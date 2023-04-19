High school sports roundup for April 17, 2023

Baseball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 9-2
Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:
Jack Gripentrog: 3 for 4, 2B, R, 2 RBI
Matthew Meadows: 2 for 4, 2B, R, 2 RBI
Bede Bresee: 2 for 4, 2B, R, RBI
Tyler Shankle: 2 for 3, BB, 2B, RBI
Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:
Dayton Nickolson: 5 IP, H, R, 4 BB, 6 K, winning pitcher
Hunter Michaelson: 2 IP, H, K
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 5-5, 8-8; Lynnwood 4-5,5-10
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorewood; Wednesday, April 19; 4 p.m. at Meridian Park
Lynnwood next game: vs Meadowdale; Wednesday, April 19; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Meadowdale defeated Cedarcrest 5-4
Meadowdale hitting highlights:
Jacob Armstrong-George: 1 for 3, 2 BB, 2 R, SB
Isaiah Kepoo-Sebate: 1 for 4, BB, 2B, R
John O’Connell: 0 for 1, 3 BB, 2 R
Nolan Webster: 1 for 2, BB, 2 RBI, SF
Nic Zardis: 0 for 3, 2 BB
Broderick Bluhm: 0 for 3, BB, HBP, 2 SB
Jayden Costa: 1 for 2, 3 BB, 2B
Andrew Wells: 1 for 2
Meadowdale pitching highlights:
Isaiah Kepoo-Sabate: 3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, K
Broderick Bluhm: 3 IP, H, ER, BB, 5 K
Benjamin Bjornstad: IP, BB, 2 K
Jonas Toler: IP, H, 0 ER, winning pitcher
Cedarcrest hitting highlights:
JJ Polacek: 1 for 1, 3 BB, 2B, 2 R, SB
Mags Byars: 1 for 2, BB, HBP
Charlie Stainaker: 0 for 3, HBP, R, SB
Luke Thompson: 1 for 3, BB
Reed Gilmore: 1 for 3, RBI
Cedarcrest pitching highlights:
Luke Thompson: 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 5 BB, 4 K
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 5-5, 9-8; Cedarcrest 2-8, 3-11
Meadowdale next game: at Lynnwood; Wednesday, April 19; 4 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway vs Shorecrest- postponed
Game rescheduled: at Shorecrest; Tuesday, April 18; 7 p.m.
Softball
Meadowdale defeated Marysville Pilchuck 18-2
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 5-1, 7-4; Marysville Pilchuck 1-5, 4-6
Meadowdale next game: vs Cascade; Wednesday, April 19; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Mountlake Terrace vs Snohomish- postponed
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, April 18; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Girls golf
Burlington-Edison Invite
At Skagit Golf and Country Club
Top 5 Team Scores:
1. Mercer Island 365
2. Kamiak 369
3. Cedarcrest 398
4. Glacier Peak 407
5. Jackson 413
Edmonds School District Team Scores:
7. Meadowdale 436
17. Lynnwood 537
Edmonds-Woodway, did not qualify for team score
Edmonds School District Finishers in Top 20:
T16th Kate Sabarillo (Meadowdale) 99
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.