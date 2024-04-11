High school sports roundup for April 10, 2024

Boys Soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cedarcrest 2-0

Edmonds-Woodway goals: Anand Raghu 2

Edmonds-Woodway assists: Richard Duncan, Jesus Ortiz Suarez

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 7-0-3, 8-0-3; Cedarcrest 1-7-2, 1-8-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Lynnwood; Monday, April 15; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale tied Snohomish 1-1

Meadowdale goal: Caleb Angeles

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-5-3, 2-6-3; Snohomish 1-8-1, 1-9-1

Meadowdale next game: Marysville Pilchuck; Wednesday, April 17; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Lynnwood tied Cascade 2-2

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 5-2-3, 5-3-3; Cascade 7-2-1, 7-2-2

Lynnwood next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Monday, April 15; 7:30 p.m.

Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 5-0

Shorecrest goals: Eddie Carli 3, Wyatt Kimball 2

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 5-2-3, 5-3-3; Mountlake Terrace 4-3-3, 4-4-3

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Monroe; Wednesday, April 17; 7:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 7-0

Singles:

Makenna Cook (EW) defeated Rose Tulga (L) 6-1, 6-0

Joyce Ho (EW) defeated Vy Bui (L) 6-2, 6-1

Lily Distelhorst (EW) defeated Adrianna Safaroua (L) 6-2, 6-1

Daniella Caparroso (EW) defeated Lau Kibuta (L) 6-1, 6-2

Doubles:

Natalie Yockey/Sophia Russell-Hoff (EW) defeated Aya Wakane/Victoria Turangan (L) 6-4, 6-3

Darcy Brennan/Sidney Bates (EW) defeated Maggie Hesedahl/Venus Hernandez (L) 7-5, 6-3

Kendall Asay/ Riley Koenig (EW) defeated Ava Barias/Davina Loekito (L) 6-3, 4-6, 10-2

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Cedarcrest; Thursday, April 11; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Lynnwood next match: vs Everett; Friday, April 12; 3:30 p.m. at Clark Park

Marysville Getchell defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-3

Singles:

Angela Grachev (MT) defeated Brookie Nuttall (MG) 6-1, 6-2

Heran Legesse (MT) defeated Citlaly Martinez (MG) 6-3, 6-4

Clara Loveless (MT) defeated Emily Tran (MG) 6-1, 6-0

Alyanna Custodio (MG) defeated Camden Curtis (MT) 6-3, 6-0

Doubles:

Amy Peterson/Hallie Peterson (MG) defeated Ninjin Naranbaatar/Ahna Elsberry (MT) 6-0, 6-2

Danica Dahlgren/Karina Szechenyi (MG) defeated Abby Setala/Jenna Oh (MT) 6-3, 7-6

Dina Garcia/Felicity So (MG) defeated Jaya Dean/Solyana Hidremichael (MT) 6-1, 1-6, 6-3

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, April 11; 3:30 p.m. at Kellogg Middle School

Girls Golf

Meadowdale defeated Edmonds-Woodway 201-235

Top individual results:

1. Kari Petterson (M) 42

2. Rachel Reitz (M) 44

T3. Gwen Farrow (M) 55

T3. Breanna Epp (EW) 55

Meadowdale next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, April 18; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday, April 17; 3:30 p.m. at Jackson Park Golf Course

Shorewood vs Mountlake Terrace

Top individual scores:

1. Alison Dumo (MT) 45

2. Julia Kang (SW) 55

T3. Morgan Damschen (MT) 58

T3. Sadie Austad (SW) 58

5. Sadie Parker (MT) 62

6. Ivy Ren (SW) 64

7. Sofina Morgan (SW) 65

8. Sophia Johnson (MT) 66

9. Joanna Graddon (MT) 68

10. Evelyn Grennan (SW) 70

11. Chelsea Guertin (MT) 76

12. Olivia Barnes (SW) 79

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Lynnwood; Wednesday, April 17; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course

Lynnwood vs Shorecrest

No results reported

Lynnwood next match: Burlington Edison Girls Invitational; Monday, April 15; 8 a.m. at Skagit Golf and Country Club

Boys Golf

Edmonds-Woodway/Shorecrest/Shorewood

Team Scores:

1. Shorecrest 164

2. Edmonds-Woodway 174

3. Shorewood 183

Edmonds-Woodway top scorers:

Jude Wilcox 38

Abe Denton 39

Tyson Laconia 39

Kristian Hagemeier 41

Andre Dean 43

Trevor Tempkin 43

Edmonds-Woodway next match:

Meadowdale defeated Arlington 150-163

No details reported

Meadowdale next match: Wesco South Tournament #3; vs Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Shorecrest and Shorewood; Wednesday, April 17; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course

Softball

Cedarcrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 13-3

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Cedarcrest 4-2, 7-3; Mountlake Terrace 1-5, 1-9

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs. Bishop Blanchet; Friday, April 12; 3:30 p.m. at Lower Woodland

Arlington defeated Lynnwood 13-2 (6 innings)

Lynnwood hitting:

Nyree Johnson: 3 for 3, 2 3B

Lynnwood pitching:

Nyree Johnson: 7 K

Records (league and overall): Arlington 3-2, 3-7; Lynnwood 1-4, 2-8

Lynnwood next game: at Marysville Getchell; Friday, April 12; 4 p.m.

Snohomish defeated Edmonds-Woodway 14-1 (5 innings)

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Snohomish 6-0, 7-5; Edmonds-Woodway 0-4, 1-6

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Friday, April 12; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits