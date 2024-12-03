High school sports roundup: Dec. 2, 2024

Girls basketball

Lake Stevens defeated Meadowdale 66-55

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Lake Stevens 1-0; Meadowdale 0-1

Meadowdale next scheduled game: at Kamiak; Wednesday, Dec. 4; 7:15 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mariner 72-22

Finley Wichers scored 20 points and grabbed five rebounds and Jasmine Gill added 12 points as the Warriors won their season opener against the Marauders. The Warriors finished the game with 21 assists, and 11 different players scored in the game.

Edmonds-Woodway individual scoring:

Finley Wichers 20, Jasmine Gill 12, Abigail Porter 7, Izzy Beltran 6, Darcy Brennan 6, Amelia Miller 6, Madeline Skaar 5, Ellie Alderson 3, Annika Beckstrom 3, Audrey Rothmier 3, Savannah Huffman 2, Janie Hanson 0, Abby Johnson 0

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 1-0; Mariner 0-1

next scheduled game: vs Cascade; Wednesday, Dec. 4; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Pilchuck 63-8

Scoring by quarter:

Mountlake Terrace: 18-15-27-03

Marysville Pilchuck: 02-03-00-03

Freshman Emma Schmidt scored 16 points, one of four Mountlake Terrace players to score in double figures, as the Hawks rolled to a 55-point win in their season opener.

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring:

Emma Schmidt 16, Samiah Coffee 12, Jaliyah Dyson 12, Jordyn Stokes 11, Makenna Davidson 4, Clara Loveless 4, Iman Kaifa 2, Jordan Wagner 2

Marysville-Pilchuck individual scoring:

Ashlee Cervantes Nieblas 2, Moriah Reyes Reyes 2, Makayla Whitson 2, Braelyn Boisseranc 1, Javien Harper 1

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-0; Marysville-Pilchuck 0-2

Mountlake Terrace next scheduled game: vs Mariner; Wednesday, Dec. 4; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Kamiak defeated Lynnwood 68-45

Kamiak top individual scorers:

Zia-Daye Anderson 27, Maya Golwire 19

Lynnwood top individual scorers:

Lexi Tamayo 24, Nina Wilson 9, Shifa Hanchinamani 7

Records (league and overall): Kamiak 1-0; Lynnwood 0-1

Lynnwood next scheduled game: vs Jackson; Wednesday, Dec. 4; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Boys basketball

Interlake defeated Lynnwood 49-34

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Interlake 1-0; Lynnwood 0-1

Lynnwood next scheduled game: at Cascade; Thursday, Dec. 5; 7:15 p.m.