High school sports roundup for April 20, 2022

Boys Baseball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 6-0
Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:
Jonah Brower: complete game shutout, 7 IP, 4 H, 0 BB, 6 K
Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:
Gibby Marshall-Inman: 2 for 4, 2B, R, 2 RBI
Jens Simonsen: 2 for 3, 3B, R
Drew Warner: 2 for 3, 2B, 3B, 2 R, RBI
Grant Oliver: 1 for 2, BB, RBI, SB
Lane Corsi: 1 for 3, BB, RBI, SB
Thomas Schults: 1 for 2, BB, R, RBI
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 8-2, 9-7; Shorecrest 3-7, 4-12
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Meadowdale; Friday April 22; 4 p.m.
Lynnwood defeated Cascade 10-9 (8 innings)
The Royals overcame a six-run deficit to defeat Cascade in extra innings. Gavin Harrington scored the winning run when he walked in the top of the 8th inning, moved over to second base on a Jaxon Kaulfuss bunt, advanced to third base on a passed ball and then came home on Eli Stephenson’s RBI, two-out single.
Lynnwood pitching highlights:
Gavin Harrington: 3.1IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, BB, 2 K
Leyon Camantigue: 1.2 IP, H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K
Lynnwood hitting highlights:
Eli Stephenson: 3 for 4, BB, 2 R, 2 RBI, 3 SB
Gavin Harrington: 1 for 3, 2 BB, 2 R, RBI
Leyon Camantigue: 2 for 3, 2 BB, R, RBI
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 7-2, 8-6; Cascade 3-7, 4-11
Lynnwood next game: vs Shorewood; Friday April 22; 4 p.m. at Meridian Park
Meadowdale defeated Shorewood 12-2
Meadowdale batters scored six runs in the first inning and freshman pitcher Nicholas Zardis threw a complete game as the Mavericks improved their Wesco league record to 8-2 on the season.
Meadowdale pitching highlights:
Nicholas Zardis: 6 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
Meadowdale hitting highlights:
Tyler Brummitt: 1 for 3, BB, 3 RBI
Nicholas Banez: 1 for 4, R, 3 RBI
Jayden Costa: 2 for 4, 2 R, RBI
Zaid Flynn: 3 for 3, BB, 2 R
Brandon Brunette: 1 for 2, BB, HBP, 2B, 2 R, RBI
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 8-2, 9-6; Shorewood 6-4, 7-9
Meadowdale next game; vs Edmonds-Woodway; Friday April 22; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Mountlake Terrace defeated Cedarcrest 5-1
Mountlake Terrace pitching:
Cody Snow: CG, 7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 5 BB, 9 K
Mountlake Terrace hitting:
Ethen Swenson: 2 for 2, R, RBI
Talan Zenk: 2 for 3, 2 R
Griffin Potter: 1 for 3, 3 RBI
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 4-6, 5-10; Cedarcrest 0-9, 4-10
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Cascade; Friday April 22; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Girls Golf
Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorewood 357-386
Jackson Park Golf Course
Individual scores:
1. Emily Zhang (SW) 56
2. Anna Ertsgaard (SW) 57
T3. Alison Dumo (MT) 59
T3. Brooke Rinehimer (MT) 59
5. Abby Parker (MT) 69
6. Morgan Damschen (MT) 70
7. Sofina Morgan (SW) 73
8. Ellie Lombard (MT) 75
Mountlake Terrace next tournament: vs Cedarcrest and Meadowdale; Tuesday April 26; 3 p.m. at Blue Heron Golf Course, Carnation
Boys Golf
Mountlake Terrace defeated Cedarcrest 168-225
Nile Golf Course, Par 33
Individual Scores (Top 6):
1. Ethan Dumo (MT) 38
2. Jaxon Dubiel (MT) 42
3. Seraphim Treperinas (MT) 43
4. Ian O’Brien (MT) 45
5. Kaleb Wendt (MT) 50
6. Jacob Henson (CC) 54
Mountlake Terrace next tournament: Edmonds Cup vs Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood and Meadowdale; Tuesday April 26; Nile Golf Course
Girls Tennis
Edmonds-Woodway vs, Mountlake Terrace
No details reported
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Meadowdale; Friday April 22; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Shorewood; Friday April 22; 3:30 p.m.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.