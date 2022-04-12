High school sports roundup for April 11, 2022

Boys Golf

Tom Dolan Memorial Invitational

At Everett Golf Course; Par 72

Team Scores:

1. Kamiak 307

2. Jackson 317

3. Shorewood 326

T4. Archbishop Murphy 330

T4. Stanwood 330

6. Snohomish 333

7. Arlington 345

8. Glacier Peak 364

9. Lake Stevens 368

10. Meridian 377

11. Edmonds-Woodway 387

12. Cascade 390

13. South Whidbey 409

Top 5 Individuals:

1. Daniel Kim (Kamiak) 71

2. Conrad Chisman (Stanwood) 71

T3. Nick Ennis (Archbishop Murphy) 74

T3. Palmer Mutcheson (Snohomish) 74

T3. Henry Kippenhan (Jackson) 74

Edmonds-Woodway golfers:

Bjorn Whitelaw 91, Evan Clugston 94, Jude Willcox 98, Elias Ginder 104, Kaden Matsen 107

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday April 14; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course, Mountlake Terrace

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 179-256 at Lynnwood Golf Course

No details reported for Mountlake Terrace

Lynnwood low score (9 holes):

Avery Kirscht 50, (almost had a hole in one on the Par 3 4th hole).

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Cedarcrest; Wednesday April 20; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course, Mountlake Terrace

Lynnwood next match: vs Meadowdale; Wednesday April 20; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course

Girls Golf

Meadowdale vs Shorecrest at Jackson Golf Course

No scores reported

Meadowdale next tournament: Burlington-Edison Girls Invite; Monday April 18; 9 a.m. at Skagit Golf & Country Club

Softball

Liberty (Renton) defeated Meadowdale 5-1

No details reported

Records: Liberty 6-3; Meadowdale 2-4

Meadowdale next game: at Glacier Peak; Tuesday April 12; 4 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits