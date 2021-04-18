High school sports roundup for April 16, 2021

Baseball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 3-1

WP- Adison Mattix

SV- Dominic Kim

Highlights

Mountlake Terrace Pitching:

Adison Mattix 6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7K

Dominic Kim 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3K

Mountlake Terrace Hitting:

Griffin Potter 1-2, 1 R

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-2; Lynnwood 1-3

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Cedarcrest; Wednesday April 21; 4 p.m.

Lynnwood next game: vs Shorewood; Monday April 19; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 7-6

WP- Remy Heckman

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 4-0; Meadowdale 1-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorecrest; Monday April 19; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale next game: at Cedarcrest; Monday April 19; 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Pilchuck 7-0

Singles:

Annie Hoang (MT) defeated Brooke Asper (MP) 6-0, 6-0

Lindsey Ho (MT) defeated Emily Hamre (MP) 7-5, 7-5

Lexi Daly (MT) defeated Savanna Demello (MP) 6-4, 6-2

Kaziah Liu (MT) defeated Ivanna Borrero-Altuve (MP) 6-4, 6-1

Doubles:

Vivian Tran/Kayla Primavera (MT) defeated Angela Landeros-Flores/Zinead Morales (MP) 6-4, 6-1

Michaela Tiya/Allison Reyes-Davies (MT) defeated Katelyn Leary/Maddy Sulya (MP) 6-2, 6-3

Shalom Abi/Damaris Torres (MT) defeated Christine Cerrillo/Isabelle Santos (MP) 6-1, 6-4

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday April 20; 3:30 p.m. at Shoreview Park

Kamiak defeated Meadowdale 7-0

Singles:

Chloe Lee (K) defeated Sidney Wright (M) 6-4, 2-6, 6-2

Chaitna Deshmock (K) defeated Maya Nikolic (M) 6-0, 6-2

Jinny Min (K) defeated Sabrina Reonal (M) 6-2, 6-1

Yuri Yans (K) defeated Sarah Davis (M) 6-0, 6-1

Doubles:

Jennifer Han/Rachel Lee (K) defeated Catherine Ton/Hailey Neri (M) 6-3, 6-1

Riley Beirne/Diya Patel (K) defeated Rachel Lee/Isabella Marossa (M) 6-2, 2-6, (8-6)

Amelia Lin/Makana McDonough (K) defeated MeKenna Leith/Bella Tang (M) 6-3, 6-3

Meadowdale next match: at Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday April 20; 4:00 p.m.

Softball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mariner 2-0

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 3-1; Mariner 2-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Cedarcrest; Monday April 19; 4 p.m.

Lynnwood next game: at Cedarcrest; Friday April 16; 4 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 8-7

Records: Shorewood 4-0; Meadowdale 2-2

Meadowdale next game: at Shorecrest; Monday April 19; 6 p.m.

Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 11-1

Records: Shorecrest 2-2; Mountlake Terrace 1-3

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Mariner; Monday April 19; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Cedarcrest defeated Lynnwood 16-7

Records: Cedarcrest 2-2; Lynnwood 0-4

Lynnwood next game: vs Shorewood; Monday April 19; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Boys Soccer

Kamiak defeated Meadowdale 3-0

Goalkeeper Shutout: Westin Joyner and Junior Phomnath

Kamiak goal scorers:

– Alex Hristov

– Tsuyoshi Kameda

– Charlie Soukup

Records: Kamiak 3-1; Meadowdale 2-2

Meadowdale next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday April 20; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Marysville Pilchuck defeated Mountlake Terrace 1-0

Records: Marysville Pilchuck 3-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday April 20; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Cascade defeated Lynnwood 4-1

Records: Cascade 1-3; Lynnwood 0-4

Lynnwood next game: vs Shorewood; Tuesday April 20; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

