High school sports roundup: Edmonds-Woodway wins District girls swim title, plus state cross country results

Girls Swimming
3A District 1 Championships
Snohomish Aquatic Center
Team scores:
1. Edmonds-Woodway 404
2. Shorecrest 390
3. Shorewood 310
4. Snohomish 203
5. Stanwood 182
6. Mountlake Terrace 142
7. Monroe 133
8. Lynnwood 123
T9. Marysville Getchell 83
T9. Oak Harbor 83
11. Meadowdale 76
12. Mount Vernon 65
13. Everett 40
T14. Sedro Woolley 18
T14. Ferndale 18
Individual event results:
200 yard freestyle:
1. Quinn Whorley, Shorecrest 1:54.86
2. Charlotte Phillips, Shorecrest 2:02.34
3. Zoe MacDonald, Edmonds-Woodway 2:04.58
4. Katherine Lombard, Mountlake Terrace 2:05.62
5. Olivia Huber, Snohomish 2:06.98
6. Anna Bendiksen, Shorecrest 2:07.13
7. Sarah Zastoupil, Stanwood 2:07.63
8. Vivien Foral, Shorewood 2:09.89
200 yard medley:
1. Alla Howson, Shorecrest 2:12.29
2. Sophia Kuntz, Snohomish 2:15.64
3. Rebecca Coates, Lynnwood 2:17.94
4. Lisa Beam, Mountlake Terrace 2:17.98
5. Malaina Mirabueno, Shorewood 2:23.19
6. Paulina Hoff, Shorewood 2:25.13
7. Walker Temme, Shorecrest 2:28.71
8. Katherine Carlson, Marysville-Getchell 2:32.88
50 yard freestyle:
1. Jeslyn Vuong, Mountlake Terrace 23.84
2. Dan Buchholz, Shorewood 24.43
3. Madison Morales-Tomas, Edmonds-Woodway 26.19
4. Allie Mae Gallagher, Shorewood 26.23
5. Sydney Bates, Edmonds-Woodway 26.45
6. Olivia Penaluna, Edmonds-Woodway 27.09
7. Lauren Reeves, Shorecrest 27.28
8. Caitlin Lee, Lynnwood 27.85
1 meter diving:
1. Madelyn Clark, Monroe 349.50 points
2. Brynn Magelsen, Monroe 318.75
3. Berkley Gorre, Shorecrest 277.40
4. Maggie Beatty-Witt, Shorecrest 274.15
5. Bela Davis, Snohomish 220.35
6. Aisha Jallow, Marysville-Getchell 203.04
7. Abigaele Chishungu, Shorewood 129.75
8. Charlotte Rudberg, Shorecrest 126.50
100 yard butterfly:
1. Olivia Garcia, Edmonds-Woodway 59.45
2. Simone Bennett, Edmonds-Woodway 1:00.05
3. Lisa Beam, Mountlake Terrace 1:01.60
4. Anna Bendiksen, Shorecrest 1:03.28
5. Madison Morales-Tomas, Edmonds-Woodway 1:04.01
6. Maggie Norberg, Shorewood 1:05.93
7. Ainsley Reece, Edmonds-Woodway 1:06.03
8. Emma Betancourt, Snohomish 1:06.06
100 yard freestyle:
1. Dan Buchholz, Shorewood 53.18
2. Jeslyn Vuong, Mountlake Terrace 53.78
3. Dylan Buechler-Flack, Meadowdale 54.56
4. Raine McLaughlin, Shorecrest 57.23
5. Olivia Huber, Snohomish 57.94
6. Tatumn Detjen, Edmonds-Woodway 58.18
7. Vivian Foral, Shorewood 59.00
8. Lauren Reeves, Shorecrest 59.52
500 yard freestyle:
1. Quinn Whorley, Shorecrest 5:07.87
2. Zoe MacDonald, Edmonds-Woodway 5:29.63
3. Charlotte Phillips, Shorecrest 5:33.59
4. Anna Paul, Stanwood 5:34.00
5. Sophia Kuntz, Snohomish 5:35.82
6. Katherine Lombard, Mountlake Terrace 5:37.65
7. Sarah Zastoupil, Stanwood 5:42.62
8. Hazel Anderson, Shorecrest 5:53.75
100 yard backstroke:
1. Simone Bennett, Edmonds-Woodway 59.37
2. Dylan Buechler-Flack, Meadowdale 1:00.93
3. Olivia Garcia, Edmonds-Woodway 1:02.53
4. Raine McLaughlin, Shorecrest 1:04.39
5. Allie Mae Gallagher, Shorewood 1:04.88
6. Nina Anderson, Meadowdale 1:05.37
7. Katherine Carlson, Marysville-Getchell 1:06.65
8. Caitlin Lee, Lynnwood 1:08.17
100 yard breaststroke:
1. Alla Howson, Shorecrest 1:06.55
2. Rebecca Coates, Lynnwood 1:10.04
3. Tatumn Detjen, Edmonds-Woodway 1:11.31
4. Malaina Mirabueno, Shorewood 1:11.47
5. Avery Leptich, Shorecrest 1:15.26
6. Lauren Tra, Edmonds-Woodway 1:15.31
7. Rowyn Grant, Monroe 1:17.21
8. Sophia Rodriguez, Edmonds-Woodway 1:18.05
Relay events:
200 yard medley:
1. Edmonds-Woodway (Simone Bennett, Tatumn Detjen, Madison Morales-Tomas, Sydney Bates) 1:52.91
