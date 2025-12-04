High school sports roundup: Dec. 3, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Girls Basketball

Meadowdale defeated Kamiak 58-45

Meadowdale individual scorers:

Mia Brockmeyer 13, Lexi Zardis 13, Quinn Gannon 10, Kaya Powell 10, Lisa Sonko 8, Hannah Keeney 4

Records: Meadowdale 1-1; Kamiak 1-1

Meadowdale next game: at Arlington; Tuesday, Dec. 9; 7:15 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cascade 74-32

Finley Wichers scored 17 of her team-high 21 points in the first half to help the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors build a lead on the way to a 42-point victory over Cascade. Freshman Zaniyah Jones add 19 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals.

Edmonds-Woodway individual scoring:

Finley Wichers 21, Zaniyah Jones 19, Sloane Franks 7, Janie Hanson 7, Amara Leckie 7, Amelia Faber 5, Amelia Miller 4, Abigail Johnson 3, Annika Beckstrom 1

Cascade individual scoring:

Brooklyn Calogne 14, Amina Lewis 6, Kiley Osbjornson 5, Isa Palmer 5, Rylee Jenkins 2

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 2-0; Cascade 0-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Mercer Island; Saturday, Dec. 6; 6 p.m.

Jackson defeated Mountlake Terrace 65-41

Jackson leading scorers:

Avery Cooke 15, Alexis Eichhorn 14

Mountlake Terrace leading scorer:

Jaliyah Dyson 20

Records: Jackson 2-0; Mountlake Terrace 1-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Lynnwood; Saturday, Dec. 6; 6:30 p.m.

Mariner defeated Lynnwood 47-41

No details reported

Records: Mariner 1-0; Lynnwood 0-2

Lynnwood next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Saturday, Dec. 6; 6:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School