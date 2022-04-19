High school sports roundup for April 16, 18 2022

Baseball
April 16
Interlake defeated Mountlake Terrace 10-9
No details reported
Records: Interlake 7-8; Mountlake Terrace 3-10
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Cedarcrest; Tuesday April 19; 4 p.m.
Boys Golf
April 18
Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 150-198
At Jackson Park Golf Course; Par 36
Individual Scores:
Ben Borgida (S) 34
Issey Tanimura (S) 37
Finley Hill (S) 38
David Lin (S) 41
Tysey Tanimura (S) 42
Evan Clugston (EW) 46
Sam Kirsh (S) 46
Bjorn Whitelaw (EW) 47
Elias Ginder (EW) 52
Jude Willcox (EW) 53
Jackson Fritz (EW) 56
Jerry Burdett (EW) 57
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorecrest; Thursday April 21; 3:30 p.m. at Nile Golf Course, Mountlake Terrace
