High school sports roundup for April 12, 2023

Baseball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 5-0

Pitcher Dylan Schlenger improved his record to 6-0 on the season by throwing a complete game, four-hit shutout as the Warriors defeated the Hawks 5-0. Schlenger struck out eight batters while only walking two.

Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:

Dylan Schlenger: 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 8 K

Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:

Grant Oliver: 2 for 4

Cruz Escandon: 2 for 2, BB, 2 R, SB

Kohl Gruender: 1 for 3, 2B, R, RBI

Thomas Shults: 1 for 4, 2 RBI

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:

Rominic Quiban: 2 for 3

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 6-1, 9-5; Mountlake Terrace 4-3, 7-6

Next game: Mountlake Terrace at Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, April 13; 6 p.m.

Softball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Cedarcrest 9-3

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Ellie Gilbert: 5 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 3 K

Amaya Johnson: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:

Cameron Dunn 1 for 3, BB, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, SB

Kaylee Mitchell: 2 for 4, R, RBI

Hailey Taron: 1 for 2, BB, 2 R

Amaya Johnson: 1 for 3, R, RBI, SB

Cedarcrest hitting highlights:

Peyton Hayes: 2 for 3, BB, R

Rachel Krivanek: 1 for 3, BB, 2B, 2 RBI

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 3-2, 5-4; Cedarcrest 3-3, 4-5

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Bainbridge; Friday, April 14; 4:15 p.m.

Arlington defeated Lynnwood 5-3

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Arllington; Lynnwood

Lynnwood next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Thursday, April 13; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Snohomish defeated Edmonds-Woodway 11-0 (5 innings)

Snohomish hitting highlights:

Emma Hansen: 2 for 3, 2 HR, 4 RBI

Kendel Sage: 2 for 4, HR, 3 RBI

Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:

Mallory Melin: 1 for 2

Records (league and overall): Snohomish 4-0, 6-3; Edmonds-Woodway 2-4, 5-4

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Sedro-Woolley; Friday, April 14; 4:30 p.m. at Janicki Fields

Girls tennis

Cascade defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-3

Singles:

Salina Nguyen (C) defeated Marion Tate (M) 6-1, 6-2

Tanya Germanova (C) defeated Kayla Apostol (M)

Angela Grachev (M) defeated Nina Porte (C) 6-4, 3-6, 6-4

Nina Dodgin (M) defeated Elise Moe (C) Forfeit

Doubles:

Kristina Dmitruk/Elena Scordamaglia (C) defeated Julia Mejino/Lucero Sandoval (M) 6-1, 6-3

Asenat Ghebru/Tramanh Ho (M) defeated Cindy Le/Tiffany Ho (C) 6-0, 6-4

Jen Albino/Danielle Ngiedi (C) defeated Heran Legesse/Zoe Teran (M) 7-6, 6-4

Records: Cascade 2-6; Mountlake Terrace 0-6

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, April 13; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Girls golf

Edmonds-Woodway vs Meadowdale at Lynnwood Golf Course

No details reported

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday, April 19; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course

Meadowdale next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, April 20; 3:30 p.m. at Walter Hall Golf Course

Mountlake Terrace vs Shorewood at Jackson Park Golf Course

No details reported

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Lynnwood; Thursday, April 20; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course

Boys golf

Archbishop Murphy vs Edmonds-Woodway at Nile Golf Course

No details reported

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorewood; Thursday, April 20; 3:30 p.m. at Jackson Park Golf Course

