High school sports roundup: Edmonds Invite wrestling tournament results

Boys Wrestling

Edmonds Invite Tournament at Edmonds Woodway High School

Team Scores:

1. Selah 238

2. Hermiston 197.5

3. Yelm 196

4. Edmonds-Woodway 143

5. Kelso 111

6. Ferndale 105

7. Kentwood 88.5

8. Arlington 84

9. Oak Harbor 83.5

10. Spanaway Lake 73.5

11. Anacortes 71.5

12. Southridge 70

13. Central Kitsap 64.5

14. Mountlake Terrace 61.5

15. Meadowdale 55

16. Mercer Island 53

17. Decatur 50

18. Sedro Woolley 49.5

19. Shorewood 47

20. Peninsula 38

21. Hazen 37

22. North Creek 20.5

23. Everett 14

24. Redmond 5

Top finishers among Edmonds School District individual wrestlers:

Alex Rapelje, Edmonds-Woodway: 160 lbs., Champion

Alec Rust, Edmonds-Woodway: 182 lbs., Champion

Seraphim Treperinas, Mountlake Terrace: 113 lbs., 2nd Place

Russell Hare, Edmonds-Woodway: 195 lbs., 2nd Place

Hilmy Burch, Meadowdale: 113 lbs., 3rd Place

Saul Hernandez, Meadowdale: 195 lbs., 3rd Place

George Quintans, Edmonds-Woodway: 145 lbs., 4th Place

James Fletcher, Mountlake Terrace: 152 lbs., 5th Place

Malachi Hashimoto, Mountlake Terrace 132 lbs., 6th Place

Jacob Pahre, Edmonds-Woodway: 138 lbs., 6th Place

Justus Whitaker, Edmonds-Woodway: 195 lbs., 6th Place

Evan Gibbs, Edmonds-Woodway: 220 lbs., 6th Place

Cannon Kennard, Edmonds-Woodway: 106 lbs., 7th Place

Cody Sedy, Mountlake Terrace: 170 lbs., 8th Place

Other award winners:

Bryce Cook Outstanding Wrestler for the Tournament: Alex Rapelje, Edmonds-Woodway

Mike Hanchett Coaches Sportsmanship Award Winner: Riley Stannard, Edmonds-Woodway Assistant Coach