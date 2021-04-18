High school sports roundup for April 16, 2021

Baseball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 3-1
WP- Adison Mattix
SV- Dominic Kim
Highlights
Mountlake Terrace Pitching:
Adison Mattix 6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7K
Dominic Kim 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3K
Mountlake Terrace Hitting:
Griffin Potter 1-2, 1 R
Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-2; Lynnwood 1-3
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Cedarcrest; Wednesday April 21; 4 p.m.
Lynnwood next game: vs Shorewood; Monday April 19; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 7-6
WP- Remy Heckman
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 4-0; Meadowdale 1-3
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorecrest; Monday April 19; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Meadowdale next game: at Cedarcrest; Monday April 19; 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Pilchuck 7-0
Singles:
Annie Hoang (MT) defeated Brooke Asper (MP) 6-0, 6-0
Lindsey Ho (MT) defeated Emily Hamre (MP) 7-5, 7-5
Lexi Daly (MT) defeated Savanna Demello (MP) 6-4, 6-2
Kaziah Liu (MT) defeated Ivanna Borrero-Altuve (MP) 6-4, 6-1
Doubles:
Vivian Tran/Kayla Primavera (MT) defeated Angela Landeros-Flores/Zinead Morales (MP) 6-4, 6-1
Michaela Tiya/Allison Reyes-Davies (MT) defeated Katelyn Leary/Maddy Sulya (MP) 6-2, 6-3
Shalom Abi/Damaris Torres (MT) defeated Christine Cerrillo/Isabelle Santos (MP) 6-1, 6-4
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday April 20; 3:30 p.m. at Shoreview Park
Kamiak defeated Meadowdale 7-0
Singles:
Chloe Lee (K) defeated Sidney Wright (M) 6-4, 2-6, 6-2
Chaitna Deshmock (K) defeated Maya Nikolic (M) 6-0, 6-2
Jinny Min (K) defeated Sabrina Reonal (M) 6-2, 6-1
Yuri Yans (K) defeated Sarah Davis (M) 6-0, 6-1
Doubles:
Jennifer Han/Rachel Lee (K) defeated Catherine Ton/Hailey Neri (M) 6-3, 6-1
Riley Beirne/Diya Patel (K) defeated Rachel Lee/Isabella Marossa (M) 6-2, 2-6, (8-6)
Amelia Lin/Makana McDonough (K) defeated MeKenna Leith/Bella Tang (M) 6-3, 6-3
Meadowdale next match: at Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday April 20; 4:00 p.m.
Softball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mariner 2-0
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 3-1; Mariner 2-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Cedarcrest; Monday April 19; 4 p.m.
Lynnwood next game: at Cedarcrest; Friday April 16; 4 p.m.
Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 8-7
Records: Shorewood 4-0; Meadowdale 2-2
Meadowdale next game: at Shorecrest; Monday April 19; 6 p.m.
Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 11-1
Records: Shorecrest 2-2; Mountlake Terrace 1-3
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Mariner; Monday April 19; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Cedarcrest defeated Lynnwood 16-7
Records: Cedarcrest 2-2; Lynnwood 0-4
Lynnwood next game: vs Shorewood; Monday April 19; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Boys Soccer
Kamiak defeated Meadowdale 3-0
Goalkeeper Shutout: Westin Joyner and Junior Phomnath
Kamiak goal scorers:
– Alex Hristov
– Tsuyoshi Kameda
– Charlie Soukup
Records: Kamiak 3-1; Meadowdale 2-2
Meadowdale next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday April 20; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Marysville Pilchuck defeated Mountlake Terrace 1-0
Records: Marysville Pilchuck 3-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday April 20; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Cascade defeated Lynnwood 4-1
Records: Cascade 1-3; Lynnwood 0-4
Lynnwood next game: vs Shorewood; Tuesday April 20; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
— Compiled by Steve Willits
