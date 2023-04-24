High school sports roundup for April 21-22, 2023

April 21

Baseball

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 4-0

Meadowdale pitching highlights:

Nic Zardis: 7 IP, 3 H, 6 K, complete game shutout

Meadowdale hitting highlights:

Jayden Costa: 1 for 3, 2B, 2 RBI

Nolan Webster: 1 for 2, RBI

Jacob Armstrong-George: 1 for 2, BB, R

Lynnwood pitching highlights:

Keenan Masters: 6 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 5 K

Lynnwood hitting highlights:

Jace Hampson: 2 for 3, 2B

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 7-5, 11-8; Lynnwood 5-7, 6-12

Meadowdale next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday April 25; 4:00 p.m.

Lynnwood next game: at Shorecrest; Tuesday, April 25; 6:30 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorewood 3-1

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Dayton Nickolson: 7 IP, 1 R, 3 K

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:

Talan Zenk: HR

Bede Bresee: 1 for 3, RBI

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 6-6, 9-9; Shorewood 9-3, 12-6

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Cascade; Tuesday, April 25; 6 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cascade 2-0

Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:

Drew Warner: 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 K, complete game shutout

Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:

Drew Warner: 2 for 2, BB

Kohl Gruender: RBI

Grant Oliver: 1 for 3, 2B

Cascade pitching highlights:

Manny Molina: 6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 K

Cascade hitting highlights:

Connor Shurts: 2 for 3

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 11-1, 14-5; Cascade 1-11, 2-15

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Meadowdale; Tuesday, April 25; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Softball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Arlington 10-5

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:

Cameron Dunn: 4 for 5, 2 HR, 7 RBI

Amaya Johnson: 3 for 3, 3 2B, 2 R, RBI

Kyleigh Smith: 3 for 4, R

Delia Glover: 3 for 4, R

Mya Sheffield: 2 for 4, 2 R

Kaylee Mitchell: 2 for 4, 2 R, RBI

Hailey Taron: 1 for 3, BB, 2 R, RBI

Arlington hitting highlights:

Tayler Stevens: 2 for 3, 2 HR, 4 RBI

Emmaly Morris: 3 for 4, HR

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 6-2, 8-4; Arlington 4-5, 7-7

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Edmonds-Woodway

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Getchell 14-10

Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:

Hazel Mills: 4 for 5

Ella Campbell: 4 for 5

Marysville Getchell hitting highlights:

Teagan Carroll: 2 for 4, HR

Lilyana Balgos: 4 for 5

Emme Witter: 2 for 4, 3B

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 4-4, 8-4; Marysville Getchell 4-4, 6-6

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, April 25; 4:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 21-5

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 7-1, 9-4; Shorecrest 0-10, 4-11

Boys soccer

Meadowdale defeated Marysville Pilchuck 5-1

Meadowdale stats:

CJ Obieze: 3 goals and 1 assist

Maximo Falagan: 1 goal and 2 assists

Soren Anderson: 1 goal

Cole More: 2 assists

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 5-3-4, 5-4-4; Marysville Pilchuck 7-4-1, 7-4-2

Meadowdale next game: vs Everett; Tuesday, April 25; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Lynnwood defeated Marysville Getchell 2-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 4-8, 4-9; Marysville Getchell 1-10-1, 1-10-2

Lynnwood next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, April 25; 6 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway tied Shorewood 1-1

Edmonds-Woodway goal: Andrew Montero (PK)

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 11-0-1, 11-0-2; Shorewood 11-0-1, 12-0-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Arlington; Tuesday, April 25; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Monroe defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-2

No results reported

Records (league and overall): Monroe 7-2-3, 7-3-3; Mountlake Terrace 4-6-2, 4-7-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Stanwood; Tuesday, April 25; 7 p.m.

Girls tennis

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 6-1

Singles:

Katelynn Wyckoff (M) defeated Rose Tulga (L) 6-1, 6-2

Emie Shepherd (M) defeated Adrianna Safarova (L) 6-1, 6-3

Bella Tang (M) defeated Sobo Thoy (L) 6-1, 6-1

Emily Nong (M) defeated Kayden Simbulan (L) 6-1, 6-2

Doubles:

Parsini Rai/Jasmine Mudaliar (M) defeated Kalyani Blackwell/Semhal Beyere (L) 6-2, 2-6, 10-8

Kristen Neri/Angela Ton (M) defeated Vy Bui/Leah Kibuta (L) 6-1, 7-5

Lexi Williams/Caitlin Weeks (L) defeated Tiffany Nguyen/Helena Prayogo (M) 0-6, 6-2, 14-12

Records: Meadowdale 3-4; Lynnwood 0-8

Meadowdale next match: at Cascade; Monday April 24; 3:30 p.m.

Lynnwood next match: at Mountlake Terrace; Monday, April 24; 3:30 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 5-2

Singles:

Paige Oliver (EW) defeated Cami Sikora (S) 6-0, 6-2

Isis Liaw (EW) defeated Claire Mitchell (S) 6-1, 6-3

Lily Haessler (S) defeated Joyce Ho (EW) 6-2, 6-1

Zoe Greenzweig (S) defeated Julie Anders (EW) 3-6, 7-6 (7-1), 10-4

Doubles:

Natalie Colobong/Luisa Cano (EW) defeated Sofia Frencescutti/Delaney Davis (S) 6-2, 6-3

Natalie Yockey/Mekenna Cook (EW) defeated Nur Bajrai-Haley Cox (S) 6-1, 6-2

Rashni Gill/Marisa Druxman (EW) defeated Karsin Hutchins/Rina Issac (S) 6-0, 4-6, 10-4

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 5-3; Shorecrest 5-5

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Archbishop Murphy; Monday, April 24; 3:30 p.m.

Saturday

Track and field

33rd Annual Eason Invitational (91 schools and over 1,400 athletes)

Team Scores- click below to see results

https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/480182/teamscores

Individual events- click below to see results

https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/480182/results/all

Viking Classic

At Lake Stevens High School

Girls Team Scores:

1. Lake Stevens 166, 2. Arlington 117.5, 3. Eastmont 104, 4. Kent Meridian 56.5, 5. Edmonds-Woodway 50, 6. Squalicum 39, 7. Lake Washington 24, 8. Capital 1

Boys Team Scores:

1. Lake Stevens 208.5, 2. Arlington 133.5, 3. Squalicum 66, 4. Eastmont 64.5, 5. Kent Meridian 18.5, 6. Edmonds-Woodway 15, 7. Lake Washington 11, 8. Capital 8

Click Below for event results:

https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/482745/results/all

Softball

Snohomish defeated Meadowdale 9-1

Snohomish pitching highlights:

Skyla Bristol: 4 IP, 1 R, 9 K

Abby Edwards: 3 IP, 0 R, 3 K

Snohomish hitting highlights:

Skyla Bristol: 3 H, 2B, 2 RBI

Evy Massena: 2 HR, 3 RBI

Emma Hansen: HR

— Compiled by Steve Willits