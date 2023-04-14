High school sports roundup for April 13, 2023

Baseball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 5-1

Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:

Jens Simonsen: 6.2 IP, 6 H, ER, 2 BB, 7 K

Finn Crawford: .1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:

Grant Oliver: 2 for 3, 3B, R

Kohl Gruender: 2 for 3, RBI

Diego Escandon: 1 for 3, 2B, R

Drew Warner: 1 for 2, R, RBI, SB

Toshi Gilginas: 1 for 3, R, RBI

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Tyler Song: 6 IP, 9 H, 5 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:

Bede Bresee: 2 for 3, 2B

Ryan Melgardshagen: 1 for 2, BB, RBI

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 7-1, 10-4; Mountlake Terrace 4-4, 7-4

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorecrest; Saturday, April 15; 2 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lynnwood; Saturday, April 15; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Lynnwood defeated Cedarcrest 6-4

Lynnwood pitching highlights:

Gavin Harrington: 7 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 9K

Lynnwood hitting highlights:

Keenan Masters: 2 for 3, 2 R

Jaxon Kaulfuss: RBI

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 3-4, 4-9; Cedarcrest 2-6, 3-9

Lynnwood next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Saturday, April 15; 4 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 6-4

Shorewood pitching highlights:

Jameson Connolly: 3 IP, 0 R

Shorewood hitting highlights:

Joe Facilla: 2 for 3, 2 R, RBI, SB

Rory Swanson: 2B, RBI

Jameson Connolly: 1 for 2, BB, 2 R

Meadowdale pitching highlights:

Tristan Dodds: 5 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, BB, 2 K

Meadowdale hitting highlights:

Isaiah Kepoo-Sebate: 2 for 4, 2B

Nolan Webster: 2 for 2, R, 3 SB

Jayden Costa: 1 for 3, BB, 2B, RBI

Malikhi Emery-Henderson: 0 for 2, 2 BB, R, RBI, SB

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 6-2, 9-5; Meadowdale 3-5, 7-8

Meadowdale next game: at Cedarcrest; Saturday, April 15; 2:00 p.m.

Softball

Meadowdale defeated Monroe 13-12

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 4-1, 6-4; Monroe 2-4, 2-9

Meadowdale next game: at Marysville Pilchuck; Monday April 17; 4:00 p.m.

Marysville Getchell defeated Lynnwood 21-9

Marysville Getchell hitting highlights:

Hannah Worth: 2B, HR

Teagan Carroll: 2 3B

Katelyn Maneval: 2B

Hayden Kranz: 2B

Lynnwood hitting highlights:

Sydney Weitkamp: HR

Nyree Johnson: HR

Malina Holden: 2 2B

Records (league and overall): Marysville Getchell 4-2, 6-4; Lynnwood 2-4, 3-7

Lynnwood next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, April 18; 4:30 p.m.

Track and field

Edmonds-Woodway/Meadowdale/Shorecrest

at Edmonds Stadium

Girls Team Scores:

1. Shorecrest 61.33

2. Edmonds-Woodway 52.33

3. Meadowdale 45.33

Boys Team Scores:

1. Meadowdale 64

2. Edmonds-Woodway 45

3. Shorecrest 42

Click below for event results:

https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/490661/results/all

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Kamiak; Thursday, April 20; 3:30 p.m. at Frank Goddard Stadium

Meadowdale next meet: vs Cascade and Marysville Getchell; Thursday, April 20; 3:30 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium

Jackson/Lynnwood/Snohomish

at Snohomish High School

Girls Team Scores:

Jackson defeated Lynnwood 89-61

Snohomish defeated Lynnwood 94-55

Snohomish defeated Jackson 76-74

Boys Team Scores:

Jackson defeated Lynnwood 94-51

Snohomish defeated Lynnwood 93.67-51.33

Snohomish defeated Jackson 82-63

Click below for event results:

https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/483774/results/all

Lynnwood next meet: vs Monroe and Mountlake Terrace; Thursday, April 20; 3:45 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Everett/Marysville Getchell/Mountlake Terrace

At Everett Memorial Stadium

Click below for event results:

https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/486002/results/all

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Lynnwood and Monroe; Thursday, April 20; 3:45 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

— Compiled by Steve Willits