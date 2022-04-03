High school sports roundup for April 1, 2022

Baseball
Jackson defeated Mountlake Terrace 10-2
No details reported
Records: Jackson 6-2; Mountlake Terrace 2-5
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Kamiak; Tuesday April 5; 4:00 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Kamiak defeated Lynnwood 10-0
No details reported
Records (conference and overall): Kamiak 6-1; Lynnwood 3-4
Lynnwood next game: at Jackson; Tuesday April 5; 4 p.m.
Meadowdale defeated Cascade 14-5
Meadowdale highlights:
Brandon Brunette: 2 for 2, 3 BB, 4 R, 2 RBI
Broderick Bluhm: 3 for 5, R, RBI, winning pitcher
John O’Connell 2 for 4, BB, 2 R, RBI
Nicholas Zardis: 1 for 3, BB, R, 2 RBI
Records (conference and overall): Meadowdale 2-1, 3-5, Cascade 1-3, 2-6
Meadowdale next game: vs Cascade; Tuesday April 5; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cedarcrest 5-2
Edmonds-Woodway highlights:
Jacob Gabler: 2 RBI
Jack Beers: 2 RBI
Dylan Schlenger: 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 7 K
Records (conference and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 4-1, 5-3; Cedarcrest 0-2, 3-3
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Cedarcrest; Tuesday April 5; 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Arlington 5-2
No details reported
Records (conference and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 4-1-1, 4-1-2; Arlington 1-5, 2-5
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Lynnwood; Tuesday April 5; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Meadowdale defeated Stanwood 3-1
Meadowdale goals:
Theo Uherka Hartman 2
Dean Figueroa-Romero
Records (conference and overall): Meadowdale 3-1-2, 3-2-2; Stanwood 1-5, 1-6
Meadowdale next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday April 5; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Woodway High School
Lynnwood tied Cascade 0-0
Lynnwood goalkeeper shut out:
Guadalupe Rivera-Jimenez
Records (conference and overall): Lynnwood 2-3-1, 2-4-1; Cascade 1-2-3, 1-3-3
Lynnwood next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday April 5; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Girls Tennis
Everett defeated Lynnwood 7-0
Singles:
Halle Burt (E) defeated Cassidy Johnsen (L) 6-1, 6-1
Lilly Thompson (E) defeated Hannah Douglas (L) 6-0, 6-0
Maddy McGuire (E) defeated Kokomi Mott (L) 6-2, 6-4
Halle Mudalair (E) defeated Odgerel Altangerel (L) 4-6, 7-5, 10-5
Doubles:
Camille Maggio/Celina Escamilla (E) defeated Vy Bui /Lia Addisu (L) 6-0, 6-0
Kadalyna Franck-Tolentino/Samantha Rocha (E) defeated Kalyani Blackwell/Semhal Beyene (L) 6-1, 6-1
Annabelle Lawless/Kari Hall (E) defeated Kayden Simbulan/Soboramy Thoy (L) 6-0, 6-2
Lynnwood next match: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday April 12; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Girls Softball
Everett defeated Meadowdale 8-7
Everett highlights:
Hanna Jones: Walk off HR, 2 H, 2 RBI
Maddie Pewitt: 3 for 4, HR, 6 RBI
Meadowdale highlights:
Sophia Ward: HR, 2 RBI
Peyton Fry: 3 for 4, RBI
Katherine Willis: 2 H, 2 RBI
Records (conference and overall) Everett 3-0, 5-0; Meadowdale 2-3, 2-4
Meadowdale next game: vs Liberty; Monday April 11; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Kamiak defeated Mountlake Terrace 13-1
No details reported
Records: Kamiak 4-2; Mountlake Terrace 3-4
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Glacier Peak; Monday April 4, 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Cascade defeated Edmonds-Woodway 7-0
Cascade highlights:
Allison Gehrig: 2 for 3, 4 RBI
Edmonds-Woodway highlights:
Hazel Mills: 2 for 3
Records: Cascade 3-1,4-4; Edmonds-Woodway 0-4, 1-7
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Shorewood; Monday April 4, 4 p.m. at Meridian Park in Shoreline
