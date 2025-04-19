High school sports roundup for April 17, 2025

Girls Tennis
Meadowdale vs Edmonds-Woodway
Meadowdale senior Emie Shepherd competes in doubles.
No results reported
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, April 22; 3:30 p.m.
Meadowdale next match: at Lynnwood; Monday, April 21; 3:30 p.m.
Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 6-1
Singles:
Katarina Moye (MT) defeated Rose Tulga (L) 6-3, 6-0
Adrianna Safarova (L) defeated Fiorella Diaz (MT) 6-4, 6-4
Taylor Simbulan (L) defeated Jenna Oh (MT) 6-1, 6-0
Leah Kibuta (L) defeated Minh-Grace Ngo (MT) 6-1, 6-3
Doubles:
Adeline Tran/Ava Barias (L) defeated Ahna Elseberry/Tramanh Ho (MT) 6-0, 6-0
Naomi Aquino/Melissa Seng (L) defeated Camden Curtis/Sumaya Ali (MT) 7-6 (7-2), 7-5
Maggie Hesedahl/Venus Hernandez (L) defeated Anka Ariunsaihan/Delina Gidey (MT) 3-6, 6-3, 10-1
Lynnwood next match: vs Meadowdale; Monday, April 21; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Shorewood; Friday, April 18; 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Archbishop Murphy defeated Meadowdale 1-0
Archbishop Murphy goal: Zach Mohr
Archbishop Murphy assist: Henry Fahey
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 7-0-1, 9-0-2; Meadowdale 0-8, 1-10
Meadowdale next game: at Mariner; Tuesday, April 22; 7 p.m.
Boys Golf
Team scores:
1. Shorewood 163 (+19)
2. Archbishop Murphy 164 (+20)
3. Meadowdale 170 (+26)
4. Shorecrest 174 (+30)
5. Edmonds-Woodway 181 (+37)
6. Lynnwood 199 (+55)
7. Mountlake Terrace 201 (+57)
Individual top scores:
T1. Floyd Villanueva, Meadowdale 35 (-1)
T1. Jack Duffy, Archbishop Murphy 35 (-1)
3. Chase Hanby, Shorewood 36 (E)
4. Keldan Pablo, Archbishop Murphy 38 (+2)
T5. Tyson Lasconia, Shorecrest 40 (+4)
T5. Peter Kosten, Shorewood 40 (+4)
7. Nate Yglesias, Edmonds-Woodway 42 (+6)
T8. Mason Delaney, Mountlake Terrace 43 (+7)
T8. Kyler Bishop, Meadowdale 43 (+7)
T8. Oliver Truong, Shorewood 43 (+7)
Lynnwood next match: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Tuesday, April 22; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course
Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace next match: Edmonds Cup (all three schools and Lynnwood); Thursday, April 24; noon at Legion Memorial Golf Course
Girls Golf
Edmonds-Woodway vs Shorecrest
No results reported
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday, April 23; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course
Meadowdale vs Archbishop Murphy
No results reported
Meadowdale next match: 31st Annual Burlington-Edison Golf Invitational; Monday, April 21; 8 a.m. at Skagit Golf and Country Club
Baseball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Archbishop Murphy 7-2
Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:
Lukas Wanke: 7 IP, 6 K
Edmonds-Woodway offense highlights:
Lukas Wanke: 2 for 3, 2 RBI
Toshi Gilginas: 2 for 4, 2R, RBI
Andreas Simonsen: 2 for 3, 2 R
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 6-2, 9-6; Archbishop Murphy 5-5, 10-6
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Liberty (Renton); Saturday April 19; 11:00 a.m. at T-Mobile Park
Track and Field
Edmonds-Woodway vs Jackson
Girls team scores – Jackson defeats Edmonds-Woodway 86.5-72.5
Boys team scores – Jackson defeats Edmonds-Woodway 100.5-58.5
Click here for individual event results
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: Viking Classic; Saturday, April 19; noon at Lake Stevens High School
Meadowdale/Mountlake Terrace/Shorecrest
No team scores reported
Click here for individual event results
Meadowdale next meet: vs Everett and Lynnwood; Thursday, April 24; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Kamiak; Thursday, April 24; 3 p.m. at Frank Goddard Stadium at Mariner High School
Kamiak/Lynnwood/Marysville Pilchuck
No results reported
Lynnwood next meet: vs Everett and Meadowdale; Thursday, April 24; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
