High school sports roundup for April 1, 2025

Boys Soccer
Lynnwood defeated Meadowdale 2-1
Lynnwood goals:
Henry Torres
Kai Ahumada
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 1-3, 2-5; Meadowdale 0-4, 1-6
Lynnwood next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday April 4; 7:00 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Meadowdale next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Friday April 4; 7:30 p.m.
Archbishop Murphy defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-2
Archbishop Murphy goals:
Zach Mohr (2)
Kyler Phillips
Archbishop Murphy assists:
Henrey Fahey
Paul Holeman
Edmonds-Woodway goals:
Alex Plumis
Jesus Ortiz Suarez
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 3-0-1, 5-0-1; Edmonds-Woodway 2-2, 4-3
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Meadowdale; Friday, April 4; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-1
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 2-1, 3-2-1; Mountlake Terrace 1-3-1, 1-5-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Friday, April 4; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Girls Golf
Lynnwood defeated Archbishop Murphy 337-385
Top individual scores:
1. Sophi Cordova (L) 44
2. Elaine Li (AM) 49
3. Stella Tepley (AM) 51
T4. Wei Wei Cordova (L) 53
T4. Megan Cisneros (AM) 53
Lynnwood next match: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, April 15; 2:45 p.m. at Jackson Park Golf Course
Meadowdale vs Shorecrest
No results reported
Meadowdale next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, April 15; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course
Girls Tennis
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 5-2
Singles:
Maddie Ashe (EW) defeated Vy Bui (L) 6-0, 6-2
Amelia Miller (EW) defeated Rose Tulga (L) 7-5, 1-6, 6-3
Daniella Caparrosa (EW) defeated Adrianna Safarova (L) 6-1, 6-2
Leah Kibuta (L) defeated Tiffanie Gavzorig (EW) 7-6 (7-0), 6-3
Doubles:
Darcy Brennan/Sydney Bates (EW) defeated Adeline Tran/Ava Barias (L) 6-4, 6-4
Tayler Simbulan/Naomi Aquino (L) defeated Ava Oliver/Madeline Cruz (EW) 7-5, 7-5
Simryn Gill/Abby Peterson (EW) defeated Maggie Hesedahl/Venus Hernandez (L) 6-4, 6-3
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday, April 2; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Lynnwood next match: at Meadowdale; Wednesday, April 2; 3:30 p.m.
Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 7-0
Singles:
Rylie Gettmann (S) defeated Katelynne Wyckoff (M) 6-0, 6-0
Alex Mignoga (S) defeated Grace Gilman (M) 6-2, 6-0
Micah Crose (S) defeated Claire Yim (M) 6-2, 6-1
Melina Lee (S) defeated Kyaiyah Lin (M) 5-7, 6-1, 10-6
Doubles:
Mari Brittle/Mari Brittle/Bridget Cox (S) defeated Emie Shepherd/Jenna Vanderpoel (M) 6-0, 6-0
Cally Webb/Addy Falkin (S) defeated Jacque Rochel/Jordan DuJardin (M) 6-1, 6-0
Lilah Becker/Jessica Saleska (S) defeated Umama Junejo/Saryna Moua (M) 6-2, 6-2
Meadowdale next match: vs Lynnwood; Wednesday, April 2; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
