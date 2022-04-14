High school sports roundup for April 13, 2022

Baseball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 8-0

Edmonds-Woodway pitching:

Jacob Gabler: 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 14 K

J Brower: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K

Edmonds-Woodway hitting:

Jacob Gabler: 2 for 4, 2B, RBI

Jens Simonsen: 2 for 3, 3B, RBI

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 6-1, 7-6; Mountlake Terrace 1-6, 2-9

Next game: Edmonds-Woodway at Mountlake Terrace; Friday April 15; 4 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Cedarcrest 5-3

Meadowdale pitching:

Brandon Brunette: 6 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 7 K

Tyler Brummitt: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K

Meadowdale hitting:

Nolan Webster: 2 for 3, 2 R, RBI

Tyler Brummitt: 2 for 3, R, RBI

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 6-1, 7-5; Cedarcrest 0-6, 4-7

Next game: Meadowdale at Cedarcrest; Friday April 15; 4 p.m.

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 5-4

Shorecrest pitching:

Hudson Cunningham: CG, 7 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 5 K

Lynnwood pitching highlights:

Keenan Masters: 4 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

Tommy McMahon: 3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

Lynnwood hitting highlights:

Jace Hampson: 1 for 3, BB, R, 2 SB

Leyon Camantigue: 1 for 3, 2B, RBI

Keenan Masters: 1 for 4, 2 RBI

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 3-4, 4-9; Lynnwood 4-2, 5-6

Next game: Lynnwood at Shorecrest; Friday April 15; 4 p.m.

Softball

Monroe defeated Lynnwood 10-5

No details reported

Records (conference and overall): Monroe 4-1, 6-2; Lynnwood 2-3, 3-5

Lynnwood next game: vs Arlington; Thursday April 14; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Glacier Peak defeated Meadowdale 6-1

No details reported

Records (conference and overall): Glacier Peak 7-1; Meadowdale 2-6

Meadowdale next game: at Snohomish; Friday April 15; 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Mountlake Terrace vs Archbishop Murphy

No details reported

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Shorecrest; Thursday April 14; 3:30 p.m. at Kellogg Middle School

Girls Golf

Lynnwood/Mountlake Terrace and Shorewood

At Lynnwood Golf Course, 9 hole Par 33

Team Scores:

Lynnwood 223

Mountlake Terrace 231

Shorewood DNQ

Top 10 finishers:

1. Susanna Lee (L) 45, 2. Alison Dumo (MT) 46, 3. Emily Zhang (SW) 50, 4. Anna Ertsgaard (SW) 55, 5. Peyton Mingo (L) 56, 6. Brooke Rinehimer (MT) 58, T7. Sunny Altanduulga (L) 60, T7. Ellie Lombard (MT) 60, 9. Abby Parker (MT), T10. Chih Ling Chao (L) 62, T10. Stacey Lee (L) 62

Lynnwood next tournament: vs Meadowdale and Shorecrest; Thursday April 21; 3 p.m. at Jackson Park Golf Course

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorewood; Wednesday April 20; 3 p.m. at Jackson Park Golf Course

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Archbishop Murphy 233-250

At Nile Golf Course, 9 Hole Par 34

Top 5 finishers:

T1. Courtney Sadoski (EW) 55, T1. Allison Richards (EW) 55, 3. Madi Nakamoto (AM) 57, 4. Ali Serafini (EW) 61, T5. Miranda Song (EW) 62, T5. Stella Teslios (AM) 62

Edmonds-Woodway next tournament: Burlington-Edison Girls Invite; Monday April 18; 9 a.m. at Skagit Golf & Country Club

Boys Golf

Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 183-219

At Jackson Park Golf Course, 9 Hole Par 36

Top 5 finishers:

1. Keaine Silimon (SC) 40, 2. Ian Ingethe (M) 46, T3. Connor Wakefield (SC) 47, T3. Nic Stojetz (SC) 47, T5. Harrison McWalter (SC) 49, T5. Ali Patwa (SC) 49

Meadowdale next match: vs Lynnwood; Wednesday April 20; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course

