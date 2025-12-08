High school sports roundup: Dec. 5-6, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Boys Basketball

Friday, Dec. 5

Meadowdale defeated Jackson 71-41

Scoring by quarter Total

Jackson 15- 9- 10- 7 41

Meadowdale 17-18-22-14 71

Meadowdale individual scorers:

Khalil Botley 16, Noah Million 15, Parker Elliott 12, Marley Miller 11, Nolan Lee 8, Haddan Motley 5, Richard Jones Jr. 2, Ben Webster 2

Jackson individual scorers:

Seamus Williams 22, Joey Gosline 6, Laryd Christensen 4, Carter Drenkow 3, DJ Garcia 3, Grayson Smoot 2, Mason Engen 1

Records: Meadowdale 2-0; Jackson 0-2

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Oak Harbor 66-50

Edmonds-Woodway leading scorers:

D.J. Karl 19, Grant Williams 11, Andreas Simonsen 10

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 2-0; Oak Harbor 1-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Kamiak; Wednesday, Dec. 10; 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 6

Meadowdale defeated Lynden 70-67

Scoring by quarter: Total

Meadowdale 19-16-25-10 70

Lynden 11-19-15-22 67

Meadowdale individual scorers:

Marley Miller 17, Nolan Lee 15, Khalil Botley 14, Noah Million 10, Orion Ezeonwuka 9, Hassan Motley 5

Lynden individual scorers:

Spencer Adams 26, Jayden Navarre 12, Lewis Whitney 10, Gordy Bedlington 7, Malachi Koenen 6, James Ellis 4, Brody Price 2

Records: Meadowdale 3-0; Lynden 0-1

Meadowdale next game: at Monroe; Wednesday, Dec. 10; 7:15 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 53-39

Click here to read story.

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-1; Lynnwood 0-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Arlington; Wednesday, Dec. 10; 7:15 p.m.

Lynnwood next game: vs Snohomish; Wednesday, Dec. 10; 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Saturday, Dec. 6

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mercer Island 53-38

Edmonds-Woodway top individual stats:

Zaniyah Jones: 17 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists

Amelia Faber: 11 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 blocks

Finley Wicher: 11 points

Sloane Franks: 6 points

Janie Hanson: 4 points

Amara Leckie: 2 points

Mercer Island scoring:

Izzy Russell 17, Anna Mock 11, Dillyn Prescott 5, Olivia Simpson 4, Sam Campbell 1

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 3-0; Mercer Island 3-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Monday, Dec. 8; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 60-42

Click here to read story.

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-1; Lynnwood 0-3

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Cascade; Tuesday, Dec. 9; 7:15 p.m.

Lynnwood next game: at Everett; Tuesday, Dec. 9; 7:15 p.m.

Boys Wrestling

Saturday, Dec. 6

Edmonds Invite (42 schools represented) – at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Edmonds School District wrestlers who placed in the top eight in their weight classifications:

3rd Place- Eduardo Gonzalez, Lynnwood 113 lbs.

3rd Place- Jamier Perry, Meaodwdale 215 lbs.

4th Place- Dylan Rice, Edmonds-Woodway 157 lbs.

5th Place- Jude Haines, Edmonds-Woodway 120 lbs.

5th Place- Carmelo Larocca, Edmonds-Woodway 190 lbs.

7th Place- Logan Armstrong, Mountlake Terrace 215 lbs.

7th Place- Aziret Bakytov, Edmonds-Woodway 132 lbs.

8th Place- Ashton Myers, Lynnwood 132 lbs.

8th Place- Chris Ramirez, Meadowdale 144 lbs.

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Woodinvile; Wednesday, Dec. 10; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Lynnwood next match: vs Mountlake Terrace, Mount Vernon and Oak Harbor; Tuesday, Dec. 9; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Meadowdale next match: vs Jackson, Kamiak and Shorewood; Tuesday, Dec. 9; 7:15 p.m. at Jackson High School

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Lynnwood, Mount Vernon and Oak Harbor; Tuesday, Dec. 9; 7 p.m. at Lynnnwood High School

Mariner Holiday Wrestling Tournament (19 schools including Lynnwood)- at Mariner High School

Lynnwood wrestlers to place in top eight in their weight classification:

2nd Place- Brandon Miller, 144 lbs.

Lynnwood next match: vs Mountlake Terrace, Mount Vernon and Oak Harbor; Tuesday, Dec. 9; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls Wrestling

Saturday, Dec. 6

Spartan Winter Wrestlefest (24 schools including Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood and Meadowdale) – at Stanwood High School

Edmonds School District wrestlers who placed in the top eight in their weight classifications:

2nd Place- Elizabeth Noble, Lynnwood 145 lbs.

3rd Place- Ny Ny Pendleton, Edmonds-Woodway 105 lbs.

Next meet: Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, Dec. 16; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School