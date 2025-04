High school sports roundup for April 2, 2025

Softball

Meadowdale defeated Edmonds-Woodway 8-1

Meadowdale pitching highlights:

Payton Aldridge: 7 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

Meadowdale offense highlights:

Peyton Fry: 3 for 3, BB, 2B, 2 RBI

Jaeden Sajec: 2 for 3, HBP, 3 R, RBI, 3 SB

Samantha Martens: 1 for 2, 2 BB, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI

Zoe De Mello: 2 for 4, R

Olivia Feistel: 1 for 4, 2 RBI

Hailey Bernards: 1 for 3

Payton Aldridge: BB, HBP, R, SB

Hallie Weeks: BB, R

Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:

Ella Campbell: 3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

Edmonds-Woodway offense highlights:

Abby McCorvey: 2 for 4, R

Ella Campbell: 1 for 3, 2B, RBI

Madeline Jones: 1 for 4, SB

Catie Ingalls: 1 for 3

Neva Cheeney: 1 for 3

Noa Gillespie: 1 for 3

Helena Marsh: BB

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-0, 3-4; Edmonds-Woodway 1-1, 5-3

Meadowdale next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Friday, April 4; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Friday, April 4; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 20-0 (5 innings)

The Hawks scored five runs in the first inning and 14 runs in the second on the way to a 20-0 victory over the Royals. Amaya Johnson had a huge game at the plate, going four-for-four with two home runs, two doubles, seven RBI and four runs scored. Charlotte Snook pitched a five-inning shutout, allowing only three hits and no walks while striking out five Lynnwood hitters.

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Charlotte Snook: 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K

Mountlake Terrace lineup:

Bri Reyes: 0 for 2, 3 BB, R

Evie Snow: 3 for 4, BB, 3 R, RBI, SB

Hailey Taron: 1 for 4, BB, 2 R, RBI

Amaya Johnson: 4 for 4, BB, 2 2B, 2 HR, 4 R, 7 RBI

Charlotte Snook: 1 for 2, 3 BB, R

Jordyn Stokes: 2 for 3, 2 BB, 3 R, RBI, SB

Olivia Brown: 1 for 2, 2 BB, 3 R, RBI, Sac

Ruby Gilbert: 1 for 3, BB, HBP, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI, SB

Brielle Contreras: 2 for 3, BB, 2B, R, 3 RBI

Lynnwood hitting highlights:

Yunona Guseinova: 2 for 2

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 3-1, 5-2; Lynnwood 0-3, 1-8

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, April 4; 4 p.m.

Baseball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Meadowdale 8-2

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Layton Rongholt: CG 7 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

Mountlake Terrace offense highlights:

Owen Meek: 1 for 2, 2 BB, 2 R, 2 RBI, SF

Charlie Schofield: 2 for 4, RBI

Cian Harney: 2 for 2, BB, HBP, 2B,2 R

Jack Gripentrog: 1 for 3, RBI

Nate Brown: 1 for 1, R

Nolan Valdiva: 1 for 3, BB, R, SB

Braeden Davidson: 1 for 3, R, SB

Max Everitt: 2 RBI

Owen Boswell: BB, R

Meadowdale offense highlights:

Andre Titus: 2 hits

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 3-2, 4-5; Meadowdale 0-5, 1-7

Next game: Meadowdale at Mountlake Terrace; Friday, April 4; 4 p.m.

