High school sports roundup for April 22, 2022

Baseball

Meadowdale tops Edmonds-Woodway with 9th-inning win in battle for first place

Meadowdale defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-1 (9 innings)

Broderick Bluhm singled home Zaid Flynn for the winning run in the bottom of the ninth as the Mavericks won an extra-innings thriller featuring the two teams, who were tied for first place in the Wesco 3A South Division heading into the game.

Strong pitching was the storyline of the night. Bluhm pitched the first eight innings of the game for Meadowdale, allowing three hits, one unearned run, three walks and six strikeouts. Tommie Brummit then pitched the final inning, a hitless and scoreless frame in which he walked one and struck out one.

Gibby Marshall-Inman pitched 5.2 innings for the Warriors, allowing only one hit, one unearned run, two walks and 11 strikeouts. Jacob Gabler pitched the final three innings for Edmonds-Woodway, allowing four hits, one unearned run, two walks and seven strikeouts.

Meadowdale now sits alone in first place in the division with a 9-2 record. Lynnwood is a half game back at 8-2 and Edmonds-Woodway is one game back in third place at 8-3. Meadowdale and Edmonds-Woodway will play the second and final game of the series at Edmonds-Woodway on Tuesday, April 26 at 7 p.m.

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 9-2, 10-6; Edmonds-Woodway 8-3, 9-8

Next game; Meadowdale at Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday April 26; 7 p.m.

Lynnwood defeated Shorewood 3-2

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 8-2, 9-6; Shorewood 6-5, 7-10

Next game: Shorewood at Lynnwood; Tuesday April 26; 4 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Cascade 12-2 (6 innings)

Mountlake Terrace pitching:

Adison Mattix: CG, 6 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 5 K

Mountlake Terrace hitting:

Jack Glover: 1 for 3, BB, HR, 3 R, 3 RBI,

Talan Zenk: 2 for 3, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI

Griffin Potter: 3 for 4, 2 RBI

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 5-6, 6-10; Cascade 3-8, 4-12

Next game: Mountlake Terrace at Cascade; Tuesday April 26; 4 p.m.

Softball

Mountlake Terrace defeated West Seattle 12-2 (5 innings)

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:

Cameron Dunn: 1 for 3, BB, HR, 2 R, 6 RBI, SB

Delia Glover: 1 for 2, 2 BB, 4 R

Ellie Gilbert: 1 for 3, BB, HR, R, 2 RBI, SB

Kaylee Mitchell: 1 for 3, BB, R, 2 RBI

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Ellie Gilbert: 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 7 K

Records: Mountlake Terrace 6-6; West Seattle 8-6

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Monroe; Monday April 25; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Boys Soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Stanwood 2-0

Edmonds-Woodway goals:

Ben Hanson

Andrew Montero

Edmonds-Woodway shutout goalkeeper:

Gabe Wilhelm

Records (conference and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 9-2-1, 9-2-2; Stanwood 1-12, 1-13

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Meadowdale; Tuesday April 26; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Lynnwood defeated Everett 1-0

Lynnwood goal: Guadalupe Rivera

Lynnwood goalkeeper shutout: Keegan Durant

Records (conference and overall): Lynnwood 6-5-1, 6-6-1; Everett 5-6-1, 6-6-1

Lynnwood next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday April 26; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Mountlake Terrace Tied Cascade 1-1

Mountlake Terrace goal: Omar Kongira

Cascade goal: Moussa Diaby

Records (conference and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-9-1, 2-10-1; Cascade 5-3-4, 5-4-4

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Lynnwood; Tuesday April 26; 7:30 p.m.

Arlington defeated Meadowdale 3-1

No details reported

Records (conference and overall): Arlington 6-6, 7-6; Meadowdale 3-7-2, 3-8-2

Meadowdale next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday April 26; 7:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 7-0

Singles:

Emily Lin (S) defeated Paige Oliver (EW) 6-2, 6-3

Rylie Gettman (S) defeated Emma Wetzel (EW) 6-2, 6-4

Lindsay Rand (S) defeated Isis Liaw (EW) 7-5, 6-1

Sophia Serwold (S) defeated Maia Ali (EW) 6-3, 6-2

Doubles:

Emma Okamura/Emma Nelson (S) defeated Kristian Tran/Luisa Cano (EW) 6-2, 6-0

Ava Lamb/Mari Brittle(S) defeated Makenna Cook/Natalie Colobong (EW) 7-5, 6-1

Amelia Uran/Reese Johnson (S) defeated Joyce Ho/Amanda Ly (EW) 6-0, 6-3

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Monday April 25; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace vs Meadowdale

No details reported

Meadowdale next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday April 26; 3:30 p.m. at Gateway Middle School

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Edmonds-Woodway; Monday April 25; 3:30 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits