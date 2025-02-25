High school sports roundup: Feb. 25, 2025

Boys Swimming
3A Boys State Championships at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way
Team Scores:
1. Bellevue 276
2. Shorecrest 230
3. Lakeside 196
4. Snohomish 190
5. Mercer Island 189
Edmonds School District team scores:
21. Lynnwood 23
37. Edmonds-Woodway 2
Edmonds-School District swimmers who finished in the top 16:
8th place, 100 yard backstroke: Alex Lee, Lynnwood 53.68
12th place, 200 yard medley relay: Lynnwood (Alex Lee, Caleb Schnitzius, Evan Calkins, Ryan Tang) 1:42.74
16th place, 200 yard medley relay: Edmonds-Woodway (Liam Schell, Lennox Norenberg, Luca Hooks, Connor Smith) 1:46.57
16th place, 400 yard freestyle relay: Lynnwood (Evan Calkins, Ryan Tang, Caleb Schnitzius, Alex Lee) 3:28.54
