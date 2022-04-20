High school sports roundup for April 19, 2022

Boys Baseball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Cedarcrest 4-3
Mountlake Terrace pitching:
Jack Glover: 2.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 4 BB
Tyler Song: 4.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K, winning pitcher
Mountlake Terrace hitting:
Matthew Meadows: 2 for 3, R
Ethen Swenson: 1 for 2, BB, 2B, 2 RBI
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 3-6, 4-10; Cedarcrest 0-8, 4-9
Next game: Cedarcrest at Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday April 20; 4 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 11-1
Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:
Dylan Schlenger: 5.1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 7 K
Drew Warner: .2 IP, 1 H, 0 R
Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:
Thomas Schults: 2 for 3, 3B, 2 RBI
Jack Beers: 3 for 3, RBI
Jacob Gabler: 2B, 3 RBI
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 7-2, 8-7; Shorecrest 3-6, 4-11
Next game: Shorecrest at Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday April 20; 4 p.m.
Lynnwood defeated Cascade 13-3
Lynnwood pitching highlights:
Keenan Masters: 5.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 3 K
Gavin Harrington: .2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, K
Lynnwood hitting highlights:
Leyon Camantigue: 2 for 4, 2B, R, 4 RBI
Jace Hampson: 2 for 2, 2 BB, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI, SB
Mason Lane: 2 for 3, HBP, 2 R, RBI, SB
Keenan Masters: 2 for 4, 2 R, RBI, SB
Tommy McMahon: 1 for 4, BB, R, 2 RBI
Gavin Harrington: 1 for 3, BB, 2 R, RBI
Eli Stephenson: 0 for 2, 2 BB, R, 2 RBI, 3 SB
Jaxon Kaulfuss: 0 for 2, 2 BB, R
Collin Morgan: 0 for 2, BB, HBP, R
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 6-2, 7-6; Cascade 3-6, 4-10
Next game: Lynnwood at Cascade; Wednesday April 20; 4 p.m.
Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 9-3
Shorewood pitching highlights:
Logan Anderson: CG, 7 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 0 BB, 13K
Shorewood hitting highlights:
Logan Anderson: 2 for 3, 2 RBI
Jacob Lindberg: 2 for 3, 2 RBI
Meadowdale hitting highlights:
Broderick Bluhm: 2 for 3, RBI
Nicholas Zardis: 3B
Tyler Brummitt: 3B
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 6-3, 7-8; Meadowdale 7-2, 8-6
Next game: Shorewood at Meadowdale; Wednesday April 20; 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Everett 4-3 (OT)
Edmonds-Woodway overcame a 2-1 halftime deficit to defeat Everett in overtime.
Edmonds-Woodway goals:
Victor Ibarra- assist from Ryan Handby
Ben Hanson- assist from Andrew Montero
Ben Hanson- unassisted
Victor Ibarra- assist from Ben Hanson
Edmonds-Woodway goalkeeper:
Cooper McCarthy 4 saves
Records (conference and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 8-2-1, 8-2-2; Everett 5-5-1, 6-5-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Stanwood; Friday April 22; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Lynnwood defeated Stanwood 2-1
No details reported
Records (conference and overall): Lynnwood 5-5-1, 5-6-1; Stanwood 1-10, 1-11
Lynnwood next game: vs Everett; Friday April 22; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Cascade defeated Meadowdale 2-0
No details reported
Records (conference and overall): Cascade 5-3-3, 5-4-3; Meadowdale 3-6-2, 3-7-2
Meadowdale next game: at Arlington; Friday April 22; 7:30 p.m.
Arlington defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-2
No details reported
Records (conference and overall): Arlington 5-6, 6-6; Mountlake Terrace 2-9, 2-10
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Cascade; Friday April 22; 7:30 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium
Softball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 26-0
Mountlake Terrace highlights:
Cameron Dunn: 3 for 4, 2 BB, 3 HR, 6 R, 6 RBI, SB
Alyssa Brown: 4 for 4, 2 BB, 3 R, 2 RBI
Ellie Gilbert: 2 for 3, 3 BB, 3 R
Natalie Cardin: 2 for 4, BB, 2B, 3 R, 4 RBI, SB
Kyleigh Smith: 2 for 5, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI
Mya Sheffield: 2 for 2, BB, 2 RBI
K Mitchell: 1 for 4, 2 BB, 2B, 3 R, 3 SB
Delia Glover: 1 for 4, BB, HBP, 2 R, 2 RBI
Madilynn Beam: 0 for 2, 3 BB, HBP, 2 R, 2 RBI
Hailey Taron: 0 for 0, 3 BB, 2 R
Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:
Ellie Gilbert: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 10 K
Records (conference and overall): Mountlake Terrace 4-3, 5-5; Shorecrest 0-9, 0-13
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Marysville Pilchuck; Thursday April 21; 4 p.m.
Meadowdale defeated Cedarcrest 13-8
No details reported
Records (conference and overall): Meadowdale 3-4, 3-6; Cedarcrest 2-4, 5-5
Meadowdale next game: at Monroe; Thrusday April 21; 6 p.m.
Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 4-2
Shorewood pitching highlights:
Rebecca Carson: CG, 4 H, 2 R
Shorewood hitting highlights:
Gracie Long: 2B
Elliana Alsdorf: 2B
Lynnwood highlights:
Sydney Weitkamp: 2 for 3
Records (conference and overall): Shorewood 8-1, 11-3; Lynnwood 2-5, 3-7
Lynnwood next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Thursday April 21; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Girls Tennis
Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 4-3
Singles:
Sidney Wright (M) defeated Flora Cummings (S) 6-1, 6-1
Cami Sikora (S) defeated Katelynn Wyckoff (M) 7-6 (7-5), 6-2
Sabrina Reonal (M) defeated Megan McMullen (S) 6-3, 6-0
Aasha Lee (M) defeated Lily Haessler (S) 7-6 (7-2), 6-4
Doubles:
Megan Hicks/Dacotah Poole (S) defeated Hazel Warner/Ella Ray (M) 6-0, 1-0 default
Catherine Ton/Rachael Lee (M) defeated Laila Rabaa/Delaney Davis (S) 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5)
Ellie Coleman/Zoe Greenzweig (S) defeated Bella Tang/Emie Shepherd (M) 6-4, 6-3
Meadowdale next match: at Mountlake Terrace; Friday April 202; 3:30 p.m.
Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-0
Singles:
Emily Lin (S) defeated Michaela Tiya (M) 6-0, 6-0
Rylie Gettman (S) defeated Shalom Abi (M) 6-0, 6-0
Lindsay Rand (S) defeated Hannah Paul 6-4, 6-0
Sophia Serwold (S) defeated Phoebe Armentrout 6-1,6-0
Doubles:
Emma Okamura/Emma Nelson (S) defeated Kayla Apostol/Fiorella Diaz (M) 6-0, 6-0
Mari Brittle/Alex Mignogna (S) defeated Mia Elsberry/Nina Dodgin (M) 6-1, 6-0
Amelia Uran/Reese Johnson (S) defeated Lucia Garcia-Mendez/Angela Grachev (M) 6-1, 6-1
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday April 20; 3:30 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
