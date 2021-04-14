High school sports roundup for April 13, 2021

Boys Soccer

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0

No Mountlake Terrace results reported

Goalkeeper Shutout: David Phillips

Shorewood goal scorers:

– Oscar Betancourt (2)

– Angel Lina

Records: Shorewood 2-0-1; Mountlake Terrace 0-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Marysville Pilchuck; Friday April 16; 7:30 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Cedarcrest 4-1

Meadowdale goal scorers:

-Theo Urkharman

-Juan Alvarez

-River Stewart

-Devin Gibson

Cedarcrest goal scorer:

– Tomas Taboada

Records: Meadowdale 2-1; Cedarcrest 0-3

Meadowdale next game: at Kamiak; Friday April 16; 7:30 p.m.

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 2-0

No Lynnwood results reported

Records: Shorecrest 3-0; Lynnwood 0-3

Lynnwood next game: vs Cascade; Friday April 16; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Boys Golf

Meadowdale hosted Wesco South teams at Lynnwood Golf Course for a 9th hole match Tuesday. Five teams of five golfers competed, with the lowest four nine-hole scores from each team counting toward the team’s total. Shorewood High School took the team title and the Thunderbirds’ Tysey Tamimura earned first place as the individual medalist, shooting a 34, one over par. Issey Tanimura from Shorewood placed second with a 35. Jaxon Dubiel and Ehan Dumo from Mountlake Terrace High School tied for third place, shooting a 40. Wesco South teams’ next match will be hosted by Shorecrest High School at Jackson Park Golf Course, Wednesday, April 21 at 3 p.m.

Team Results

Shorewood 152

Mountlake Terrace 169

Shorecrest 188

Edmonds-Woodway 191

Meadowdale 215

Individual Results

1st Place 34 – Tysey Tanimura – Shorewood

2nd Place 35 – Issey Tanimura – Shorewood

3rd Place Tie

40 – Jaxon Dubiel – Mountlake Terrace

40 – Ethan Dumo – Mountlake Terrace

5th Place 41 – David Li – Shorewood

6th Place Tie

42 – Finley Hill – Shorewood

42 – Eric Gallagher – Mountlake Terrace

8th Place 43 – Aly Patwa – Shorecrest

9th Place 44 – Evan Clugston – Edmonds-Woodway

10th Place Tie

45 – Ian Negethe – Meadowdale

45 – Conner Wakefield – Shorecrest

Girls Tennis

Mountlake Terrace vs Shorewood

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 5-2

Singles:

Emily Lin (S) defeated Lexi Daly (M) 6-0, 6-0

Bryn Morrison (S) defeated Lindsey Ho (M) 6-0, 6-0

Carryn Petersen (S) defeated Kayla Primavera (M) 6-1, 6-1

Lindsey Rand (S) defeated Kaziah Liu (M) 6-3, 6-2

Doubles:

Annie Hoang/Vivian Tran (M) defeated Kaylin Yang/Sophia Staheli (S) 6-1, 6-3

Emma Okamura/Sophia Serwold (S) defeated Michaela Tiya/Talia Skjold (M) 3-6, 6-4, 10-8

Shalom Abi/Damaris Torres (M) defeated Aya Lamb/Eyael Getachew (S) 1-6, 7-6, 7-6

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Friday April 16; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Archbishop Murphy 7-0

Singles:

Natalie Paulson (EW) defeated Emily Kim (AM) 6-0,6-0

Paige Oliver (EW) defeated Grace Longoria (AM) 6-0, 6-1

Emma Werzel (EW) defeated Bethany Carino (AM) 6-0, 6-0

Isis Liaw (EW) defeated Shan Camarillo (AM) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles:

Maggie McGinness/Kristina Tran (EW) defeated Samahtha Kwok/Ava Jobe (AM) 6-0, 6-0

Luisa Cano/Amanda Ly (EW) defeated Poala Medina/Olivia Tran (AM) 6-0, 6-1

Natalie Colobong/Kaylee Meyers (EW) defeated Tanya Reyes/Pamela Medina (AM) 6-1, 6-1

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Mariner; Friday April 16; 3:30 p.m.

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 5-2

No Lynnwood results reported

Lynnwood next match: at Cascade; Wednesday April 14; 3:30 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits