High school sports roundup for April 12, 2021

Softball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 13-0

Annika Forseth pitched a complete game one-hit shutout and eight different Edmonds-Woodway players scored at least one run as the Warriors picked up their first win of the season.



Highlights:

Edmonds-Woodway Pitching:

A Forseth 6 IP, 1 H, 2BB, 9K

Edmonds-Woodway Batting:

A Forseth 2-3, 2B, 1 BB, 3 RBI

R Riggins 1-3, 2 BB, 3 R, 1 RBI, 1 SB

E Roberts 1-3, 2 R, 1 BB, 2 SB

S Chamorro 1-5, 2B, 2 R, 1 RBI

M Duffy 1-5, 2 R, 2 RBI

M Melin 2-4, 1 R

T Pastega 1-3, 1 R, 1 RBI

Mountlake Terrace:

Cameron Dunn 1-1, BB

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-1; Mountlake Terrace 1-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Lynnwood; Wednesday April 14; 4 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Shorewood; Wednesday April 14; 6 p.m. at Meridian Park

Mariner defeated Meadowdale 4-3

Alexis Slater pitched a 15-strikeout complete game and Mackenzie Graham drove in a walk-off single as Mariner picked up its first win of the season with a 4-3 victory over Meadowdale. Graham was 3-for-3 on the day while Arraceli Urrutia and Jaden Gagucas each contributed a pair of base hits for the Marauders.

Records: Mariner 1-1; Meadowdale 1-1

Meadowdale next game: vs Cedarcrest; Wednesday April 14; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Girls Tennis

Jackson defeated Edmonds-Woodway 4-3

Singles:

Natalie Paulson (EW) Shubhi Handa (J) 7-6, 6-4

Paige Oliver (EW) defeated Venya Pillai (J) 6-3, 6-4

Emma Werzel (EW) defeated Ishita Handa (J) 6-2, 6-3

Naisha Sinha (J) defeated Isis Liaw (EW) 7-5, 6-3

Doubles:

Kirthika Sasikumar/Paige Myers (J) defeated Maggie McGinness/Kristina Tran (EW) 6-0, 6-1

Inaayat Sidhu/Nithi Byreddy (J) defeated Luisa Cano/Amanda Ly (EW) 6-2, 6-2

Emma Breen/Y Kim (J) defeated Natalie Colobong/Kaylee Meyers (EW) 6-0, 6-3

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday April 13; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale defeated Cascade 4-3

Singles:

Sidney Wright (M) defeated Rukia Yosif (C) 6-1, 6-1

Maya Nikolic (M) defeated Esther Martinez (C) 6-2, 6-2

Aumnia Alissa (C) defeated Sabrina Reonal (M) 6-3, 7-5

Sarah Davis (M) defeated Olivia Long (C) 6-3, 6-0

Doubles:

Ryenn Stark/Seirra Poland (C) defeated Catherine Ton/Hailey Neri (M) 6-4, 6-2

Somathra Sophan/Al-mi Le (C) defeated Rachel Lee/Michelle Nguyen (M) 6-4, 6-1

MeKenna Leith/Bella Tang (M) defeated Fatou Menneh/Salina Nguyen (C) 6-0, 6-0

Meadowdale next match: vs Kamiak; Friday April 16; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

