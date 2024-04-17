High school sports roundup for April 15-16, 2024

Monday April 15

Baseball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 7-0

Sophomore pitcher Owen Meek threw a no-hitter as Mountlake Terrace improved to 12-3 overall on the season. Meek allowed only two walks and struck out eight Lynnwood batters as the Hawks won for the sixth time in their past seven games.

Mountlake Terrace pitching:

Owen Meek: 7 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 8 K

Mountlake Terrace hitting:

Griffin Potter: 3 for 4

Matthew Meadows: 2 for 3, HBP, 3B, 2 R, RBI

Talan Zenk: 1 for 3, HBP, R

Ethan Jacobson: 1 for 1, 3B, R, 2 RBI

Tyler Shankle: 2 BB, R, SB

Ryan Sturgill: 2 R

McCoy LaBlanc: 2 BB

Jack Gripentrog: RBI

Nolan Valdivia: SB

Lynnwood pitching:

Jace Hampson: 5 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 8-2, 12-3; Lynnwood 4-6, 5-10

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorewood; Wednesday, April 17; 4 p.m.

Lynnwood next game: at Meadowdale; Wednesday, April 17; 4 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 5-0

Edmonds-Woodway pitching:

Lukas Wanke: 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 K

Declan Crawford: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 K

Edmonds-Woodway hitting:

Diego Escandon: 2 for 3, 2B, 2 R, SB

Thomas Shults: 1 for 2, 3B, 3 RBI, SF

Kohl Gruender: 1 for 3, 2B, R, SB

Luke Boland: 1 for 1, 2 BB, RBI, SB

Finn Crawford: 1 for 3

Cruz Escandon: BB, R, SAC

Trevelyan Podawiltz: R

Andreas Simonsen: BB

Will Alseth: BB

Toshi Gilginas: SB

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 9-1, 12-4; Shorecrest 6-4, 11-5

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Cascade; Wednesday, April 17; 4 p.m.

Softball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 20-5

Edmonds-Woodway hitting:

Renee Riggins: 4 for 4, BB, 2 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI

Catie Ingalls: 4 for 4, BB, 3 R, 3 RBI

Ella Campbell: 3 for 5, 2B, 3B, 2 R, 4 RBI

Maddie Jones: 3 for 4, BB, 3 R, 4 RBI

Noa Gillespie: 1 for 4, 2B, R, 3 RBI

Anna Marsh: 1 for 4, BB, 2B, R, 2 RBI

Jasmine Hays: 1 for 3, BB, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI

Ellie Alderson: 2 for 3, BB, 2B, 3 R

Neva Cheeney: 2 for 5, 2 R

Edmonds-Woodway pitching:

Neva Cheeney: 3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 0 K

Zoey Glaros: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, K

Lynnwood hitting:

O Michaels: 1 for 2, BB, 2B, 3 RBI

B Knoth: 1 for 3, R

K McCloud: 1 for 3, RBI

L Palumbo: 1 for 3

A Wright: BB, 2 R

Z Martin: 2 BB, RBI

A Taylor: BB, R

N Johnson: BB

B Gimeno: R

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-4, 4-6; Lynnwood 1-7, 2-11

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Wednesday, April 17; 4 p.m.

Lynnwood next game: vs Snohomish; Thursday, April 18; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Archbishop Murphy 12-0 (5 innings)

Mountlake Terrace pitching:

Ellie Gilbert: CG shutout, 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 12 K

Mountlake Terrace hitting:

Delia Glover: 2 for 4, 2 R, 2 RBI, 3 SB

Ellie Gilbert: 3 for 4, R, 3 RBI

Charlotte Snook: 4 for 4, 3 R, SB

Evie Snow: 1 for 4, 2B, R, 2 RBI

Bri Reyes: 1 for 3, BB, 2 R

Kyleigh Smith: 2 for 3, BB, 3 RBI

Alyssa Brown: 1 for 2, BB

Hailey Taron: 1 for 3, BB, R

Jordyn Stokes: 2 R

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-5, 2-10; Archbishop Murphy 1-7, 2-10

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Thursday, April 18; 6:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Meadowdale defeated Marysville Pilchuck 13-1

Meadowdale pitching:

Mackenzie Kim: 3 IP, 5 H, ER, 3 BB, 2 K

Olivia Feistel: 2 IP, H, 0 R, BB, 4 K

Meadowdale hitting:

Analise Griffiths: 1 for 2, BB, 3 R, RBI, SB

Mia Cantu: 2 for 2, HBP, 2B, 3 R, 3 RBI

Peyton Fry: 2 for 3, R, 3 RBI

Mackenzie Kim: 1 for 2, 2B, RBI

Hailey Bernards: 1 for 3, R, RBI

Olivia Brown: 1 for 2, R

Olivia Feistel: 1 for 3, R

Shay Faasse: BB, R

Olivia Lahrson: HBP, R

Madison Mitchell: R

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 4-3, 6-6; Marysville Pilchuck 0-5, 0-9

Meadowdale next game: vs Cascade; Wednesday, April 17; 4 p.m. at Phil Johnson Fields

Boys Soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 5-1

Edmonds-Woodway goals:

Andrew Montero 2

Richard Duncan

Kincaid Sund

Anand Raghu

Edmonds-Woodway assists:

Richard Duncan

Joey Dornay

Alex Plumis

Alexander Bryan

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 8-0-3, 9-0-3; Lynnwood 5-3-3, 5-4-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorewood; Wednesday, April 17; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Lynnwood next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Wednesday, April 17; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls Tennis

Mountlake Terrace vs Edmonds-Woodway (postponed)

Lynnwood vs Meadowdale (postponed)

Tuesday, April 16

Baseball

Meadowdale vs Cedarcrest (postponed)

Rescheduled: Meadowdale at Cedarcrest; Saturday, April 20; 2:30 p.m.

Meadowdale next game: vs Lynnwood; Wednesday, April 17; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Girls Tennis

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-0

Singles:

Rylie Gettman (S) defeated Katarina Moye (MT) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3

Emily Lin (S) defeated Angela Grachev (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Rachel Li (S) defeated Heran Legesse (MT) 6-1, 6-2

Marieka Staheli (S) defeated Clara Loveless (MT) 6-3, 6-2

Doubles:

Mari Brittle/Alex Mignogo (S) defeated Tramanh Ho/Ninjin Naranbaatar (MT) 6-1, 6-0

Emma Okamura/Emilia Garibay Romero (S) Ahna Elseberry/Camden Curtis (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Addy Falkin/Bella Vicencio (S) defeated Abey Setala/Jenna Oh (MT) 6-2, 6-4

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Meadowdale; Wednesday, April 17; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Boys Golf

Mountlake Terrace vs King’s at Jackson Park Golf Course

No results reported

Mountlake Terrace next match: Wesco South Tournament #3; vs Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale, Shorecrest and Shorewood

Girls Golf

Edmonds-Woodway vs Shorecrest at Nile Golf Course

No results reported

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Lynnwood; Wednesday, April 24; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course

— Compiled by Steve Willits