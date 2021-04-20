High school sports roundup for April 19, 2021

Softball

Mariner defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-3

Winning Pitcher- Alexis Slater

Highlights

Mariner Pitching:
Alexis Slater 7 IP, 2 ER, 2 BB, 17 K

Mariner Hitting:
Danika Molisani 2-3, BB, 2B, 2 RBI

Mountlake Terrace Pitching:
Kyleigh Smith 3 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 6 K

Mountlake Terrace Hitting:
Cameron Dunn 2-2, 2 HR, 2 R, 3 RBI, BB
Ellie Gilbert 1-3, 2B

Records: Mariner 3-2; Mountlake Terrace 1-4

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Cedarcrest; Wednesday April 21; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 14-9

Records: Meadowdale 3-2; Shorecrest 2-3

Meadowdale next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Wedbesday April 21; 4 p.m. 

Cedarcrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 11-1

Records: Cedarcrest 3-2; Edmonds-Woodway 3-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Meadowdale; Wednesday April 21; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Lynnwood defeated Shorewood 10-4

Winning Pitcher- Sydney Weitkamp

Highlights-

Lynnwood Hitting:
Hailey Johnson 3-4, 2B, HR
Sydney Weitkamp 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI
Kendra Avila 2-3, 2 2B, RBI
Nyree Johnson 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI
Alex Riefflin 2-4, 2B

Shorewood Hitting:
Rebecca Carson 3-4, 2B
Grace Grose 2-3, 3B

Records: Lynnwood 1-4; Shorewood 4-1

Lynnwood next game: at Mariner; Monday April 21; 4 p.m. 

Baseball

Meadowdale defeated Cedarcrest 9-5

Winning Pitcher- Brendan Patterson
Highlights
Meadowdale pitching;
Brendan Patterson 3 1/3 IP in relief
Meadowdale hitting:
Parker Cumberland 4 R
Cole Duncan 2 2B, 3 RBI
Cole Nelson SF, 2 RBI
Mason Kim 2 RBI

Records: Meadowdale 2-3; Cedarcrest 2-3

Meadowdale next game: vs Marysville-Pilchuck; Wednesday April 21; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-0

Winning Pitcher- Aris Gross

Highlights

Shorecrest Pitching:
Aris Gross complete game shutout 7 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

Shorecrest Hitting:
Kolby Herling 2-3, 2 RBI

Edmonds-Woodway Pitching:
Jack Schlenger 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
Jacob Gabler 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

Edmonds-Woodway Hitting:
Remy Heckman 2-2, SB

Records: Shorecrest 2-3; Edmonds-Woodway 4-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorewood; Wednesday April 21; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Lynnwood defeated Shorewood 4-2

Winning Pitcher- Mason Lane

Highlights

Lynnwood Pitching:
Mason Lane 5 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 4 K

Lynnwood Hitting:
Eli Stephenson 2-3
Blake Tablazon 1-3, 2B
Kennan Masters 1-2, RBI, 2 SB
Mason Lane 1-3

Records: Lynnwood 2-3; Shorewood 2-2

Lynnwood next game: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday April 21; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits

