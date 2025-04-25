High school sports roundup for April 24, 2025

Softball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 19-7 (5 innings)
Edmonds-Woodway offense highlights:
Abby McCorvey: 4 for 4, 2 3B, R, 3 RBI
Abby Tracy: 1 for 1, 2 BB, HBP, HR, 2 R, 3 RBI, SB
Catie Ingalls: 2 for 3, 2 BB, 2B, 2 R, RBI, 3 SB
Audrey Sommer: 1 for 2, 2 BB, 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB
Ella Campbell: 1 for 3, BB, 2 R, RBI
Ellie Alderson: 2 BB, 3 R, 3 SB
Helena Marsh: 2 BB, HBP, R, SB
Noa Gillespie: 3 BB, 2 R
Charlotte Hupf: 2 for 3, R, RBI
Amari Davidson-Lee: BB, R, RBI
Zoey Glaros: BB, RBI
Ava Whisenhunt: R
Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:
Helena Marsh: 4 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 8 K
Lynnwood offense highlights:
Olivia Michaels: 1 for 3, 2 R, 2 RBI
Maya Holden: 1 for 3, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI
Lanah Palumbo: 1 for 3, 2B, R, 2 RBI
Briar Knoth: 1 fo 2, BB
Alliyanha Corleone: 1 for 3, RBI
Maybelline Peterson: 1 for 3
Kaitlyn Perez: R
Zoey Martin: R
Kiera Warner: BB
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 7-1, 11-3; Lynnwood 0-8, 1-13
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Kamiak; Saturday, April 26; 11 a.m.
Lynnwood next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Monday, April 28; 4 p.m.
Cascade defeated Mountlake Terrace 10-0
Cascade offense highlights:
Kodie Rasmussen: 3 for 5, 2B, 2 R, RBI
Lauryn Thompson: 2 for 5, 2B, 2 R
Tessa Hahn: 1 for 5, HR, R, 3 RBI
Cienna Cannon: 1 for 5, 2 R, RBI, 3 SB
Cascade pitching highlights:
Mia Walker: 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 5 K
Mountlake Terrace offense highlights:
Jordyn Stokes: 1 for 3, SB
Bri Reyes: 1 for 3
Amaya Johnson: 2 BB
Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:
Charlotte Snook: 6 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 9 K
Records: Cascade 5-10; Mountlake Terrace 7-6
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Snohomish; Friday, April 25; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Baseball
Edmonds Woodway defeated Arlington 2-1
No details reported
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 11-6; Arlington 7-9
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Lynnwood; Friday, April 25; 7 p.m.
Meadowdale defeated Cascade 11-4
No details reported
Records: Meadowdale 4-12; Cascade 3-12
Meadowdale next game: vs Everett; Friday, April 25; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Girls Tennis
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Kamiak 4-3
Singles:
Maddie Ashe (EW) defeated Audrey Garcia (K) 6-3, 6-4
Amelia Miller (EW) defeated Mina Chung (K) 6-2, 6-0
Daniella Caparroso (EW) defeated Megan Booth (K) 4-6, 6-2, 6-4
Halima Jammeh (K) defeated Madeline Cruz (EW) 6-3, 6-4
Doubles:
Suah Park/Annemarie Madsen (K) defeated Sydney Bates/Darcy Brennan (EW) 2-6, 6-3, 7-6
Anna Kim/Julia Amarsaikhan (K) defeated Kendall Asay/Poppy Swenson (EW) 4-6, 6-3, 10-7
Grace Fitting/Ava Oliver (EW) defeated Fatiha Vidarani/Charissa Gee (K) 6-3, 6-0
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Shorewood; Monday, April 28; 3:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Edmonds-Woodway tied Mountlake Terrace 213-213
at Nile Golf Course, Par 34
Top individual finishers:
1. Lindsay Curtis (EW) 47
2. Ella Zych-Breymaier (MT) 49
3. Sadie Parker (MT) 50
Boys Golf
Lynnwood vs Marysville Pilchuck
at Battle Creek Golf Course
No results reported
