High school sports roundup for April 25-26, 2023

April 25

Boys Soccer

Meadowdale defeated Everett 4-3

The Mavericks came from behind three different times to send the game into overtime before sophomore Abdou Fatty scored the game-winning overtime goal on a cross from Cole More. Goalkeeper Colin Jones came up with four key saves to also contribute in the win.

Meadowdale goals: CJ Obieze (2), Dean Figueroa-Romero, Abdou Fatty

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 6-3-4, 6-4-4, Everett 5-8, 5-8

Meadowdale next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Friday, April 28; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Lynnwood defeated Archbishop Murphy 1-0

Lynnwood goal: Liam Kennedy

Lynnwood assist: Jonathan Andrade

Lynnwood goalkeeper shutout: Hunter Licata

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 5-8, 5-9; Archbishop Murphy 4-8-1, 5-8-1

Lynnwood next game: vs Marysville-Pilchuck; 5:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Arlington 4-0

Edmonds-Woodway goals: Victor Ibarra (2) and Richard Duncan (2)

Edmonds-Woodway assists: Alex Plumis and Ben Hanson

Edmonds-Woodway goalkeeper shutout: Gabriel Wilhelm

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 12-0-1, 12-0-2; Arlington 5-5-3, 6-5-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Monroe; Friday, April 28; 7:30 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Stanwood 6-1

Mountlake Terrace goals: Rikki Kobiyashi (3), Ash Jeffers (2) and Fidel Twolde

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 5-6-2, 5-7-2; Stanwood 1-11-1, 1-11-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorewood; Thursday, April 27; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Baseball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 9-0

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 12-1, 15-5; Meadowdale 7-6, 11-9

Next game: Edmonds-Woodway at Meadowdale; Thursday, April 27; 4 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Cascade 6-2

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Hunter Michaelson: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, Save

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:

Bede Bresee: 3 for 3, 2B, 2 RBI

Ethen Swenson: 2 for 3, RBI

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 7-6, 10-9; Cascade 1-12, 2-16

Next game: Mountlake Terrace vs Cascade; Thursday, April 27; 7 p.m. at Funko Field

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 5-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 7-6, 11-8; Lynnwood 5-8, 6-13

Next game: Shorecrest at Lynnwood; Thursday, April 27; 4 p.m.

Softball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Edmonds-Woodway 1-0

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Ellie Gilbert: complete game shutout, 3 H, 9 K

Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:

Ella Campbell: 7 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 7 K

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 7-2, 9-4; Edmonds-Woodway 4-5, 8-5

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Marysville Getchell; Thursday, April 27; 4 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Arlington; Friday, April 28; 4:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale defeated Shorewood 17-14

Meadowdale hitting highlights:

Destiny Emery: 3 for 4, BB, 2B, 2 HR, 3 R, 2 RBI

Mia Cantu: 2 for 5, BB, 2B, HR, 3 R, 3 RBI

Olivia Feistel: 2 for 6, HR, R, 4 RBI

Peyton Fry: 5 for 5, BB, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI

Sophia Billy: 3 for 5, 2B, R

Analise Griffiths: 2 for 4, 2 BB, 2 R, RBI

Madison Mitchell: 2 for 6, 3 R, 2 RBI, SB

Mackenzie Kim: 2 for 4, BB, 2B, 2 R, 2 SB

Hailey Bernards: H, RBI

Shorewood hitting highlights:

Yuri Siler: 3 for 4, 2B, HR

Paige Petschl: 3 for 4

Avery Grutz: 2 H

Marin Cady: 2 H

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 8-2, 10-5; Shorewood 5-5, 8-6

Meadowdale next game: vs Stanwood; Thursday, April 27; 4 p.m.

Boys golf

Edmonds Cup

Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace

Top Team Scores:

1. Meadowdale 159

1. Mountlake Terrace 159

Top Individual Score:

Ethan Dumo (Mountlake Terrace) 32

Next matches:

Meadowdale vs Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday, April 26; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course

Edmonds-Woodway vs Lynnwood; Thursday, April 27; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course

Girls golf

Lynnwood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 233-317

Top 3 Individual scores:

1. Chih-Ling Chao (L) 50

2. Allison Richards (EW) 53

3. Stacey Lee (L) 57

Lynnwood next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Monday, May 1; 3:30 p.m. at Walter Hall Golf Course

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorewood; Wednesday May 3; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course

April 26

Girls tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 7-0

Singles:

Paige Oliver (EW) defeated Katelynne Wyckoff (M) 6-2, 6-0

Isis Liaw (EW) defeated Grace Gilman (M) 7-6 (7-4), 6-0

Joyce Ho (EW) defeated Aasha Lee (M) 6-2, 6-3

Sophia Russell-Hoff (EW) defeated Emie Shepherd (M) 6-4, 6-2

Doubles:

Luisa Cano/Natalie Colobong (EW) defeated Parsini Bai/Bella Tang (M) 6-2, 6-4

Natalie Yockey-Mackenna Cook (EW) defeated Hanna Boualamallah/Jasmine Mudaliar (M) 6-0, 6-1

Marisa Druxman/Julie Anders (EW) defeated Emily Nong/Angela Ton (M) 6-4, 6-0

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Glacier Peak; Wednesday, May 3; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale next match: vs Marysville-Pilchuck; Monday, May 1; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Cascade defeated Lynnwood 4-3

Singles:

Hannah Douglas (L) defeated Salina Nguyen (C) 6-2, 6-4

Tanya Germanova (C) defeated Odko Altangerel (L) 6-4, 6-1

Rose Tulga (L) defeated Eden Jane Yobal (C) 6-0, 6-0

Sophia Manabat (C) defeated Semhal Beyer (L) 6-1, 6-1

Doubles:

Kristina Dmitrals/Elena Scordamaglia (C) defeated Kayden Simbulan/Jordan Quinones (L) 6-4, 6-1

Vy Bui/Leah Kibuta (L) defeated Tiffany Ho/Cindy Le (C) 6-1, 6-2

Gen Albino/Danielle Ngiedi (C) defeated Sobo Thoy/Adrianna Safarova (L) 6-4, 1-6, 6-2

Lynnwood next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Friday, April 28; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Mountlake Terrace vs Archbishop Murphy

No results reported

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Stanwood; Monday May 1; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace

Softball

Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 14-4

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 3-8, 6-10; Lynnwood 2-8, 3-11

Lynnwood next match: vs Shorewood; Thursday April 27; 4:00 p.m. at Meridian Park Fields

Boys golf

Meadowdale vs Mountlake Terrace at Nile Golf Course

No results reported

Meadowdale next match: at Cedarcrest; Monday, May 1; 3 p.m. at Blue Heron Golf Course

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorewood; Monday, May 1; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course

— Compiled by Steve Willits