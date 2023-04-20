High school sports roundup for April 19, 2023

Softball

Meadowdale defeated Cascade 7-4

Meadowdale hitting highlights:

Analise Griffiths: 2 for 2, 2 BB, 2B, 2 R, RBI

Olivia Feistel: 2 for 3, HR, R, 2 RBI

Jaeden Sajec: 1 for 3, 2B, 3 RBI

Destiny Emery: 1 for 3, 2B

Meadowdale pitching highlights:

Olivia Feistel: 7 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 K

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 6-1, 8-4; Cascade 7-1, 9-4

Meadowdale next game: at Shorecrest; Friday, April 21; 4 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway vs Cedarcrest, postponed

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Marysville Getchell; Friday, April 21; 4 p.m.

Baseball

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 12-1 (6 innings)

Meadowdale pitching highlights:

Tristan Dodds: 6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER

Meadowdale hitting highlights:

Nolan Webster: 2 for 2, HBP, 2B, 3 RBI

John O’Connell: 3B, 2 RBI

Jacob Armstrong-George: 2 for 3, 2 RBI, SB

Isaiah Kepoo-Sebate: 1 for 4, 2 R, RBI, SB

Jayden Costa: 1 for 2, 2 BB, 2 R

Broderick Bluhm: 1 for 3, BB, R

Nic Zardis: 1 for 5, R, RBI

Tristan Dodds: BB, R, RBI

Lynnwood pitching highlights:

Gavin Harrington: 5 IP, 8 K

Lynnwood hitting highlights:

Jace Hampson: 1 for 3, R

Douglas McGuire: RBI

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 6-5, 10-8; Lynnwood 4-6, 5-11

Next game: Lynnwood at Meadowdale; Friday, April 21; 4 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cascade 11-1

Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:

Jens Simonsen: 5.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 10 K

Luke Wanke: .2 IP, 2 K

Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:

Grant Oliver: 2 for 3, 2 R, 3 RBI, SB, SF

Diego Escandon: 2 for 4, 3B, R, 2 RBI, 2 SB

Drew Warner: 2 for 4, 2 R, 2 RBI, SB

Cruz Escandon: 2 for 2, BB, 2 R

Thomas Shults: 1 for 2, RBI, 2 SAC

Kohl Gruender: 1 for 2, 2B, SAC

Toshi Gilginas: 1 for 3, 2 R

Dylan Schlenger: 0 for 2, R, RBI, SF

Jens Simonsen: 0 for 2, 2 BB, RBI

Andreas Simonsen: R, SB

Cascade hitting highlights:

Manny Molina: 1 for 3, R

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 10-1, 13-5; Cascade 1-9, 2-13

Next game: Cascade at Edmonds-Woodway: Friday, April 21; 6 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 1-0 (8 innings)

Blake Gettmann laid down a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Stormrays the victory over the Hawks.

Shorewood pitching highlights:

Logan Anderson: 7.2 IP, 0 R, 7 K

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Tyler Song: 7 IP, 2 H, 1 R

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:

Rominic Quiban: 3 for 4, 2 SB

Talan Zenk: 2 for 3, 3 SB

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 9-2, 12-5; Mountlake Terrace 5-6, 8-9

Next game: Shorewood at Mountlake Terrace; Friday, April 21; 4 p.m.

Girls tennis

Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-0

Singles:

Katelynne Wyckoff (Mead) defeated Kayla Apostol (MT) 6-0, 6-1

Grace Gilman (Mead) defeated Ase Nat (MT) 6-3, 6-2

Aasha Lee (Mead) defeated Julia Mejino (MT) 6-2, 6-0

Emie Shepherd (Mead) defeated Lucero Sandoval (MT) 6-1, 6-0

Doubles:

Parsini Rai/Bella Tang (Mead) defeated Marion Tate/Angela Grachev (MT) 6-1, 7-5

Hana Boualamallah/Jasmine Mudaliar (Mead) defeated Nina Dodgin/Lucia Garcia-Mendez (MT) 6-0, 7-6

Emily Nong/Angela Tan (Mead) defeatd Katelyn Thomas/Tramahn Ho (MT) 6-0, 6-3

Records: Meadowdale 3-4; Mountlake Terrace 0-7

Meadowdale next match: at Lynnwood; Friday April 21; 3:30 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Lynnwood; Monday April 24; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 6-1

Singles:

Paige Oliver (EW) defeated Rylie Gettman (S) 6-1, 6-4

Emily Lin (S) defeated Isis Liaw (EW) 6-1, 6-1

Lindsay Rand (S) defeated Joyce Ho (EW) 6-1, 6-1

Sophia Serwold (S) defeated Sophia Russell-Hoff (MT) 6-0, 6-2

Doubles:

Emma Okamura/Emma Nelson (S) defeated Natalie Colobong/Luisa Cano (EW) 2-6, 6-1, 6-2

Alex Mignogna/Mari Brittle (S) defeated Julie Anders/Natalie Yockey (EW) 6-2, 6-2

Amelia Uran/Reese Johnson (S) defeated Rashni Gill/Marisa Druxman (EW) 6-0, 6-3

Records: Shorewood 9-0; Edmonds-Woodway 4-3

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorecrest; Friday, April 21; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 6-1

Singles:

Cami Sikora (S) defeated Hannah Douglas (L) 6-0, 6-1

Odko Altangeral (L) defeated Megan McMullen (S) 6-3, 3-6, 11-9

Zoe Greenzweig (S) defeated Rose Tulga (L) 6-2, 6-0

Haneen Faraj (S) defeated Cece Camacho (L) 6-0, 6-1

Doubles:

Sofia Francescutti/Delaney Davis (S) defeated Kalyani Blackwell/Semhal Beyere (L) 6-2, 6-0

Claire Mitchell/Lily Haessler (S) defeated Sobo Thoy/Adrianna Safarova (L) 6-0, 6-2

Kennedy Powell/Nur Bajrai (S) defeated Lexi Williams/Caitlin Weeks (L) 6-0, 6-1

Records: Shorecrest 5-4; Lynnwood 0-7

Lynnwood next match: vs Meadowdale; Friday, April 21; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls golf

Edmonds-Woodway vs Shorecrest; At Nile Golf Course

No results reported

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Lynnwood; Tuesday, April 25; 3:30 p.m. at Nile Golf Course

Boys golf

Mountlake Terrace vs Cedarcrest; at Nile Golf Course

No results reported

Mountlake Terrace next match: Edmonds Cup vs Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood and Meadowdale; Tuesday, April 25; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course

— Compiled by Steve Willits