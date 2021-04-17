High school sports roundup for April 15, 2021

Track & Field

Lynnwood/Meadowdale/Mountlake Terrace Dual Meets

Edmonds Stadium

Girls Winners

100 Meters- Kesley Love (M) 14.07

200 Meters- Tresley Love (M) 27.66

400 Meters- Tresley Love (M) 1:00.72

800 Meters- Donna Marie Harris (L) 2:52.84

1600 Meters- Sonja Amy (M) 6:08.72

3200 Meters- Esther Himmelfarb (L) 14:09.82

100 Meter Hurdles- Caroline Vo (L) 19.31

300 Meter Hurdles- Gia Powell (M) 54.16

4×100 Relay- Julia Meas/Julia Reitan/Kesley Love/Tresley Love (M) 52.77

4×200 Relay- Julia Meas/Julia Reitan/Mia Johns/Gia Powell (M) 1:58.97

4×400 Relay- Donna Marie Harris/Rachel Elliott/Alayjah Andry/Sarah McArthur (L) 4:37.16

Shot Put- Maurcia Lott (L) 29-01.00

Discus- Hannah Johnson (L) 93-07

Javelin- Alexis Dresher (MT) 109-03

High Jump- Sonja Amy (M) 4-10.00

Pole Vault- Lilianna Broce (M) 6-00.00

Long Jump- Julia Meas (M) 15-02.00

Triple Jump- Julia Meas (M) 30-03.00

Boys Winners

100 Meters- Hans Beck (M) 11.71

200 Meters- Pavin Soumpholphakdy (L) 24.28

400 Meters- Isaac Carlson (M) 54.70

800 Meters- Carter Middleton (MT) 2:16.88

1600 Meters- Deklund DeBell (M) 4:50.83

3200 Meters- Lance Broderhausen (M) 10:51.38

110 Meter Hurdles- Richard Vo (L) 17.28

300 Meter Hurdles- Deklund DeBell (M) 43.06

4×100 Relay- Andrew Archide/John Miguel Hurtado/Kadin Carroll/Pavin Soumpholphakdy (L) 44.91

4×400 Relay- Deklund DeBell/Isaac Carlson/Wyatt Waddel/Austin Seals (M) 3:47.33

Shot Put- Blake Reed-Henderson (L) 42-01.00

Discus- Isaac Hernandez (L) 105-00

Javelin- Shawn Monan (L) 145-11

High Jump- Austin Seals (M) 5-08.00

Pole Vault- Austin Seals (M) 12-00.00

Long Jump- Sam Lybeer (M) 18-10.75

Trip Jump- Noah Petroff (M) 33-09.50

Lynnwood next meet: vs Kamiak; Thursday April 22; 3:30 p.m. at Goddard Stadium (Mariner High School)

Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday April 22; 3:45 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Edmonds-Woodway/Everett/Shorecrest Dual Meets

Shoreline Stadium

Girls Team Scores

Shorecrest 126.5 Everett 56.5

Shorecrest 107 Edmonds-Woodway 79

Edmonds-Woodway 102.5 Everett 70.5

Girls Winners

100 Meters- Kaddy Kongira (EW) 13.16

200 Meters- Kaddy Kongira (EW) 27.26

400 Meters- Daria Schemmel (S) 1:08.05

800 Meters- Emma Larson (E) 2:39.76

1600 Meters- Galila Abeye (S) 6:33.28

3200 Meters- Fatima Camara (S) 14:19.02

100 Meter Hurdles- Katelyn Ely (EW) 18.31

300 Meter Hurdles- Katelyn Ely (EW) 53.13

4×100 Relay- Nevaeh Gary/Kaddy Kongira/Jamie Livingston/Naomi Limb (EW) 52.20

4×200 Relay- Sydney Chappell/Naomi Limb/Nevaeh Gary/Kaddy Kongira (EW) 1:52.15

4×400 Relay- Olivia Brewer/Raeya Pentz/Teagan Pentz/Emma Larson (E) 4:42.03

Shot Put- Kiana Lino (S) 41-06.00

Discus- Kiana Lino (S) 116-00

Javelin- Ella Sellentin (S) 106-03

High Jump- Ella Sellentin (S) 4-08.00

Pole Vault- Anna Mortensen (S) 6-06.00

Long Jump- Raeya Pentz (E) 14-08.50

Triple Jump- Lorelei Starr (S) 32-00.00

Boys Team Scores

Edmonds-Woodway 112 Everett 67

Edmonds-Woodway 101 Shorecrest 79

Everett 94 Shorecrest 80

Boys Winners

100 Meters- Gabriel Nelson (S) 11.43

200 Meters- Isaac Smith (S) 24.38

400 Meters- Samuel Thompson (EW) 55.25

800 Meters- Josiah Ponton (EW) 2:10.84

1600 Meters- Luke Schmidt (S) 4:29.27

3200 Meters- Luke Schmidt (S) 9:52.93

110 Meter Hurdles- Evan Graves (EW) 15.49

300 Meter Hurdles- Evan Graves (EW) 41.36

4×100 Relay- Marcus Tidwell/Gabriel Nelson/Isaac Smith/Carson Christensen (S) 45.32

4×400 Relay- Isaac Smith/Rory O’Brien/Kenlaey Reed/Gabriel Nelson (S) 3:50.66

Shot Put- Hunter Hornaday (EW) 45-07.50

Discus- Joey Hudson (E) 123-11

Javelin- Cody Bennett (E) 161-02

High Jump- Will Bates (EW) 5-10.00

Pole Vault- Caetano Yuyama (S) 11-06.00

Long Jump- Gabriel Andre (E) 20-10.75

Triple Jump- Gabriel Andre (E) 45-06.00

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: at Shorewood; Thursday April 22; 4 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Golf

Lynnwood Golf Course

Meadowdale vs Shorecrest (Friendly Match)

Individual Scores

1- Sarah Reitz (M) 45

2- Piper Randall (S) 47

3- Rachel Reitz (M) 50

T4- Kate Sabarillo (M) 53

T4- Annabell Broweleit (S) 53

6- Jordan Tikatsky (S) 56

7- Alexa Svendsen (S) 57

8- Quinn Bergau (M) 60

Next Meadowdale match: vs Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday April 21; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course

— Compiled by Steve Willits