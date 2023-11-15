High school sports roundup: Final girls swimming state championship results

Here are the results from the final day of the State High School Swimming Championships Nov. 11 at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way

– Jeslyn Vuong (Mountlake Terrace); 9th place in 50 Yard Freestyle; 24.61

– Simone Bennett, Tatumn Detjen, Madison Morales-Tomas, Sydney Bates (Edmonds-Woodway); 13th place in 200 Yard Medley Relay; 1:55.28

– Tatumn Detjen (Edmonds-Woodway); 14th place in 100 Yard Breaststroke; 1:10.25

– Simone Bennett (Edmonds-Woodway); 15th place in 100 Yard Backstroke; 1:01.29