallie Weeks: RBI

Mia Cantu: HBP

Meadowdale pitching:

Jaeden Sajec: 4 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 2 K

Olivia Feistel: 2 IP, H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K

Records (league and overall): Stanwood 10-1, 13-3; Meadowdale 7-4, 9-7

Meadowdale next game: vs Arlington; Monday, April 29; 4 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway at Arlington (postponed)

Rescheduled: Tuesday, April 30; 4 p.m. at Arlington High School

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Shorecrest; Monday, April 29; 4 p.m.

Lynnwood at Marysville Pilchuck (postponed)

No make-up date announced

Lynnwood next game: at Monroe; Tuesday, April 30; 6:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 5-2

Singles:

Meiweya Amazona (AM) defeated Rose Tulga (L) 6-1, 6-2

Shan Camarillo (AM) defeated Kaitlyn Lopez (L) 6-2, 6-0

Ava Barias (L) defeated Jackie Fairbanks (AM) 6-4, 6-0

AM won singles #4 match by forfeit

Doubles:

Ava Faulk/Thea Seckinger (AM) defeated Vy Bui/Aya Nakano (L) 6-0, 7-6 (7-2)

Leah Kibuta/Adrianna Safarova (L) defeated Fernanda Lopez/Posey Kilby (AM) 7-5, 6-0

Kamdyn Latta/Jules Rioja (AM) defeated Maggie Hesedahla/Venus Hernandez (L) 6-3, 3-6, 10-8

Lynnwood next match: at Mariner; Monday, April 29; 3:30 p.m.

Saturday April 27

Track and Field

Shoreline Invitational (45+ schools)

at Shoreline Stadium

Top girls scores (top 5 and Edmonds School District teams):

1. Skyline 42.5

2. Issaquah 36

3. Lakes 34.5

T4. Glacier Peak 33

T4. Inglemoor 33

18. Edmonds-Woodway 15.5

23. Mountlake Terrace 12

30. Meadowdale 9.5

Top boys scores (top 5 and Edmonds School District teams):

1. Issaquah 47

T2. Kamiak 37

T2. Lewis and Clark 37

4. Liberty (Issaquah) 31

T5. Newport (Bellevue) 30

T5. East Valley (Yakima) 30

11. Meadowdale 20

22. Mountlake Terrace 12

Click below to see event results:

https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/524662/results/all

19th Annual Tomahawk Classic

at Quil Ceda Stadium (Marysville Pilchuck High School)

Girls team scores:

1. Everett 392

2. Marysville Pilchuck 236

3. Sammamish 223

4. Marysville Getchell 170.5

5. Cascade 144.5

6. Edmonds-Woodway 132

7. Mariner 58

8. Grace Academy 34

Boys team scores:

1. Everett 346

2. Sammamish 334

3. Marysville Getchell 242

4. Marysville Pilchuck 129

5. Mariner 114

6. Cascade 108

7. Edmonds-Woodway 76

8. Grace Academy 30

9. Heritage Christian 9

Click below to see event results:

https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/528484/results/all

Sunny and 70! Invitational (25+ schools)

at Lakewood High School

Top girls scores (top 5 and Lynnwood)

1. Sehome 82

2. Jackson 73

3. King’s 55

4. Lakewood 53

T5. Stanwood 47

T5. North Kitsap 47

12. Lynnwood 27

Top boys scores (top 5 and Lynnwood)

1. Sehome 91

2. Meridan 75

3. Jackson 56

4. Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 50

5. North Kitsap 49

11. Lynnwood 36.5

Click below to see all team scores:

https://gc.trackscoreboard.com/meets/262/scores

— Compiled by Steve Willits