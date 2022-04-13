High school sports roundup for April 12, 2022

Girls Tennis
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 6-1
Singles:
Sidney Wright (M) defeated Paige Oliver (EW) 6-0, 6-4
Emma Wetzel (EW) defeated Katelynn Wyckoff (M) 6-2, 6-3
Isis Liaw (EW) defeated Sabrina Reonal (M) 6-2, 6-2
Maia Ali (EW) defeated Aasha Lee (M) 6-3, 6-4
Doubles:
Amanda Lyn/Louisa Cano (EW) defeated Hazel Warner/Ella Ray (M) 6-4, 6-3
Natalie Colobong/Joyce Ho (EW) defeated Catherine Ton/Rachael Lee (M) 6-3, 6-1
Marissa Deuxmad/Julie Andees (EW) defeated Hailey Neri/Emie Shepherd (M) 6-4, 7-6 (7-5)
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Jackson; Friday April 15; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Meadowdale next match: vs Shorewood; Thursday April 14; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Boys Soccer
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Getchell 8-0
Edmonds-Woodway goals:
Andrew Montero 3
Richard Duncan 2
Ben Hanson
Thiago Cordova
Isaac Parreno
Edmonds-Woodway goalkeeper shutout:
Gabe Wilhelm
Records (conference and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 6-2-1, 6-2-2; Marysville Getchell 1-7-1, 1-8-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Snohomish; Friday April 15; 7:30 p.m.
Lynnwood defeated Snohomish 2-1
Lynnwood goals:
Neven Radic
Allan Rodriguez
Records (conference and overall): Lynnwood 3-5-1, 3-6-1; Snohomish 4-4-1, 5-4-1
Lynnwood next game: at Marysville Getchell; Friday April 15; 7:30 p.m.
Monroe defeated Mountlake Terrace 6-1
No details reported
Records (conference and overall): Monroe 7-2, 8-2; Mountlake Terrace 2-7, 2-8
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Friday April 15; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Marysville Pilchuck defeated Meadowdale 4-3
Meadowdale goal scorers:
Theo Uherka Hartman 2
Charles Obieze
Records (conference and overall): Marysville Pilchuck 5-4, 5-5; Meadowdale 3-4-2, 3-5-2
Meadowdale next game: vs Monroe; Friday April 15; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Softball
Everett defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-2
Everett hitting highlights:
Isa Davis: 2 for 4, 2 RBI
Riannon Botz: 2 for 3, 2 RBI
Hanna Jones: 2 for 3, 2B,
Maddie Pewitt: 1 for 2, 2 BB, 3B, 2 R
Everett pitching highlights:
Taylor Millar: 7 IP, 2 R, 5 H, 2 BB, 7 K
Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:
Cameron Dunn: 1 for 1, 2 BB, HR, 2 RBI, SB
Kyleigh Smith: 2 for 3
Records (conference and overall): Everett 4-0, 7-0; Mountlake Terrace 2-3, 3-5
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Stanwood; Thursday April 14; 4 p.m.
Kamiak defeated Lynnwood 14-2
Kamiak hitting highlights:
Elisabeth Funston: 4 for 4, 2B, 3B, 3 R, 2 RBI
Scarlette Chapman: 2 for 3, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI
Emma Stansfield: 2 for 3, 3B
Kamiak pitching highlights:
Scarlette Chapman: 7 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 11 K
Lynnwood hitting highlights:
Nyree Johnson: 1 for 2, HR
Jasmyn Carlson: 1 for 2, RBI
Records (conference and overall): Kamiak 8-3; Lynnwood 3-4
Lynnwood next game: at Monroe; Wednesday April 13; 6 p.m.
–– Compiled by Steve Willits
