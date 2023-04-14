High school sports roundup for April 13, 2023

Baseball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 5-1
Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:
Jens Simonsen: 6.2 IP, 6 H, ER, 2 BB, 7 K
Finn Crawford: .1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K
Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:
Grant Oliver: 2 for 3, 3B, R
Kohl Gruender: 2 for 3, RBI
Diego Escandon: 1 for 3, 2B, R
Drew Warner: 1 for 2, R, RBI, SB
Toshi Gilginas: 1 for 3, R, RBI
Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:
Tyler Song: 6 IP, 9 H, 5 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:
Bede Bresee: 2 for 3, 2B
Ryan Melgardshagen: 1 for 2, BB, RBI
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 7-1, 10-4; Mountlake Terrace 4-4, 7-4
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorecrest; Saturday, April 15; 2 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lynnwood; Saturday, April 15; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Lynnwood defeated Cedarcrest 6-4
Lynnwood pitching highlights:
Gavin Harrington: 7 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 9K
Lynnwood hitting highlights:
Keenan Masters: 2 for 3, 2 R
Jaxon Kaulfuss: RBI
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 3-4, 4-9; Cedarcrest 2-6, 3-9
Lynnwood next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Saturday, April 15; 4 p.m.
Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 6-4
Shorewood pitching highlights:
Jameson Connolly: 3 IP, 0 R
Shorewood hitting highlights:
Joe Facilla: 2 for 3, 2 R, RBI, SB
Rory Swanson: 2B, RBI
Jameson Connolly: 1 for 2, BB, 2 R
Meadowdale pitching highlights:
Tristan Dodds: 5 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, BB, 2 K
Meadowdale hitting highlights:
Isaiah Kepoo-Sebate: 2 for 4, 2B
Nolan Webster: 2 for 2, R, 3 SB
Jayden Costa: 1 for 3, BB, 2B, RBI
Malikhi Emery-Henderson: 0 for 2, 2 BB, R, RBI, SB
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 6-2, 9-5; Meadowdale 3-5, 7-8
Meadowdale next game: at Cedarcrest; Saturday, April 15; 2:00 p.m.
Softball
Meadowdale defeated Monroe 13-12
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 4-1, 6-4; Monroe 2-4, 2-9
Meadowdale next game: at Marysville Pilchuck; Monday April 17; 4:00 p.m.
Marysville Getchell defeated Lynnwood 21-9
Marysville Getchell hitting highlights:
Hannah Worth: 2B, HR
Teagan Carroll: 2 3B
Katelyn Maneval: 2B
Hayden Kranz: 2B
Lynnwood hitting highlights:
Sydney Weitkamp: HR
Nyree Johnson: HR
Malina Holden: 2 2B
Records (league and overall): Marysville Getchell 4-2, 6-4; Lynnwood 2-4, 3-7
Lynnwood next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, April 18; 4:30 p.m.
Track and field
Edmonds-Woodway/Meadowdale/Shorecrest
at Edmonds Stadium
Girls Team Scores:
1. Shorecrest 61.33
2. Edmonds-Woodway 52.33
3. Meadowdale 45.33
Boys Team Scores:
1. Meadowdale 64
2. Edmonds-Woodway 45
3. Shorecrest 42
Click below for event results:
https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/490661/results/all
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Kamiak; Thursday, April 20; 3:30 p.m. at Frank Goddard Stadium
Meadowdale next meet: vs Cascade and Marysville Getchell; Thursday, April 20; 3:30 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium
Jackson/Lynnwood/Snohomish
at Snohomish High School
Girls Team Scores:
Jackson defeated Lynnwood 89-61
Snohomish defeated Lynnwood 94-55
Snohomish defeated Jackson 76-74
Boys Team Scores:
Jackson defeated Lynnwood 94-51
Snohomish defeated Lynnwood 93.67-51.33
Snohomish defeated Jackson 82-63
Click below for event results:
https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/483774/results/all
Lynnwood next meet: vs Monroe and Mountlake Terrace; Thursday, April 20; 3:45 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Everett/Marysville Getchell/Mountlake Terrace
At Everett Memorial Stadium
Click below for event results:
https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/486002/results/all
Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Lynnwood and Monroe; Thursday, April 20; 3:45 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.