High school sports roundup: Feb. 12, 2025

Girls Basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Ferndale 55-46

The ninth-seeded Mountlake Terrace Hawks overcame an early deficit to advance to the 3A District 1 tournament with a 55-46 victory on the road against the eighth-seeded Ferndale Golden Eagles in the opening-round elimination game.

Junior Jordan Wagner scored 19 of her game-high 20 points in the second half, including four 3-point shots. Three Mountlake Terrace freshmen — Jaliyah Dyson (13), Makenna Davidson (8) and Emma Schmidt (8) — combined to score 29 points for the Hawks.

Mountlake Terrace moves on to play top-seeded Snohomish is the District quarterfinals on Friday, Feb. 13; 7 p.m. at Snohomish High School. The quarterfinal round is the beginning of the double-elimination portion of the tournament, with four of the eight remaining teams eventually qualifying for the state tournament.

Scoring by quarter

Mountlake Terrace 07-18-15-15

Ferndale 12-06-17-11

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring:

Jordan Wagner 20, Jaliyah Dyson 13, Makenna Davidson 8, Emma Schmidt 8, Jordyn Stokes 4, Samiah Coffee 2

Ferndale individual scoring:

Jilly Fox 16, Kayla Washington 8, Abbey White 6, Kenzie Dawson 4, Brooklyn Larrabee 4, Kayla Lee 4, Isabella Vargas 4

Records: Mountlake Terrace 10-11; Ferndale 10-10

Mountlake Terrace next game: District quarterfinal vs Snohomish; Friday, Feb. 14; 7 p.m. at Snohomish High School

Mount Vernon defeated Edmonds-Woodway 51-46

The sixth-seeded Mount Vernon Bulldogs defeated the 11th-seeded Edmonds-Woodway Warriors in the opening round of the 3A District 1 tournament. The game was a loser-out matchup, ending the Warriors’ season with an overall record of 9-12.

Edmonds-Woodway top performers:

Jasmine Gill: 16 points

Finley Wichers: 11 points and eight rebounds

Darcy Brennan: 10 points

Records: Mount Vernon 15-6; Edmonds-Woodway 9-12

Edmonds-Woodway’s season is over

Boys Wrestling

Last chance state qualifier at Stanwood High School

Fifth-place wrestlers from last weekend’s Wesco 3A South and Wesco 3A North District Championships wrestled in a one-match, winner-to-state/loser-out match on Wednesday. Here are the results of the matches that involved Edmonds School District wrestlers:

113 lbs: Cameron Grant (Everett) technical fall over Cooper Towne (Mountlake Terrace), 22-4

132 lbs: Jacob Hoot (Marysville Getchell) pinned Hector Castro (Meadowdale), 2:00

144 lbs: Sebastian Ferrell (Monroe) defeated Bryson Le (Lynnwood), 11-9

150 lbs: Dawson McDaniel (Stanwood) pinned Mathew Sleipness (Meadowdale), 1:24

175 lbs: Nick Blizzard (Stanwood) pinned Hannibal Bandawi (Lynnwood), 3:46

190 lbs: Oliver Bridgeman (Sedro Woolley) pinned Hidalgo Bautista (Lynnwood), 1:07

215 lbs: Ryan Pineda (Mountlake Terrace) won by forfeit

285 lbs: Tycen Bock (Sedro Woolley) pinned Thor Lamusga (Lynnwood) 0:38

— Compiled by Steve Willits