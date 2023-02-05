High school sports roundup: Feb. 3-4, 2023

Boys basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Cascade 79-38

The Hawks clinched the Wesco 3A title and will enter the District 1 tournament after closing out their season with a 41-point victory over the Bruins.

Scoring by quarters: Total

Cascade 11-12-10- 5 38

Mountlake Terrace 14-19-26-20 79

Mountlake Terrace scorers:

Jaxon Dubiel 29, Chris Meegan 11, Rayshaun Connor 9, Zaveon Jones 8, Logan Tews 6, Svayjeet Singh 4, Nic Sylvester 4, Talan Zenk 4, Andrew Delgadillo 3, Gabe Towne 1

Cascade scorers:

Devin Gilbert 10, Aidan Kopra 10, Gavin Wright 5, Kolten Monteith 4, Javon Slaughter 4, Mason Zimmerman 3, Marcell Alexander 2

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 13-2, 15-5; Cascade 2-13, 5-14

Mountlake Terrace next game: First round of District playoffs vs winner of Thursday’s Snohomish/Everett game; Saturday, Feb. 11; at Mountlake Terrace High School, time to be announced later

Meadowdale defeated Cedarcrest 51-43

Scoring by quarter: Total

Meadowdale 14-9-10-18 51

Cedarcrest 7-21-11- 4 43

Meadowdale scorers:

Malik Robinson 22, Jaymon Wright 12, David Janzen 9, Avery Pelote 6, Devon Waldrop-Leathers 2

Cedarcrest scorers:

Tillman Yowell 12, Timmy Ojeda-Silva 7, Jack LeBlanc 6, Murphy Vliem 5, Cooper Ayers 4, Adam Rawlings 4, Connor Haraden 3, Max Taibl 2

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 3-12, 7-13; Cedarcrest 7-8, 9-10

Meadowdale’s season is over

Snohomish defeated Lynnwood 67-54

Snohomish top scorers:

Drew Davis 20, Amari Biggs 19, Jason Roth 15

Lynnwood top scorers:

Cimaryus Sterling 13, Keegan Williams 12, Jordan Whittle 8

Records (league and overall): Snohomish 7-8, 9-11; Lynnwood 4-11, 7-13

Lynnwood’s season is over

Girls basketball

Lynnwood defeated Snohomish 55-42

Lynnwood overcame an early 8-0 deficit to defeat Snohomish and clinch a spot in the double-elimination District tournament that will begin next week. Lynnwood’s Aniya Hooker led all scorers with 19 points.

Scoring by quarter: Total

Snohomish 10-13-14- 5 42

Lynnwood 11-20-18- 6 55

Lynnwood scorers:

Aniya Hooker 19, Kayla Lorenz 16, Mataya Canda 6, Teyah Clark 5, Eve Pereira 5, Nyree Johnson 4

Snohomish scorers:

Tyler Gildersleeve-Stiles 15, Jada Andresen 9, Kendall Hammer 6, Sienna Capelli 5, Catherine Greene 4, Baella Stitch 3

Records (league and overall):

Lynnwood next game: 1st Round District Tournament; winner of Wednesday’s Meadowdale/Shorecrest game; Friday, Feb. 10 at Lynnwood High School, time to be announced later

Meadowdale defeated Cedarcrest 70-20

Meadowdale scorers:

Jordan Leith 14, Gia Powell 13, Mia Brockmeyer 12, Audrey Lucas 8, Kaiya Dotter 5, Natalie Durbin 5, Payton Fleishman 5, Sam Medina 3, Ava Powell 3, Mackenzie Tindall 2

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 11-4, 15-5; Cedarcrest 1-14, 3-17

Meadowdale next game: District play-in game (elimination game); Wednesday, Feb. 8; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 47-31

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 6-9, 10-9; Edmonds-Woodway 3-12, 5-15

Edmonds-Woodway’s season is over

Girls wrestling

3A Sub-Regional Tournament- at Marysville Pilchuck High School

Team Results:

Everett 222, Arlington 203, Shorewood 177, Marysville Pilchuck 138, Snohomish 123, Stanwood 107, Edmonds-Woodway 69, Marysville Getchell 59, Monroe 53, Juanita 52, Cascade 48, Mountlake Terrace 42, Shorecrest 39, Lynnwood 32, Liberty (Issaquah) 26, Bellevue 24, Meadowdale 15, Interlake 9, Lake Washington 3

Edmonds-School District individual wrestlers placing Top 8 in their weight classes:

100 lbs:

8th Place- Ny Ny Pendleton (Edmonds-Woodway)

105 lbs:

5th Place- Gwendolyn McCrummen (Lynnwood)

115 lbs:

4th Place- Marylyne Obare (Mountlake Terrace)

6th Place- Anh Nguyen (Lynnwood)

120 lbs:

4th Place- Ashley Lara (Lynnwood)

5th Place- Ka’mareah Pelote (Meadowdale)

6th Place- Rosechelle Obare (Mountlake Terrace)

7th Place- Hannah Baldock (Edmonds-Woodway)

125 lbs:

2nd Place- Jennifer Reinoso (Edmonds-Woodway)

130 lbs:

2nd Place- Grace Fitting (Edmonds-Woodway)

3rd Place- Neela Lopez Hernandez (Mountlake Terrace)

145 lbs:

7th Place- Jael Whitaker (Edmonds-Woodway)

170 lbs:

6th Place- Vilhelmine Magne (Edmonds-Woodway)

235 lbs:

