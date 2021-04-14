High school sports roundup for April 13, 2021

Posted: April 14, 2021 28

Boys Soccer

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0 

No Mountlake Terrace results reported

Goalkeeper Shutout: David Phillips

Shorewood goal scorers:
– Oscar Betancourt (2)
– Angel Lina

Records: Shorewood 2-0-1; Mountlake Terrace 0-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Marysville Pilchuck; Friday April 16; 7:30 p.m. 

Meadowdale defeated Cedarcrest 4-1 

Meadowdale goal scorers:
-Theo Urkharman
-Juan Alvarez
-River Stewart
-Devin Gibson

Cedarcrest goal scorer:
– Tomas Taboada

Records: Meadowdale 2-1; Cedarcrest 0-3

Meadowdale next game: at Kamiak; Friday April 16; 7:30 p.m.

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 2-0

No Lynnwood results reported

Records: Shorecrest 3-0; Lynnwood 0-3

Lynnwood next game: vs Cascade; Friday April 16; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Boys Golf

Meadowdale hosted Wesco South teams at Lynnwood Golf Course for a 9th hole match Tuesday. Five teams of five golfers competed, with the lowest four nine-hole scores from each team counting toward the team’s total. Shorewood High School took the team title and the Thunderbirds’ Tysey Tamimura earned first place as the individual medalist, shooting a 34, one over par. Issey Tanimura from Shorewood placed second with a 35. Jaxon Dubiel and Ehan Dumo from Mountlake Terrace High School tied for third place, shooting a 40. Wesco South teams’ next match will be hosted by Shorecrest High School at Jackson Park Golf Course, Wednesday, April 21 at 3 p.m.

Team Results
Shorewood 152
Mountlake Terrace 169
Shorecrest 188
Edmonds-Woodway 191
Meadowdale 215

Individual Results
1st Place 34 – Tysey Tanimura – Shorewood
2nd Place 35 – Issey Tanimura – Shorewood
3rd Place Tie
40 – Jaxon Dubiel – Mountlake Terrace
40 – Ethan Dumo – Mountlake Terrace
5th Place 41 – David Li – Shorewood
6th Place Tie
42 – Finley Hill – Shorewood
42 – Eric Gallagher – Mountlake Terrace
8th Place 43 – Aly Patwa – Shorecrest
9th Place 44 – Evan Clugston – Edmonds-Woodway
10th Place Tie
45 – Ian Negethe – Meadowdale
45 – Conner Wakefield – Shorecrest

Girls Tennis

Mountlake Terrace vs Shorewood

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 5-2
Singles:
Emily Lin (S) defeated Lexi Daly (M) 6-0, 6-0
Bryn Morrison (S) defeated Lindsey Ho (M) 6-0, 6-0
Carryn Petersen (S) defeated Kayla Primavera (M) 6-1, 6-1
Lindsey Rand (S) defeated Kaziah Liu (M) 6-3, 6-2
Doubles:
Annie Hoang/Vivian Tran (M) defeated Kaylin Yang/Sophia Staheli (S) 6-1, 6-3
Emma Okamura/Sophia Serwold (S) defeated Michaela Tiya/Talia Skjold (M) 3-6, 6-4, 10-8
Shalom Abi/Damaris Torres (M) defeated Aya Lamb/Eyael Getachew (S) 1-6, 7-6, 7-6

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Friday April 16; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Archbishop Murphy 7-0

Singles:
Natalie Paulson (EW) defeated Emily Kim (AM) 6-0,6-0
Paige Oliver (EW) defeated Grace Longoria (AM) 6-0, 6-1
Emma Werzel (EW) defeated Bethany Carino (AM) 6-0, 6-0
Isis Liaw (EW) defeated Shan Camarillo (AM) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles:
Maggie McGinness/Kristina Tran (EW) defeated Samahtha Kwok/Ava Jobe (AM) 6-0, 6-0
Luisa Cano/Amanda Ly (EW) defeated Poala Medina/Olivia Tran (AM) 6-0, 6-1
Natalie Colobong/Kaylee Meyers (EW) defeated Tanya Reyes/Pamela Medina (AM) 6-1, 6-1

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Mariner; Friday April 16; 3:30 p.m.

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 5-2

No Lynnwood results reported

Lynnwood next match: at Cascade; Wednesday April 14; 3:30 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME