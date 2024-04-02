High school sports roundup for April 1, 2024

Softball
Lynnwood defeated Shorecrest 9-8
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 1-3, 2-6; Shorecrest 0-3, 4-5
Lynnwood next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday April 3; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
———
Cascade defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-2
Cascade hitting:
Kodie Rasmussen: 2 for 3, 3 R, 4 SB
Jaidyn Wilson: 2 for 3, BB, 2 RBI, SB
Tessa Hahn: 1 for 5, HR, R, RBI
Cienna Cannon: R, 3 BB, SB
Lauryn Thompson: 1 for 4, 2B, R, SB
Sophia Tripp: HBP, R, RBI, SB
Allison Gehrig: BB
Mia Walker: 1 for 2, 2B, RBI, SAC
Cascade pitching:
Mia Walker: 7 IP, H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
Mountlake Terrace hitting:
Evie Snow: 1 for 3, R
Chloe Parker: R
Mountlake Terrace pitching:
Ellie Gilbert: 10 K
Records (league and overall): Cascade 4-0, 6-2; Mountlake Terrace 0-3, 0-7
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Lynnwood; Wednesday, April 3; 4 p.m.
Snohomish defeated Meadowdale 8-1
Snohomish hitting:
Avery Clark: HR
Camryn Sage: HR
Snohomish pitching:
Abby Edwards: 4 IP, 0 R, 9 K
Records (league and overall): Snohomish 4-0, 5-4; Meadowdale 2-2, 4-2
Meadowdale next game: at Kamiak; Monday April 8; 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 2-0
Mountlake Terrace goals: Josua Reents, Nickolas Portillo
Mountlake Terrace assists: Nicholas Barushka, Ash Jeffers
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 4-2-1, 4-3-1; Lynnwood 4-2-1, 4-3-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday, April 3; 7:30 p.m.
Lynnwood next game: vs Meadowdale; Wednesday April 3; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
———
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 3-2
Edmonds-Woodway goals: Anand Raghu, Jesus Ortiz Suarez, Kincaid Sund
Edmonds-Woodway assists: Alex Plumis (2)
Meadowdale goals: Maximo Falagan, Auggie Scherting
Meadowdale assist: Ian Stansberry
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 5-0-2, 6-0-2; Meadowdale 2-3-2, 2-4-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday, April 3; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Meadowdale next game: at Lynnwood; Wednesday, April 3; 7:30 p.m.
———
Baseball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cedarcrest 5-1
Edmonds-Woodway pitching:
Lukas Wanke: 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K
Will Alseth: IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, K
Edmonds-Woodway hitting:
Thomas Shults: 2 for 2, BB, 3B, RBI
Andreas Simonsen: 2 for 3, R
Will Alseth: 1 for 3, 2B, 2 RBI
Cruz Escandon: 1 for 2, R, RBI, SF
Kohl Gruender: 1 for 3, RBI
Toshi Gilginas: 1 for 2, R, SAC
Trevelyan Podawiltz: BB, R
Luke Boland: BB, R
Diego Escandon: BB
Pablo Ferreria-Hernandez: SB
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 6-0, 7-3; Cedarcrest 1-3, 4-5
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs. Glacier Peak; Wednesday, April 3; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Mountlake Terrace defeated Meadowdale 3-2
Mountlake Terrace pitching:
Owen Meek: 5.2 IP, 5 H, R, ER, 5 BB, 5 K
Dayton Nickolson: 1.1 IP, 2 H, ER
Mountlake Terrace hitting:
Ethan Swenson: 1 for 3, 2B
Griffin Potter: 1 for 3, HBP, R, SB
Talan Zenk: 3 BB, SB
Braeden Davidson: 1 for 1, SB
Matthew Meadows: 1 for 3, SB
Ryan Sturgill: R, 2 SB
Jack Gripentrog: BB
Meadowdale pitching:
Isaiah Kepoo-Sabate : 3 IP, 2 H, R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
Andre Titus: 3 IP, 2 H, R, 0 ER, BB, 4 K
Anthony Scholl: IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, 2 K
Meadowdale hitting:
Malikhi Emery-Henderson: 2 for 3, BB, 2B, R
Jagger Bishop: 1 for 4, 2B, RBI
Nicholas Zardis: 1 for 2, BB, HBP
Andrew Wells: 1 for 1, RBI
Isaiah Kepoo-Sabate: 1 for 4, R
Jayda Costa: 1 for 3
Andre Titus: BB
Nolan Webster: BB
Daniel Smith: BB
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 3-1, 7-2; Meadowdale 3-1, 6-4
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs. Cedarcrest; Wednesday, April 3; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace
Meadowdale next game: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday, April 3; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 2-1 (8 innings)
Lynnwood pitching: Gavin Harrington: CG 8 IP, 8 H, 2 R, ER, 0 BB, 3 K
Lynnwood hitting:
Jace Hampson: 1 for 2, BB, HBP, R, 2 SB
Sergio Navaro: 1 for 3
Gavin Harrington: 1 for 4
Kevin Martinez: 1 for 4
Jaxson Kaulfuss: BB, SB
Ryder Bowman: BB
Shorewood pitching:
Joey Facilla: 7 IP, 4 H, ER, 3 BB, 9 K
Aaron James: IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, K
Shorewood hitting:
Joey Facilla: 2 for 3, HBP, R
Kanata Barber: 2 for 4, R
Lorenzo Jaramillo: 1 for 4, RBI
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 2-4, 4-6; Lynnwood 0-4, 1-8
Lynnwood next game: at Cascade; Wednesday, April 3; 4 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