7th Place- Elizabeth Zurybida (Lynnwood)

Boys wrestling

Wesco 3A South Sub-Regional Tournament

at Shorecrest High School

Team Scores:

Edmonds-Woodway 345, Lynnwood 309, Shorewood 252, Shorecrest 230.5, Mountlake Terrace 149.5, Meadowdale 115

Top 6 individuals by weight classification

106 lbs:

1st Place- Jude Haines (Edmonds-Woodway)

2nd Place- Phillipe Ban (Lynnwood)

3rd Place- Eli Jeppsen (Shorewood)

4th Place- Aidan Duong (Edmonds-Woodway)

5th Place- Neta Navot (Shorecrest)

6th Place- Shyeras Bhattarai (Shorewood)

113 lbs:

1st Place- AP Tran (Edmonds-Woodway)

2nd Place- Dylan Rice (Edmonds-Woodway)

3rd Place- Owen Mulder (Shorewood)

4th Place- Braedyn Clark (Lynnwood)

5th Place- Ashton Myers (Lynnwood)

6th Place- Mike O’Neal (Meadowdale)

120 lbs:

1st Place- Maddox Millikan (Meadowdale)

2nd Place- Eric Ly (Lynnwood)

3rd Place- Urijah Thompson (Meadowdale)

4th Place- Finn Bachler (Shorewood)

5th Place- Aiden Kim (Edmonds-Woodway)

6th Place- Boaz Lang (Edmonds-Woodway)

126 lbs:

1st Place- Joseph Martinez (Shorecrest)

2nd Place- Brian Ramirez (Edmonds-Woodway)

3rd Place- Masa Taura (Shorewood)

4th Place- Bryan Nunez (Lynnwood)

5th Place- Miguel Garcia (Meadowdale)

6th Place- Samir Muhic (Meadowdale

132 lbs:

1st Place- Jack Bode (Mountlake Terrace)

2nd Place- Isaac Williams (Mountlake Terrace)

3rd Place- Jacob Ramos (Edmonds-Woodway)

4th Place- Chandler Olds (Lynnwood)

5th Place- Mateo Phillips (Lynnwood)

6th Place- Avi Wylen (Shorecrest)

138 lbs:

1st Place- Kayden Richman Myers (Lynnwood)

2nd Place- Malachi Hashimoto (Mountlake Terrace)

3rd Place- James Nottingham (Shorewood)

4th Place- Kenneth Adams Jr. (Shorecrest)

5th Place- Alex Bloy (Edmonds-Woodway)

6th Place- Shammy King Jr. (Shorecrest)

145 lbs:

1st Place- Isaac Van Horn (Shorecrest)

2nd Place- Jonathan Burkholder (Shorewood)

3rd Place- Sam Schimpf (Edmonds-Woodway)

4th Place- Owen Watson (Shorecrest)

5th Place- Alexander Ballard (Mountlake Terrace)

6th Place- Matthew Sleipness (Mountlake Terrace)

152 lbs:

1st Place- Liam Fitting (Edmonds-Woodway)

2nd Place- Peter Grimm (Shorecrest)

3rd Place- Nathan Williams (Lynnwood)

4th Place- Francisco Rodriguez (Lynnwood)

5th Place- Caden Connors (Mountlake Terrace)

6th Place- Shokan Conway-Yasuyama (Shorecrest)

160 lbs:

1st Place- Ever Yamada (Edmonds-Woodway)

2nd Place- Koby Sedy (Mountlake Terrace)

3rd Place- Mak Kanzler (Shorewood)

4th Place- Henry Campbell (Edmonds-Woodway)

5th Place- Angelo Ipanaque (Mountlake Terrace)

6th Place- Devin Montague (Shorecrest)

170 lbs:

1st Place- Max Rutledge (Shorecrest)

2nd Place- Jackson Zollars (Meadowdale)

3rd Place- Diego Amos (Lynnwood)

4th Place- Danny Vazquez (Edmonds-Woodway)

5th Place- Matthew Van (Lynnwood)

6th Place- Alberto Solano (Shorewood)

182 lbs:

1st Place- Reed Burmaster (Edmonds-Woodway)

2nd Place- Alex White (Edmonds-Woodway)

3rd Place- Tan Nguyen (Lynnwood)

4th Place- Ryan Pineda (Mountlake Terrace)

5th Place- Lohgan Sloan (Meadowdale)

6th Place- William Brundage (Meadowdale)

195 lbs:

1st Place- Carter Nichols (Shorecrest)

2nd Place- Mika Serafinas (Edmonds-Woodway)

3rd Place- Matt Burns (Shorewood)

4th Place- Vaughn Yancey (Edmonds-Woodway)

5th Place- James George (Lynnwood)

6th Place- Daniel Ulloa Borrayo (Lynnwood)

220 lbs:

1st Place- Hunter Tibodeau (Shorewood)

2nd Place- Evan Claar (Shorecrest)

3rd Place- Jessie Gigrich (Shorecrest)

4th Place- Adrian Gau (Lynnwood)

5th Place- Korbin Burris (Lynnwood)

6th Place- Ahmadjon Ibrohimov (Mountlake Terrace)

285 lbs:

1st Place- Dylan White (Lynnwood)

2nd Place- Milan Johnson (Shorewood)

3rd Place- Jerin Wilson (Lynnwood)

4th Place- Brett Gigrich (Shorecrest)

5th Place- Aidan Caceres (Shorewood)

6th Place- Edson Belizaire (Edmonds-Woodway)

— Compiled by Steve Willits