High school sports roundup for April 18, 2023

Boys soccer

Mountlake Terrace tied Meadowdale 1-1

Mountlake Terrace goal scorer:

Ash Jeffers

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 4-5-2, 4-6-2; Meadowdale 4-3-4, 4-4-4

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Monroe; Friday, April 21; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Meadowdale next match: at Marysville Pilchuck; Friday, April 21 7:30 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 4-0

Edmonds-Woodway goal scorers:

Richard Duncan (2), Isaac Parreno, Alex Plumis

Edmonds-Woodway assists:

Ben Hanson (2), Richard Duncan

Edmonds-Woodway goalkeeper shutout:

Gabriel Wilhelm

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 11-0-0, 11-0-1; Lynnwood 3-8, 3-9

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorewood; Friday, April 21; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Lynnwood next match: at Marysville Getchell; Friday, April 21; 7:30 p.m.

Softball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 7-6

Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:

Neva Cheeney; 1 for 1 pinch hit double

Taylor Pastega: 2 for 3

Maggie Duffy: 2 for 4

Renee Riggins: 2 for 4

Lynnwood hitting highlights:

Nyree Johnson: 3 for 4, 2 2B,

Malina Holden 3 for 3, 2 RBI

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-4, 7-4; Lynnwood 2-5, 3-8

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Marysville Getchell; Friday, April 21; 4 p.m.

Lynnwood next game: at Snohomish; Thursday, April 20; 4 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Archbishop Murphy 9-7

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:

Cameron Dunn: 2 for 2, 2 BB, 2B, HR, R, 3 RBI

Mya Sheffield: 3 for 4, 2 2B, R, 2 RBI

Kaylee Mitchell: 2 for 5, R, 2 RBI

Bri Reyes: 2 for 2, BB, 2 R

Amaya Johnson 1 for 3, 2 BB, R

Ellie Gilbert: 1 for 3, BB, 2 RBI

Hailey Taron: 1 for 1, BB, 2 R

Natalie Cardin: BB, R

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Ellie Gilbert: 7 IP, 12 K

Archbishop Murphy hitting highlights:

Bella Bombach: 3 for 3, BB, 2 R, RBI

Carly Madhaven: 2 for 4, 3 RBI

Chloe Hogue: 1 for 3, 2B, R, RBI

Girls tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-0

Singles:

Paige Oliver (EW) defeated Marion Tate (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Isis Liaw (EW) defeated Kayla Apostol (MT) 6-2, 6-0

Joyce Ho (EW) defeated Nina Dodgin (MT) 6-0, 6-1

Sophia Russell-Hoff (EW) defeated Katelyn Thomas (MT) 6-0, 6-1

Doubles:

Natalie Colobong/Luisa Cano (EW) defeated Lucero Sandoval/Julia Mejino (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Julie Andres/Natalie Yockey (EW) defeated Lucia Garcia-Mendez/Tramahn Ho (MT) 6-1, 6-0

Rashni Gill/Marisa Druxman (EW) defeated Herah Legesse/Hailey Khaklen (MT) 6-3, 6-3

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 5-2; Mountlake Terrace 0-7

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorewood; Wednesday, April 19; 3 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Meadowdale; Wednesday, April 19; 3:30 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 7-0

Singles:

Riley Gettmann (S) defeated Hannah Douglas (L) 6-0, 6-0

Emily Lin (S) defeated Odko Altangerel (L) 6-0, 6-1

Alex Mignogna (S) defeated Leah Kibuta (L) 6-0, 6-0

Georgia Buma (S) defeated Rose Tulga (L) 6-0, 6-3

Doubles:

Sophia Serwold/Lindsey Rand (S) defeated Kalyani Blackwell/Semhal Beyere (L) 6-0, 6-0

Emma Okamure/Mari Brittle (S) defeated Subo Thoy/Adrianna Safarova (L) 6-1, 6-2

Rachle Li/Carryn Peterson (S) defeated Lexi Williams/Caitlin Weeks (L) 6-0, 6-0

Records: Shorewood 8-0; Lynnwood 0-6

Lynnwood next match: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday April 19; 3:30 p.m. at Kellogg Middle School

Boys golf

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 174-210

No further details reported

Next match: Edmonds Cup; Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, April 25; 3:30 p.m. at Nile Golf Course

— Compiled by Steve Willits