Jackson defeated Edmonds-Woodway 5-2

Jackson pitching highlights:

Drew Pepin: CG 7 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

Jackson offense highlights:

Sam Craig: 1 for 3, BB, HR, R, 2 RBI

Quin Johns: 2 for 3, 2B, R

Gavin Duckart: 2 for 4, R

Ashton Bergman: 1 for 3, BB, RBI

Austin Halverson: 1 for 3, 2B, R

Colby Bossert: 1 for 3, RBI

Gavin Clark: 1 for 4

Lucas Poindexter: 1 for 3

MJ Holcomb: R

Hawkeye Delgado: BB

Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:

Declan Crawford: 4.2 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB

Edmonds-Woodway offense highlights:

Andreas Simonsen: 2 for 4, RBI, SB

Toshi Gilginas: 2 for 3, R, RBI

Erik Alsdorf: 1 for 3, R, SB

Trevelyan Podawiltz: 1 for 2, BB

Records: Jackson 6-1; Edmonds-Woodway 6-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Stanwood; Friday, April 4; 6:30 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 7-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 3-2, 7-3; Lynnwood 0-5, 0-8

Next game: Archbishop Murphy at Lynnwood; Friday, April 4; 4 p.m.

Girls Golf

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 192-206

at Jackson Park Golf Course

Top individual scores:

1. Julia Kang (S) 42

2. Sadie Parker (MT) 45

3. Ella Zyck-Breymaier (MT) 47

4. Sofia Morgan (S) 49

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Meadowdale; Tuesday, April 15; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course

Boys Golf

Wesco 3A South #3 Tournament

at Nile Golf Course

Team scores:

1. Shorewood 148

2. Meadowdale 155

3. Edmonds-Woodway 161

4. Archbishop Murphy 166

5. Shorecrest 168

6. Mountlake Terrace 193

7. Lynnwood 195

Top individual scores:

1. Floyd Villanueva (Mea) 34

2. Blake Puetz (SW) 36

T3. Tyler Giles (SW) 37

T3. Peter Kosten (SW) 37

T5. Jack Duffy (AM) 38

T5. Rush Bradley (AM) 38

T5. Chase Hanby (SW) 38

T5. Jason Davis (L) 38

T9. Benny Huerta (EW) 39

T9. Coleton Marshalek (EW) 39

11. Ronin West (Mea) 40

Meadowdale next tournament: Everett Golf Invite; Thursday, April 3; Noon at Legion Memorial Golf Course

Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace next tournament: Wesco 3A South #4 Tournament; Thursday, April 17; 3 p.m. at Jackson Park Golf Course

Girls Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 6-1

Singles:

Maddie Ashe (EW) defeated Fiorella Diaz (MT) 6-0, 6-1

Amelia Miler (EW) defeated Ahna Elseberry (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Daniella Caparrosa (EW) defeated Amanda Wangmo (MT) 6-0, 6-1

Miah-Grace Ngo (MT) defeated Tiffanie Ganzorig (EW) 6-4, 7-5

Doubles:

Darcy Brennan/Sydney Bates (EW) defeated Jenna Oh/Samaya Ali (MT) 6-3, 6-0

Grace Fitting /Kendall Asay (EW) defeated Anka Airunsaihan/Leia Anteneh (MT) 6-0, 7-5

Madeline Cruz/Aimee Shimooka (EW) defeated Julia Shtyngart/Delina Gidey (MT) 6-4, 5-7, 10-8

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, April 3; 4 p.m. at Gateway Middle School

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorewood; Thursday, April 3; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 4-3

Singles:

Katelynn Wyckoff (M) defeated Adrianna Safarova (L) 6-0, 6-0

Grace Gilman (M) defeated Liah Kibuta (L) 6-2, 6-1

Claire Yim (M) defeated Kaitlyn Lopez (L) 6-0, 6-0

Taylor Simbulan (L) defeated Kyaiyah Lin (M) 2-6, 7-5, (10-6)

Doubles:

Emie Shephard/Jenna Vanderpoel (M) defeated Adeline Tran/Ava Barias (L) 6-2, 6-2

Naomi Aquino/Melissa Seng (L) defeated Jackie Rochel/Umama Junejo (M) 6-4, 3-6, 10-5

Maggie Hesedahl/Venus Hernandez (L) defeated Saryna Moua/Bella Partida del Rosario (M) 6-2, 6-2

Meadowdale next match: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, April 3; 3:30 p.m. at Kellogg Middle School

Lynnwood next match: vs Everett; Thursday, April 3; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School