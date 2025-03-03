High school sports roundup: Feb. 28, 2025

Girls Basketball

Central Valley defeated Meadowdale 78-64

The top-ranked, undefeated Central Valley Bears (24-0) defeated the eighth-seeded Meadowdale Mavericks (16-8), 78-64 in the regional round of the 3A state girls’ basketball tournament Friday night at Central Valley High School in Spokane. There is, however, good news and bad news for the Mavericks.

The good news is that the loss does not take Meadowdale out of contention for a state championship as both teams will advance to the 12-team state tournament that begins on Wednesday March 5 at the Tacoma Dome. The bad news is that a win would have sent them straight to the quarterfinal round on Thursday, March 6. The loss means that they will have to play an opening-round, loser-out game instead.

Central Valley scored 25 first-quarter points to jump out to a 10-point lead after the first quarter. The lead continued to grow, reaching 16 by halftime and as many as 22 by the third quarter. Meadowdale cut the deficit to 10 in the fourth quarter but could not get any closer.

The Bears were led by University of Washington signee Brynn McGaughy with 24 points. Junior Mia Brockmeyer led the Mavericks with 21 points.

Meadowdale will next play 17th-seeded Bellevue at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 5 at the Tacoma Dome. The Wolverines qualified by pulling off a 62-55 upset victory over ninth-seeded Ridgeline on Friday. The winner of the Meadowdale/Bellevue game will advance to play second-seeded North Thurston at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 6 in the Tacoma Dome.

Scoring by quarter:

Central Valley 25-17-15-21

Meadowdale 15-11-15-23

Central Valley individual scorers:

Brynn McGaughy 24, Keana Gosney 17, Aspen Henry 14, Drae Domebo 9, Eden Sander 8, Gabbie Wilson 6

Meadowdale individual scorers:

Mia Brockmeyer 21, Sam Medina 15, Kyairra Roussin 11, Lexi Zardis 11, Sam Medina 4, Payton Fleishman 2

Records: Central Valley 24-0; Meadowdale 16-8

Meadowdale next game: state tournament round of 12 vs Bellevue; Wednesday, March 5; 2 p.m. at the Tacoma Dome

Central Valley next game: state tournament quarterfinals vs Roosevelt/Kennewick winner; Thursday, March 6; 10:30 a.m. at the Tacoma Dome