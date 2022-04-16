High school sports roundup for April 15, 2022

Baseball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-0
Mountlake Terrace pitching:
Adison Mattix: 6.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 5 BB, 11 K
Mountlake Terrace hitting:
Jack Glover: 1 for 2, HR, RBI
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-6, 3-9; Edmonds-Woodway 6-2, 7-7;
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Interlake; Saturday April 16; 1 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Shorecrest; Tuesday April 19; 4 p.m.
Meadowdale defeated Cedarcrest 14-2 (6 innings)
Meadowdale pitching:
Broderick Bluhm: 5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 3 K
Nicholas Zardis: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K
Meadowdale hitting:
John O’Connell 3 for 4, 2B, 3 R, 3 RBI, SB
Brandon Brunette: 2 for 2, 2 BB, 2B, 3B, 3 R, RBI, SB
Tyler Brummitt: 2 for 4, 2 R, RBI
Nicholas Zardis: 1 for 3, HBP, 2B, R, 3 RBI, SB
Broderick Bluhm: 2 for 4, BB, R, RBI
Nicholas Banez: 1 for 4, 2B, R
Nolan Webster: 1 for 4, 2 RBI
Cooper Kim: 1 for 4, R
Charles Green: 0 for 1, R, RBI
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 7-1, 8-5; Cedarcrest 0-7, 4-8
Meadowdale next game: vs Shorewood; Tuesday April 19; 4 p.m. at Meridian Park
Lynnwood defeated Shorecrest 4-0
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 5-2, 6-6; Shorecrest 3-5, 4-10
Lynnwood next game: vs Cascade; Tuesday April 19; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Boys Soccer
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Snohomish 2-0
Edmonds-Woodway goals:
Andrew Montero- assist from Edgar Cabrera
Ben Hanson- assist from Edgar Cabrera
Edmonds-Woodway goalkeeper shutout:
Gabe Wilhelm
Records (conference and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 7-2-1, 7-2-2; Snohomish 4-5-1, 5-5-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Everett; Tuesday April 19; 7:30 p.m. at Lincoln Field
Lynnwood defeated Marysville Getchell 3-1
Lynnwood goals:
Edgar Olivas- penalty kick
Edgar Olivas- assist from Christian Sanchez-Ramirez
Casey Stull- assist from Alfonso Martenez-Arceo
Records (conference and overall): Lynnwood 4-5-1, 4-6-1; Marysville Getchell 1-8-1, 1-9-1
Lynnwood next game: at Stanwood; Tuesday April 19; 7 p.m.
Monroe defeated Meadowdale 7-0
No details reported
Records (conference and overall): Monroe 8-2, 9-2; Meadowdale 3-5-2, 3-6-2
Meadowdale next game: vs Cascade; Tuesday April 19; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Marysville Pilchuck defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-2
No details reported
Records (conference and overall): Marysville Pilchuck 6-4, 6-5; Mountlake Terrace 2-8, 2-9
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Arlington; Tuesday April 19; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Softball
Snohomish defeated Meadowdale 11-0 (5 innings)
Snohomish hitting highlights:
Evy Massena: 2 for 3, 2B, HR, 2 RBI
Hurley Mersberg: HR, 3 RBI
Snohomish pitching highlights:
Evy Massena and Alex Flohr combined for a two-hit shutout
Records (conference and overall): Snohomish 5-1, 8-3; Meadowdale 2-4, 2-7
Meadowdale next game: vs Cedarcrest; Tuesday April 19; 4:00 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Monroe defeated Edmonds-Woodway 9-0
No details reported
Records (conference and overall): Monroe 4-1, 7-2; Edmonds-Woodway 0-5, 1-9
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Arlington; Wednesday April 20; 4:00 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Jackson defeated Edmonds-Woodway 5-2
Singles:
Paige Oliver (EW) defeated Shubhi Handa (J) 7-6 (8-6), 6-4
Emma Wetzel (EW) defeated Isha Handa (J) 2-6, 6-4, 6-1
Kirthika Sasikumar (J) defeated Isis Liaw (EW) 6-1, 6-3
Naisha Sinha (J) defeated Maia Ali (EW) 6-2, 6-1
Doubles:
Maria Kang/Ananya Cholkar (J) defeated Amanda Ly/Luisa Cano (EW) 6-1, 6-2
Eshana Singh/Jessie Yu (J) defeated Kristina Tran/Natalie Colobong (EW) 6-2, 6-2
Marianna Augustine/Jasmine Wijaya (J) defeated Joyce Ho/Makenna Cook (EW) 7-6 (7-1), 6-2
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday April 20; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 7-0
Singles:
Flora Cummings (SC) defeated Hannah Douglas (L) 6-1, 6-0
Cami Sikora (SC) defeated Odgerel Altanagerel (L) 6-1, 6-0
Megan McMullen (SC) defeated Kokomi Mott (L) 6-0, 6-1
Lily Haessler (SC) defeated Vy Bui (L) 6-1, 6-3
Doubles:
Megan Hicks/Dacotah Poole (SC) defeated Cassidy Johnson/Sydney Navarro (L) 6-1, 6-3
Laila Rabaa/Ellie Coleman (SC) defeated Semhal Beyene/Kalyani Blackwell (L) 6-1, 6-0
Zoe Greenweig/Yamin Dembrow (SC) defeated Carolina Serna-Badillo/Cecilia Camacho (L) 6-1, 6-1
Lynnwood next match: at Stanwood; Monday April 18; 3:30 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
