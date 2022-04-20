High school sports roundup for April 19, 2022

Boys Baseball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Cedarcrest 4-3

Mountlake Terrace pitching:

Jack Glover: 2.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 4 BB

Tyler Song: 4.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K, winning pitcher

Mountlake Terrace hitting:

Matthew Meadows: 2 for 3, R

Ethen Swenson: 1 for 2, BB, 2B, 2 RBI

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 3-6, 4-10; Cedarcrest 0-8, 4-9

Next game: Cedarcrest at Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday April 20; 4 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 11-1

Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:

Dylan Schlenger: 5.1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 7 K

Drew Warner: .2 IP, 1 H, 0 R

Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:

Thomas Schults: 2 for 3, 3B, 2 RBI

Jack Beers: 3 for 3, RBI

Jacob Gabler: 2B, 3 RBI

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 7-2, 8-7; Shorecrest 3-6, 4-11

Next game: Shorecrest at Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday April 20; 4 p.m.

Lynnwood defeated Cascade 13-3

Lynnwood pitching highlights:

Keenan Masters: 5.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 3 K

Gavin Harrington: .2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, K

Lynnwood hitting highlights:

Leyon Camantigue: 2 for 4, 2B, R, 4 RBI

Jace Hampson: 2 for 2, 2 BB, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI, SB

Mason Lane: 2 for 3, HBP, 2 R, RBI, SB

Keenan Masters: 2 for 4, 2 R, RBI, SB

Tommy McMahon: 1 for 4, BB, R, 2 RBI

Gavin Harrington: 1 for 3, BB, 2 R, RBI

Eli Stephenson: 0 for 2, 2 BB, R, 2 RBI, 3 SB

Jaxon Kaulfuss: 0 for 2, 2 BB, R

Collin Morgan: 0 for 2, BB, HBP, R

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 6-2, 7-6; Cascade 3-6, 4-10

Next game: Lynnwood at Cascade; Wednesday April 20; 4 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 9-3

Shorewood pitching highlights:

Logan Anderson: CG, 7 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 0 BB, 13K

Shorewood hitting highlights:

Logan Anderson: 2 for 3, 2 RBI

Jacob Lindberg: 2 for 3, 2 RBI

Meadowdale hitting highlights:

Broderick Bluhm: 2 for 3, RBI

Nicholas Zardis: 3B

Tyler Brummitt: 3B

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 6-3, 7-8; Meadowdale 7-2, 8-6

Next game: Shorewood at Meadowdale; Wednesday April 20; 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Everett 4-3 (OT)

Edmonds-Woodway overcame a 2-1 halftime deficit to defeat Everett in overtime.

Edmonds-Woodway goals:

Victor Ibarra- assist from Ryan Handby

Ben Hanson- assist from Andrew Montero

Ben Hanson- unassisted

Victor Ibarra- assist from Ben Hanson

Edmonds-Woodway goalkeeper:

Cooper McCarthy 4 saves

Records (conference and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 8-2-1, 8-2-2; Everett 5-5-1, 6-5-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Stanwood; Friday April 22; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Lynnwood defeated Stanwood 2-1

No details reported

Records (conference and overall): Lynnwood 5-5-1, 5-6-1; Stanwood 1-10, 1-11

Lynnwood next game: vs Everett; Friday April 22; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Cascade defeated Meadowdale 2-0

No details reported

Records (conference and overall): Cascade 5-3-3, 5-4-3; Meadowdale 3-6-2, 3-7-2

Meadowdale next game: at Arlington; Friday April 22; 7:30 p.m.

Arlington defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-2

No details reported

Records (conference and overall): Arlington 5-6, 6-6; Mountlake Terrace 2-9, 2-10

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Cascade; Friday April 22; 7:30 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium

Softball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 26-0

Mountlake Terrace highlights:

Cameron Dunn: 3 for 4, 2 BB, 3 HR, 6 R, 6 RBI, SB

Alyssa Brown: 4 for 4, 2 BB, 3 R, 2 RBI

Ellie Gilbert: 2 for 3, 3 BB, 3 R

Natalie Cardin: 2 for 4, BB, 2B, 3 R, 4 RBI, SB

Kyleigh Smith: 2 for 5, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI

Mya Sheffield: 2 for 2, BB, 2 RBI

K Mitchell: 1 for 4, 2 BB, 2B, 3 R, 3 SB

Delia Glover: 1 for 4, BB, HBP, 2 R, 2 RBI

Madilynn Beam: 0 for 2, 3 BB, HBP, 2 R, 2 RBI

Hailey Taron: 0 for 0, 3 BB, 2 R

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Ellie Gilbert: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 10 K

Records (conference and overall): Mountlake Terrace 4-3, 5-5; Shorecrest 0-9, 0-13

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Marysville Pilchuck; Thursday April 21; 4 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Cedarcrest 13-8

No details reported

Records (conference and overall): Meadowdale 3-4, 3-6; Cedarcrest 2-4, 5-5

Meadowdale next game: at Monroe; Thrusday April 21; 6 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 4-2

Shorewood pitching highlights:

Rebecca Carson: CG, 4 H, 2 R

Shorewood hitting highlights:

Gracie Long: 2B

Elliana Alsdorf: 2B

Lynnwood highlights:

Sydney Weitkamp: 2 for 3

Records (conference and overall): Shorewood 8-1, 11-3; Lynnwood 2-5, 3-7

Lynnwood next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Thursday April 21; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls Tennis

Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 4-3

Singles:

Sidney Wright (M) defeated Flora Cummings (S) 6-1, 6-1

Cami Sikora (S) defeated Katelynn Wyckoff (M) 7-6 (7-5), 6-2

Sabrina Reonal (M) defeated Megan McMullen (S) 6-3, 6-0

Aasha Lee (M) defeated Lily Haessler (S) 7-6 (7-2), 6-4

Doubles:

Megan Hicks/Dacotah Poole (S) defeated Hazel Warner/Ella Ray (M) 6-0, 1-0 default

Catherine Ton/Rachael Lee (M) defeated Laila Rabaa/Delaney Davis (S) 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5)

Ellie Coleman/Zoe Greenzweig (S) defeated Bella Tang/Emie Shepherd (M) 6-4, 6-3

Meadowdale next match: at Mountlake Terrace; Friday April 202; 3:30 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-0

Singles:

Emily Lin (S) defeated Michaela Tiya (M) 6-0, 6-0

Rylie Gettman (S) defeated Shalom Abi (M) 6-0, 6-0

Lindsay Rand (S) defeated Hannah Paul 6-4, 6-0

Sophia Serwold (S) defeated Phoebe Armentrout 6-1,6-0

Doubles:

Emma Okamura/Emma Nelson (S) defeated Kayla Apostol/Fiorella Diaz (M) 6-0, 6-0

Mari Brittle/Alex Mignogna (S) defeated Mia Elsberry/Nina Dodgin (M) 6-1, 6-0

Amelia Uran/Reese Johnson (S) defeated Lucia Garcia-Mendez/Angela Grachev (M) 6-1, 6-1

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday April 20; 3:30 p.m.

