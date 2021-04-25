High school sports roundup for April 23, 2021

Boys Soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 5-1

Edmonds-Woodway Goal Scorers:

– Sebastian Sanchez Ortega

– Ben Hanson

– Phillip Borchet

– Aaron Diaz

– Mykal Hernandez

Edmonds-Woodway Assists:

– Ben Hanson

– Edgar Cabrera

– Sebastian Sanchez Ortega

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-0-1; Lynnwood 0-6

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Cascade; Tuesday April 27; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Lynnwood next game: vs Cedarcrest; Tuesday April 27; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 2-0

Goalkeeper Shutout: Avary Olson

Meadowdale goal scorers:

– Mark Dormoh

– Theo Uhark-Hartman

Records: Meadowdale 3-2-1; Mountlake Terrace 0-4

Meadowdale next game: at Marysville Getchell; Tuesday April 27; 7:30 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday April 27; 6 p.m.

Baseball

Lynnwood defeated Shorecrest 4-0

WP- Leyon Camantigue

Lynnwood Highlights

Lynnwood Pitching:

Leyon Camantigue 6 IP, 2 H, 0ER, 10 K

Lynnwood Hitting:

Jace Hampson 1-4, 2 RBI, HR (inside the park)

Mason Lane 2-3, SB

Blake Tablazon 1-3, SB

Leyon Camantigue 1-3

Records: Lynnwood 3-3; Shorecrest 2-4

Lynnwood next game: vs Cascade; Monday April 26; 6:30 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium (Funko Field)

Mountlake Terrace defeated Cascade 6-0

WP- Adison Mattix

Adison Mattix pitched a complete game one-hit shutout and Ryan Cacatian contributed at the plate with a home run and 3 RBI as the Hawks improved to 4-2 on the season. Mattix walked 2 and struck out 13 in a masterful performance.

Records: Mountlake Terrace 4-2; Cascade 1-6

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorewood; Monday April 26; 4:30 p.m. at Meridian Park

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 3-0

WP- Maddox Stojkovic

Maddox Stojkovic walked one batter and struck out ten on the way to a one-hit shutout performance for Edmonds-Woodway. Brenden Haverlock and Jacob Garber each hit solo home runs as the Warriors improved to 6-1 on the season.

Player Highlights

Edmonds-Woodway Pitching:

Maddox Stojkovic 7 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1BB 10 K

Edmonds-Woodway Hitting:

Jacob Garber 2-3, 1 R, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Brenden Haverlock 1-3, 1 R, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Jack Schlenger 2-3, SB

Gibby Marshall-Inman 2-3, 1 R

Shorewood Pitching:

Jed Keller 6 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

Blake Gettman 1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 K

The Warriors completed the two-game sweep of the Thunderbirds with a 3-0 shutout.

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 6-1; Shorewood 2-4

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Cedarcrest; Monday April 26; 4 p.m.

Snohomish defeated Meadowdale 7-6 (8 innings)

Meadowdale starting Pitcher Cole Nelson threw foursolid innings and Cole Duncan hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the 6th inning, however it wasn’t enough as the Snohomish Panthers tied the game in the bottom of the 6th inning and eventually won 7-6 in 8 innings. The game was tied 4-4 after seven innings and Meadowdale grabbed a 6-4 lead after a Parker Cumberland base hit in the top of the 8th Snohomish then mounted another comeback and won the game with 3 runs in the Bottom of the 8th inning.

Records: Snohomish 4-3; Meadowdale 3-4

Meadowdale next game: vs Shorecrest; Monday April 26; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Girls Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 7-0

Singles:

Natalie Paulson (EW) defeated Leanne Vo (L) 6-0, 6-0

Paige Oliver (EW) defeated Haylee Davis (L) 6-0, 6-1

Isis Liaw (EW) defeated Imogen French (L) 7-5, 6-4

Maia Ali (EW) won via Forfeit

Doubles:

Maggie McGinness/Kristina Tran (EW) defeated Anneza Barrias/Cassidy Johnson (L) 6-2, 6-2

Kyla Druxman/Amanda Ly (EW) defeated Vivian Sou/Nikki Gossler (L) 6-3, 6-3

Natalie Colobong/Kaylee Meyers (EW) defeated Molly Blacker/Sydney Narorro (L) 6-1, 6-1

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Cascade; Tuesday April 27; 3:30 p.m.

Lynnwood next match: vs Shorewood; Monday April 26; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Meadowdale 4-3

Singles:

Sidney Wright (MD) defeated Lindsey Ho (MT) 6-1, 6-0

Vivian Tran (MT) defeated Maya Nikolic (MD) 6-4, 6-4

Sabrina Reonal (MD) defeated Kaziah Liu (MT) 6-1, 6-2

Shalom Abi (MT) defeated Sarah Davis (MD) 6-0, 6-1

Doubles:

Annie Hoang/Kayla Primavera (MT) defeated Catherine Ton/Hailey Neri (MD) 6-1, 6-0

Rachel Lee/Isabella Marossa (MD) defeated Phoebe Armentrout/Hannah Paul (MT) 7-5, 6-3

Lexi Daly/Allison Reves-Davis (MT) defeated McKenna Leith/Bella Tang (MD) 6-4, 6-1

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday April 27; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Meadowdale next match: vs Marysville Getchell; Tuesday April 27; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits