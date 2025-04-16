High school sports roundup for April 14, 2025

Baseball

Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-1

Shorecrest pitching highlights:

David Telling: 6 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

Hudson Ekstrom: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Shorecrest offense highlights:

Gavin Leptich: 2 for 3, R

Elyas Rojas: 1 for 3, BB, R

Quinn Burnham: 1 for 3, SB

Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:

Finn Crawford: 7 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

Edmonds-Woodway offense highlights:

Declan Crawford: 1 for 2, R

Finn Crawford: 1 for 3, 2B

Luke Boland: 1 for 3

Erik Alsdorf: BB, SB

Andrew Bau: RBI

Toshi Gilginas: SB

Aksel Forseth: SAC

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 4-2, 9-4; Edmonds-Woodway 5-1, 8-5

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, April 16; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorewood 3-2

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Jeremy Perreault: 5 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 4 BB, 4 K

Layton Rongholt: 2 IP, 2 H, R, BB

Mountlake Terrace offense highlights:

Jeremy Perreault: 2 for 3, 2B, R, RBI

Charlie Schofield: 1 for 2, BB, 3B, RBI

Jack Gripetrog: 1 for 3, 2B, R

McCoy LaBlanc: 1 for 3, RBI

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 4-4, 5-8; Shorewood 6-2, 10-4

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Stanwood; Wednesday, April 16; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 7-1

Meadowdale pitching highlights:

Tristan Dodds: 7 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 11 K

Meadowdale offense highlights:

Kealoha Kepo’o-Sabate: 1 for 3, 2 R, RBI

Parker Elliott: 1 for 2, R

Tristan Dodds: 1 for 3, RBI, SB

Ben Webster: 2 BB, HBP, R, SB

Andre Titus: 1 for 2, BB, R, 2 SB

Caleb Braithwaite: BB, R

Jagger Bishop: 1 for 3, RBI

Lynnwood pitching highlights:

Gavin Overstreet: 5 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 K

Mathias Castillo Borrero: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

Lynnwood offense highlights:

Sergio Navarro: 1 for 3, R, SB

Kevin Basulto Martinez: 1 for 2, BB, RBI

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-6, 3-9; Lynnwood 1-7, 1-12

Meadowdale next game: at Shorewood; Wednesday April 16; 4 p.m.

Lynnwood next game: at Shorecrest; Wednesday, April 16; 4 p.m.

Softball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 5-1

The top third of the Edmonds-Woodway lineup — Catie Ingalls, Ella Campbell and Abby McCorvey — accounted for all of the Warriors’ hits, runs and runs batted in as the Warriors defeated the Shorewood Stormrays 5-1.

Campbell also closed out the victory on the mound by pitching two scoreless innings after Warriors starting pitcher Helena Marsh only allowed one Shorewood run over the first five innings.

Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:

Helena Marsh: 5 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

Ella Campbell: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Edmonds-Woodway offense highlights:

Catie Ingalls: 3 for 4, 2 2B, 3 B, 3 R

Abby McCorvey: 2 for 3, BB, 2B, HR, R, 3 RBI

Ella Campbell: 2 for 4, 2B, R, 2 RBI

Helena Marsh: 2 BB

Ellie Alderson: BB

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-1, 7-3; Shorewood 3-2, 8-5

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, April 16; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 10-3

Meadowdale pitching highlights:

Olivia Feistel: 7 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 12 K

Meadowdale offense highlights:

Zoe de Mello: 3 for 4, 2 R, 2 RBI

Jaeden Sajec: 2 for 3, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI

Olivia Feistel: 2 for 4, 2 R, 2 RBI

Peyton Fry: 2 2B, RBI

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 3-1, 4-5; Shorecrest 0-6, 3-8

Meadowdale next game: vs Shorewood; Wednesday, April 16; 6:30 p.m. at Meridian Park

Archbishop Murphy defeated Mountlake Terrace 8-4

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 6-1, 9-3; Mountlake Terrace 3-3, 5-4

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Stanwood; Wednesday, April 16; 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 5-2

Singles:

Maddie Ashe (EW) defeated Rosa Tulga (L) 6-1, 6-1

Amelia Miller (EW) defeated Adrianna Safarova (L) 6-0, 6-2

Poppy Swenson (EW) defeated Leah Kibuta (L) 6-4, 3-6, (10-7)

Tiffany Ganzorig (EW) defeated Kaitlyn Lopez (L) 7-5, 6-1

Doubles:

Sydney Bates/Darcy Brennan (EW) defeated Adeline Tran/Ava Barias (L) 6-3, 6-0

Taylor Simbulan/Naomi Aquino (L) defeated Grace Fitting/Ava Oliver (EW) 6-7 (6-8), 3-6, (10-5)

Melissa Seng/Maggie Hesedahl (L) defeated Kendall Asay/Madeline Cruz (EW) 6-1, 6-1

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Meadowdale; Thursday, April 17; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Lynnwood next match: at Stanwood; Wednesday, April 16; 3:30 p.m.

Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 6-1

Singles:

Katelynne Wycoff (M) defeated Zoe Greenzeweig (S) 5-7, 6-0, 6-3

Lily Haessler (S) defeated Grace Gilman (M) 7-5, 6-3

Ally Miner (S) defeated Claire Yim (M) 6-2, 6-1

Sophie Schmitz (S) defeated Kyaiyah Un (M) 6-1, 6-2

Doubles:

Mia Halset/Walker Temme (S) defeated Emie Shepard/Jenna Vanderpoel (M) 6-1, 6-2

Lauren Kajimura/Thayer Katahara-Stewart (S) defeated Jaque Rachel/Jordan DuJardin (M) 6-1, 6-1

Calla Rihnsmith/Sabina Schoed (S) defeated Umama Junejo/Saryna Moua (M) 6-0, 6-4

Meadowdale next match: at Shorewood; Wednesday, April 16; 3:30 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Getchell 4-3

No details reported

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Lynnwood; Thursday, April 17; 3:30 p.m.