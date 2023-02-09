High school sports roundup: Feb. 8, 2023

Girls basketball- District tournament play-in elimination games

Mountlake Terrace High Schools senior Mya Sheffield (12) drives to the basket guarded by Monroe’s Brooke Boroughs (15) in a District 1 3A playoff game at Terrace High School Feb 8. (Photos by Joe Christian)
Junior Maya Davis (24) tries to spark the Hawks’ scoring in the second quarter as they got off to a slow start.
Senior Sierra Sonko led the Hawks with 18 points.
Hawks’ senior Cameron Dunn drives the baseline.
Sierra Sonko (33) shoots for two in the second half, closing the gap to 10 points.
Coach Nick Starks works to motivate the Hawks, down by 10 points in the fourth quarter.
Mya Sheffield (12) powers to the basket and is fouled.
The Hawks’ bench and fans erupt as they hit a basket to draw within three points of the Bearcats with nine seconds remaining in regulation.
Seniors Cameron Dunn (20) and Nicole Penner (2) show their disappointment at being eliminated from the District 1 Tournament, 56-51.

Monroe defeated Mountlake Terrace 56-51

Monroe jumped out to a 21-4 early in the second quarter and then held off a late Mountlake Terrace charge to advance to the District tournament. University of Montana basketball commit Adria Lincoln led the Bearcats with 19 points and was one of four Monroe players with double-digit scoring. Mountlake Terrace senior/ Sacramento State soccer goalkeeper commit Sierra Sonko led the Hawks with 18 points. The Hawks ended their season with an 11-10 overall record. Monroe will enter the double-elimination District tournament as the eighth seed and will next travel to play top-seeded Arlington on Friday night.

Scoring by quarter: Total
Monroe 19-6-19-12 56
Mountlake Terrace 4-15-15-17 51

Monroe scorers:
Adria Lincoln 19, Halle Keller 14, Mya Mercille 11, Brooke Boroughs 10, Kasey Lewis 2

Mountlake Terrace scorers:
Sierra Sonko 18, Maya Davis 15, Mya Sheffield 10, Maile Armstrong 8

Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 43-27

— Compiled by Steve Willits