2. Shorecrest (Raine McLaughlin, Alla Howson, Clara Pettiross, Adele Lynn) 1:56.73
3. Shorewood (Allie Mae Gallagher, Malaina Mirabueno, Paulina Hoff, Maggie Norberg) 1:57.77
4. Monroe (October Sieling, Rowyn Grant, Emersyn Hartway, Sabrina Cody) 1:59.33
5. Snohomish (Olivia Huber, Sophia Kuntz, Emma Betancourt, Cal Misner) 2:00.86
400 yard freestyle:
1. Shorecrest (Charlotte Phillips, Raine McLaughlin, Alla Howson, Quinn Whorley) 3:43.85
2. Mountlake Terrace (Lisa Beam, Gretta Patterson, Katherine Lombard, Jeslyn Vuong) 3:46.61
3. Edmonds-Woodway (Sadie Ward, Simone Bennett, Zoe MacDonald, Olivia Garcia) 3:52.56
4. Shorewood (Vivian Foral, Allie Mae Gallagher, Malaina Mirabueno, Dan Buchholz) 3:52.90
5. Stanwood (Anna Paul, Sophie Planto, Sarah Zastoupil, Jazmyn Legg) 4:01.06
200 yard freestyle:
1. Shorewood (Vivian Foral, Maggie Norberg, Natalia Martin, Dan Buchholz) 1:45.49
2. Edmonds-Woodway (Tatumn Detjen, Maya Bergan, Sydney Bates, Madison Morales-Tomas) 1:49.59
3. Stanwood (Jazmyn Legg, Faith Dilworth, Anna Paul, Sarah Zastoupil) 1:50.38
4. Oak Harbor (Rylee Wasinger, Hailey Caceda, Lila Forbes, Tessa Meyer) 1:55.80
5. Snohomish (Martina Forner, Eva Martynyuk, Makenzie Stinson, Caitlyn Smith) 1:57.11
Cross Country 3A State Championships
Sun Willows Golf Course, Pasco
5000 meters
Girls team scores:
1. Mercer Island 90
2. Bishop Blanchet 91
3. Gig Harbor 130
4. Mt. Spokane 144
5. Inglemoor 145
6. Central Kitsap 153
7. University 220
8. Seattle Prep 225
9. Holy Names Academy 251
10. Seattle Academy 263
11. Shorecrest 307
12. Cheney 316
13. White River 320
14. Shorewood 325
15. Bellarmine Prep 371
16. Peninsula 391
17. Kentlake 420
18. Mountlake Terrace 454
19. Stanwood 474
20. Lakes 495
Top girls individual finishers:
1. Sophia Rodriguez, Mercer Island 16:48
2. Elektra Higgins, Peninsula 16:58
3. Victoria Rodriguez, Mercer Island 17:08
4. Cassidy Armstrong, Ballard 17:18
5. Taylor Sletner, Gig Harbor 17:36
Edmonds School District finishers:
69. Aliah Karl, Edmonds-Woodway 20:10
70. Marley Maquiling, Meadowdale 20:11
81. Charley Weitkamp, Lynnwood 20:18
101. Sonita Chen, Mountlake Terrace 20:35
118. Sadie Renick, Mountlake Terrace 20:55
122. River Zanis, Meadowdale 20:57
133. Phoebe Budell, Edmonds-Woodway 21:07
140. Ruby Kohler, Mountlake Terrace 21:14
152. Mira Olson, Mountlake Terrace 21:29
156. Erin Woodman, Mountlake Terrace 21:34
164. Cymmantha Erickson, Mountlake Terrace 21:49
167. Haruna Dipippo, Mountlake Terrace 21:52
Boys team scores:
1. Mercer Island 68
2. Central Kitsap 121
3. Cheney 131
4. Bishop Blanchet 147
5. Mt. Spokane 149
6. Shorewood 157
7. Hermiston 161
8. Seattle Prep 169
9. Gig Harbor 220
10. Lakes 271
11. Lakeside (Seattle) 287
12. Franklin 355
13. Bellarmine Prep 355
14. Meadowdale 359
15. Prairie 408
16. O’Dea 412
17. Stanwood 418
18. Peninsula 437
19. Shorecrest 462
20. Kelso 533
Top boys individual finishers:
1. Owen Powell, Mercer Island 14:44
2. Vincent Recupero, Bishop Blanchet 14:48
3. Kade Brownell, Mt. Spokane 15:02
4. Mana Voss, Central Kitsap 15:14
5. Bodie Thomas, Mercer Island 15:17
Edmonds School District finishers:
44. Landon Smith, Meadowdale 16:18
48. Reilly Brookhart, Mountlake Terrace 16:21
66. Mason Kempf, Edmonds-Woodway 16:33
84. Matthew Patterson, Meadowdale 16:46
106. Matthew Seyum, Meadowdale 17:04
117. John Patterson, Meadowdale 17:08
138. Romeo Partida Del Rosario, Meadowdale 17:26
145. Will Thompson, Edmonds-Woodway 17:34
167. Luca Hooks, Edmonds-Woodway 17:56
171. Patrick Steier, Meadowdale 18:05
175. Jackson Marti, Meadowdale 18:11
— Compiled by Steve Willits
